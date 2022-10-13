ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Pinkbike.com

Video: Alex Volokhov, Jaxson Riddle, Kurt Sorge, Nico Vink & Remy Morton in 'By The Midnight Sun'

A film comprised of its parts, By The Midnight Sun brings together the seemingly unending colossal terrain of the Alaskan backcountry and a collective of professional mountain biking’s most unique and acclaimed talent. Join Canada’s Kurt Sorge and Alex Volokhov, Belgium’s Nico Vink, Australia’s Remy Morton and Utah’s Jaxson Riddle as they use their combined abilities to scout and ride first descents on the biggest mountains they have ever ridden.
SPORTS
Pinkbike.com

Video: Stylish Dirt Jump Combos with Eliott Lapotre, Nicolas Terrier & Léo Delfour

Way back in the day, my passion for video began with the legendary Sony VX2000, and after picking it back up recently, I wanted to dust it off for some old-school video action. What better way to shoot a laid-back edit with the guys I've been riding with for years now?! It only took a few phone calls to get Nico, Leo and Eliott all together and meet up in Lyon for a good old-fashioned sesh..
CARS
Pinkbike.com

NS Bikes Shows Off Szymon Godziek's Custom Fuzz for Red Bull Rampage

We were all waiting for it the whole year! Every single year Red Bull Rampage is not only the showcase of the insane lines and tricks, but also a great gallery of custom bikes. We took that opportunity to create a unique design and setup for Szymon Godziek. Here is what have we come up with!
BICYCLES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Zink
Pinkbike.com

Video: Ben Wallace Shreds DH, Enduro & Dirt Jump Bikes on His Local Trails

Here at We Are One, we hand lay carbon rims for a variety of mountain bike applications to best suit a true mix of riders. Ben Wallace is the type of rider that excels at multi-disciplines and together they push boundaries and truly excel. Watch as Ben hits enduro trails, DH shuttles, and the local Dirt Jumps on his Union, Strife, and Coup wheelsets.
CYCLING
Pinkbike.com

First Look: BMC Fourstroke AMP LT - Downcountry Motorized

If the BMC Fourstroke name looks familiar, but the suspension layout doesn’t, that’s because the Swiss brand has totally revised their cross country and marathon platform, and in case you didn’t notice, they’ve also added a TQ-HPR50 motor to the system, hence the AMP suffix on the model name.
BICYCLES

Comments / 0

Community Policy