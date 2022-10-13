ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

Kicker 102.5

5 Cool Things To Do This Weekend In Texarkana

The "Universal Vibe" and "A Cycle Through History" highlight the 5 cool things to do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. A Cycle Through Downtown Texarkana. This is what the city of Texarkana had to say about this ongoing event:. The Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreation Department and Texarkana Museum System...
TEXARKANA, TX
Kicker 102.5

Needy or Greedy? What Can We Do To Stop Panhandling in Texarkana?

Let me start off this little rant by stating that I am all for helping anyone who actually needs it, but, just because someone appears to be in dire straits and is holding a sign that says "God Bless," does not necessarily mean they actually need your hand out. This may make people mad at me but panhandling in Texarkana is out of control and it needs to stop. What can we do about it? Let's find out.
TEXARKANA, TX
Kicker 102.5

Halloween Murder Mystery Dinner and Party Oct. 29

It's a dark and stormy night and you've been invited to a creepy mansion for an Edgar Allen Poe-themed party in historic Downtown Texarkana on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The event will be held at the historic First United Methodist Church, located at 401 State...
TEXARKANA, TX
Kicker 102.5

Smell Twice as Nice with Buff City Soaps Now Open in Texarkana

Great news Texarkana! Buff City Soap is now open next door to Target in the Richmond Ranch Shopping Center. Buff City Soap in Texarkana is having its Grand Opening this weekend and Buff City is giving away one free bar of soap per month to the first 50 people through the door for a year. This offer is good Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Right now, customers get 20 percent off their total purchase, or 30 percent off if they spend $100 or more. Laundry soaps are 50 percent off and include BOGO Buy One Get One.
TEXARKANA, AR
Kicker 102.5

I-30 Construction Will Cause Delays In Hooks And Leary Texas

There is ongoing construction on Interstate 30 which will affect people traveling East in the Hooks and Leary Texas area. The city of Texarkana had this to share from their Instagram page regarding the ongoing construction:. This is just a quick message from TxDOT Atlanta District to inform you of...
HOOKS, TX
Kicker 102.5

Weak Minor Earthquake Strikes 88 Miles East of Texarkana

A very faint minor earthquake occurred in the late evening hours on Tuesday, Oct. 11, on the southern Arkansas - Louisiana border near the town of El Dorado, Arkansas. El Dorado is approximately 88 miles east of Texarkana. According to the website WeartherBoy, the earthquake occurred around 9:43 p.m. with...
EL DORADO, AR
Kicker 102.5

55 Arrests Highlight Slower Week For The Bowie County Sheriff’s Report

Bowie County Sheriff's Deputies had a bit of a down week, last week, at least when it comes to arrests anyway, not that we're complaining. There were 19 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 36 were arrested by law enforcement agencies other than BCSO and were turned over to Bowie County. Most of the bad things happened over the weekend. Here is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
Kicker 102.5

Kicker 102.5

