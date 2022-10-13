ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

I Went To Nashville For The First Time and Here’s What I Did

Between working at Country 102.5 for about 18 months and being around country music for the duration of my time on this planet, people were shocked when I told them that I have never been to Nashville. However, an impromptu trip to Music City this week changed that. A few of my friends attend Belmont University in the heart of the city, so when I found out that one of them needed to come home and drive their new car back down to Tennessee, I jumped on the opportunity.
Tennessee Craft Fair brings art lovers together

Over a hundred vendors showcased their handmade crafts in a square bordering Centennial Park at the 44th Annual Tennessee Craft Fair. As he weaved together the colorful shaft of a broom connected to a silver flute used as its handle, Shannon Lewis shared the story of his business, Bluegrass Brooms.
These are the Best and Cheapest Places to Park in Downtown Nashville, TN

These are the Best and Cheapest Places to Park in Downtown Nashville. Suppose you’re visiting downtown Nashville for a concert at The Ryman or Bridgestone Arena, enjoying live music and honky tonks on Broadway, or exploring any of the popular museums, restaurants, or parks. In that case, chances are you’re looking for somewhere to park! While rideshare services like Uber or Lyft are common in the Nashville area, there might be times when you need to bring your own vehicle. The following list of parking locations is some of the cheapest and safest places you can park in the downtown area.
14 Best Restaurants in Smyrna, TN

Smyrna is one of the most memorable and famous suburbs of the Nashville Hub. All the tourist destinations and accessibility make it a popular pass-through point, but the food is what keeps people coming back for more. In honor of Smyrna’s commitment to excellent cuisine, strong community, and traditional recipes,...
The Most Haunted Places Near Nashville

Nashville has long been known as a destination for a scary good time, but Music City also has its share of truly terrifying locales in and around the city. With a long history of bloody military conflicts, plantations, and conflicts with Native Americans, there are plenty of reasons for departed souls to be unsettled. Whether you’re a skeptic or a believer, Nashville offers all sorts of opportunities to raise a few goosebumps, from haunted hotels to spooky cemeteries and mansions. Turn on all the lights in the room and read about the spooky side of Nashville.
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Gallatin (TN)

Gallatin is a remarkable city in Sumner County, Tennessee. It is also the county’s seat. This United States city had a population of 44,431 in 2020. Gallatin is situated on the northern banks of the raging Cumberland River. It is known for its history and various outdoor recreation opportunities. Gallatin has an area of 84.56 square kilometers and a history that dates back to the 1800s.
18th Annual, Blackout in the Country 2022 in Woodbury This Weekend

(WOODBURY, TN) – The 18th Annual, Blackout in the Country 2022, will be hosted by Bean’s Diesel Performance this Saturday, October 15th starting at 8am in Woodbury, TN. Blackout in the Country brings thousands of diesel enthusiasts from different parts of the Southeast and the United States into Cannon County and middle Tennessee.
Freeze Warning Monday Night

The Tennessee Valley will experience some of the coldest air of the season this upcoming week. Ahead of this record breaking cold stretch, a Freeze Warning has been issued for southern middle Tennessee. Counties in Tennessee include Giles, Franklin, Lawrence, Lincoln, Moore, and Wayne counties. The coldest air is forecast...
Famous Nashville Unionist made his sentiments public

When the Civil War broke out, the vast majority of Nashville residents sided with the Confederacy and were eager to go war. However, one man made his loyalty to the union clear and even published his opinion in the newspaper at the most difficult of times. As fate would have...
