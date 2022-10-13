Way back in the day, my passion for video began with the legendary Sony VX2000, and after picking it back up recently, I wanted to dust it off for some old-school video action. What better way to shoot a laid-back edit with the guys I've been riding with for years now?! It only took a few phone calls to get Nico, Leo and Eliott all together and meet up in Lyon for a good old-fashioned sesh..

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO