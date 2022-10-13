Read full article on original website
Pinkbike.com
Video: Alex Volokhov, Jaxson Riddle, Kurt Sorge, Nico Vink & Remy Morton in 'By The Midnight Sun'
A film comprised of its parts, By The Midnight Sun brings together the seemingly unending colossal terrain of the Alaskan backcountry and a collective of professional mountain biking’s most unique and acclaimed talent. Join Canada’s Kurt Sorge and Alex Volokhov, Belgium’s Nico Vink, Australia’s Remy Morton and Utah’s Jaxson Riddle as they use their combined abilities to scout and ride first descents on the biggest mountains they have ever ridden.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Stylish Dirt Jump Combos with Eliott Lapotre, Nicolas Terrier & Léo Delfour
Way back in the day, my passion for video began with the legendary Sony VX2000, and after picking it back up recently, I wanted to dust it off for some old-school video action. What better way to shoot a laid-back edit with the guys I've been riding with for years now?! It only took a few phone calls to get Nico, Leo and Eliott all together and meet up in Lyon for a good old-fashioned sesh..
Pinkbike.com
NS Bikes Shows Off Szymon Godziek's Custom Fuzz for Red Bull Rampage
We were all waiting for it the whole year! Every single year Red Bull Rampage is not only the showcase of the insane lines and tricks, but also a great gallery of custom bikes. We took that opportunity to create a unique design and setup for Szymon Godziek. Here is what have we come up with!
Pinkbike.com
Podcast: 2022 Season Review, the Riders' Union & Team Rumours from Greg Minnaar & Jordan Williams
On this episode of the pod George & Jack chat with Greg Minnaar about his 2022 season, the 3 broken vertebrae he sustained in Val di Sole, Ronan Dunne & how excited he is for 2023. Then they’re joined by 2022 Junior World Champion, Jordan Williams. Oh, there’s some hot team rumours in there too courtesy of a very jetlagged Emilie Siegenthaler…
RELATED PEOPLE
Pinkbike.com
Video: Ben Wallace Shreds DH, Enduro & Dirt Jump Bikes on His Local Trails
Here at We Are One, we hand lay carbon rims for a variety of mountain bike applications to best suit a true mix of riders. Ben Wallace is the type of rider that excels at multi-disciplines and together they push boundaries and truly excel. Watch as Ben hits enduro trails, DH shuttles, and the local Dirt Jumps on his Union, Strife, and Coup wheelsets.
Pinkbike.com
First Look: BMC Fourstroke AMP LT - Downcountry Motorized
If the BMC Fourstroke name looks familiar, but the suspension layout doesn’t, that’s because the Swiss brand has totally revised their cross country and marathon platform, and in case you didn’t notice, they’ve also added a TQ-HPR50 motor to the system, hence the AMP suffix on the model name.
