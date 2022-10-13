Read full article on original website
SoCal schools hit by nationwide surge in ‘swatting’ calls that lead to lockdowns, disruptions
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Multiple schools in Southern California in recent weeks have been hit by false reports of armed gunmen on campus during what appears to be a sharp nationwide increase in school “swatting” incidents. On Friday, Segerstrom High School in Santa Ana was locked down...
Former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa weighs in on city council scandal
(Inside California Politics) — Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s current infrastructure czar, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the fall out from discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among […]
Victim dragged to death in Inglewood carjacking identified as La Habra man
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Coroner has identified the man who was dragged to death during a carjacking in Inglewood Thursday. La Habra resident Larry Walker, 63, was dragged for three miles as police chased the carjacking suspect. The suspect, Joshua Reneau, 31, was wanted for a murder in July.
Vanessa Hernandez is named Fontana P.D.'s Non-Sworn Employee of the Month for July
Records Supervisor Vanessa Hernandez was named the Fontana Police Department’s July Non-Sworn Employee of the Month for her hard work and dedication to her job. Hernandez is in charge of overseeing the new system for compiling crime statistics which was instituted by the U.S. Department of Justice, a daunting and tedious but important task.
Pepper Avenue Groundbreaking
The Cities of San Bernardino and Rialto are inviting the public to attend a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of the Pepper Avenue Improvement Project. Join elected officials from San Bernardino and Rialto, city staff, neighbors, and other community stakeholders to commemorate the multi-jurisdictional collaboration on a public works project that encompasses both cities.
Horseback rider arrested on suspicion of DUI in California
A person riding a horse through traffic and refusing to stop for police was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a brief pursuit in Southern California, the Whittier Police Department said.
Moreno Valley OK’s second phase of road improvement project
Moreno Valley has approved the second phase of its ongoing pavement rehabilitation program. If all goes as planned, five years of road rehabilitation will be condensed into nine months, with construction expected to begin next year, according to a statement by the city. The city council unanimously approved the second...
Apple Valley gets traffic grant
Apple Valley will step up its efforts to decrease unsafe driving. A grant of nearly $70,000 will allow the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department to focus more on drunken drivers, violators of the state’s hands-free cell phone laws and other drivers dangerous to pedestrians and bicycle riders, according to a statement on the town’s website.
Thunderstorm Moves Through Pomona Saturday Evening
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Heavy rain began to drench the Pomona area at West Mission Boulevard and the 71 Freeway around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15,… Read more "Thunderstorm Moves Through Pomona Saturday Evening"
LPC Withdraws From Carousel Mall Project
The City Council had voted to add LPC West to the partnership developing the 43-acre site through an exclusive negotiating agreement on August 3rd. LPC West Vice President Rob Kane sent a letter to the city, stating that LPC will no longer be going forward with the demolition as they could not successfully negotiate a DDA.
CalFresh recipients: How to get an extra $100 of free food every month
LOS ANGELES - This month CalFresh increased its benefits 12%, adding potentially more than $900 a month to a family’s grocery budget. Now thanks to a new program at Northgate Gonzalez Markets in Southern California, eligible families and individuals can get up to $100 extra per month to spend on fruits and vegetables at any participating Northgate Market store.
Vehicle left dangling over canal in San Bernardino County crash
A head-on collision left two people dangling over a canal in San Bernardino County on Saturday. Emergency crews responded to a vehicle that was pushed into a canal after a head-on collision in Colton. According to the Colton Fire Department, crews were required to use the jaws of life to extricate two occupants still trapped […]
One killed and 12 other injured in CA taco stand car crash
POMONA, Calif. (NBC) - A car crashed into a food stand in Southern California Friday night, leaving one person dead and 12 other injured. The collision took place just before 8:00pm in Pomona. Police said a driver went into opposite lanes of traffic before crashing into a taco stand. In...
Man arrested in connection with shooting incident at school in Ontario
A 37-year-old Pasadena man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred at Colony High School in Ontario earlier this month, according to the Ontario Police Department. On Oct. 1, shortly after 10:45 a.m., officers responded to the school and discovered a man who was suffering multiple life-threatening...
'She hurt us,' says family of driver in deadly hit-and-run at taco stand
The heartbroken family of Gilberto Cazares Payan, a man killed while waiting in line at a taco stand, is speaking out about their devastating loss. Payan was struck by a car that slammed into a crowd, killing him, and injuring 12 others near Dudley Street and Holt Avenue at around 7:45 p.m. Friday. The 52-year-old Payan had gone to get tacos for his family. He leaves behind his wife and four children. In Spanish, his grieving widow, Adis Morales, explained that Payan was supposed to come home to take their youngest to the park. Now, she doesn't know how to share that he won't ever be returning. Police say a 26-year-old woman from Pomona driving eastbound suddenly veered onto the opposite side of the road, crashing into a crowd of people, killing Payan and injuring a dozen people. After the crash, police say the driver fled on foot, but later surrendered. "These situations you are never prepared for," said Francisco Rivas, who is the godfather to Payan's children. He says the family is torn apart. "I don't know what that person was thinking," he said. "She hurt us. She hurt the family." Vendors in the area say all sales will go directly to the Payan family through Sunday.
BNSF locomotive catches fire near Summit Valley Road in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Fire crews responded to a BNSF locomotive fire Thursday afternoon in Hesperia. It happened at about 11:50 am, on October 13, 2022, along Summit Valley Road near Trout Street. Firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire with the assistance of CalFire responded to the scene and...
Authorities ID pedestrian killed in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man who was hit by a car and killed in Long Beach was from Riverside County, authorities said Friday. Officers were sent to Studebaker Road and Spring Street at about 11:55 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Shawn Mayberry, 45, of...
A pedestrian struck and killed in Desert Hot Springs
A Desert Hot Springs woman was struck and killed Saturday morning after she was hit by a vehicle in Desert Hot Springs. According to Desert Hot Spring police, the accident happened around 4 a.m. They responded to reports of a major injury traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at Indian Canyon Drive north The post A pedestrian struck and killed in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
