country1025.com
I Went To Nashville For The First Time and Here’s What I Did
Between working at Country 102.5 for about 18 months and being around country music for the duration of my time on this planet, people were shocked when I told them that I have never been to Nashville. However, an impromptu trip to Music City this week changed that. A few of my friends attend Belmont University in the heart of the city, so when I found out that one of them needed to come home and drive their new car back down to Tennessee, I jumped on the opportunity.
williamsonhomepage.com
Tennessee Craft Fair brings art lovers together
Over a hundred vendors showcased their handmade crafts in a square bordering Centennial Park at the 44th Annual Tennessee Craft Fair. As he weaved together the colorful shaft of a broom connected to a silver flute used as its handle, Shannon Lewis shared the story of his business, Bluegrass Brooms.
Vanderbilt Hustler
Students express disappointment in Mellow Mushroom, Tavern permanently closing within one month
The Mellow Mushroom location on 21st Avenue recently closed permanently after 20 years of operation in part due to understaffing issues. Tavern, a former restaurant in Midtown and another popular dining location among students, similarly closed permanently on Sept, 13, 2022—11 years after its opening. Mellow Mushroom was part...
These are the Best and Cheapest Places to Park in Downtown Nashville, TN
These are the Best and Cheapest Places to Park in Downtown Nashville. Suppose you’re visiting downtown Nashville for a concert at The Ryman or Bridgestone Arena, enjoying live music and honky tonks on Broadway, or exploring any of the popular museums, restaurants, or parks. In that case, chances are you’re looking for somewhere to park! While rideshare services like Uber or Lyft are common in the Nashville area, there might be times when you need to bring your own vehicle. The following list of parking locations is some of the cheapest and safest places you can park in the downtown area.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Smyrna, TN
Smyrna is one of the most memorable and famous suburbs of the Nashville Hub. All the tourist destinations and accessibility make it a popular pass-through point, but the food is what keeps people coming back for more. In honor of Smyrna’s commitment to excellent cuisine, strong community, and traditional recipes,...
Where to celebrate all that fall has to offer in Tennessee
Fall is in the air! And with the wonderful sweater weather comes fun fall events! Below you can see what's going on throughout the month of October
Thrillist
The Most Haunted Places Near Nashville
Nashville has long been known as a destination for a scary good time, but Music City also has its share of truly terrifying locales in and around the city. With a long history of bloody military conflicts, plantations, and conflicts with Native Americans, there are plenty of reasons for departed souls to be unsettled. Whether you’re a skeptic or a believer, Nashville offers all sorts of opportunities to raise a few goosebumps, from haunted hotels to spooky cemeteries and mansions. Turn on all the lights in the room and read about the spooky side of Nashville.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Gallatin (TN)
Gallatin is a remarkable city in Sumner County, Tennessee. It is also the county’s seat. This United States city had a population of 44,431 in 2020. Gallatin is situated on the northern banks of the raging Cumberland River. It is known for its history and various outdoor recreation opportunities. Gallatin has an area of 84.56 square kilometers and a history that dates back to the 1800s.
‘She was going to change the world’: Friends remember Belmont student killed in severe storms
Wednesday's intense storms in Middle Tennessee took the life of a Belmont law student, Laurel Flaherty.
wbtw.com
Mother speaks after losing 3 kids in Tennessee train crash
CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — Less than a month after three people were killed in a crash involving a train in Marshall County, their mother sat down with News 2 for the first time to discuss the tragic incident. On Sept. 24, three of Maria Celeste’s five children were...
wgnsradio.com
18th Annual, Blackout in the Country 2022 in Woodbury This Weekend
(WOODBURY, TN) – The 18th Annual, Blackout in the Country 2022, will be hosted by Bean’s Diesel Performance this Saturday, October 15th starting at 8am in Woodbury, TN. Blackout in the Country brings thousands of diesel enthusiasts from different parts of the Southeast and the United States into Cannon County and middle Tennessee.
'Laurel was a beacon of light, she was a giver': Student killed in storm
The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency said Laurel Flaherty was killed in a storm-related incident while on the road. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the death.
WHNT-TV
Freeze Warning Monday Night
The Tennessee Valley will experience some of the coldest air of the season this upcoming week. Ahead of this record breaking cold stretch, a Freeze Warning has been issued for southern middle Tennessee. Counties in Tennessee include Giles, Franklin, Lawrence, Lincoln, Moore, and Wayne counties. The coldest air is forecast...
Sing Your Heart Out Adoption Special at MACC waives adoption fees for one sung lyric
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There's a new special for people wanting to adopt a pet at Metro Animal Care and Control. Adoption fees will be waived for adopters who are willing to sing. It's called the "Sing Your Heart Out" special. The pets are named after famous singers. All...
atozsports.com
Watch: Tennessee president Randy Boyd has epic reaction to goalposts coming down
The Tennessee Vols‘ 52-49 win against Alabama on Saturday resulted in a celebration of epic proportions. “Epic” is a word that can be overused at times, but it applied to the scene in Knoxville on Saturday night. The goalposts were torn down, paraded through the streets of Knoxville,...
fox17.com
Woman, 22, dead after tree falls on car during Williamson County severe storms
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 22-year-old woman was killed during severe storms Wednesday in Middle Tennessee. The woman, Laurel Flaherty, recently graduated from Belmont University in May with a Bachelor of Social Work. A preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol shows the Massachusetts woman was traveling along...
thecamdenchronicle.com
Famous Nashville Unionist made his sentiments public
When the Civil War broke out, the vast majority of Nashville residents sided with the Confederacy and were eager to go war. However, one man made his loyalty to the union clear and even published his opinion in the newspaper at the most difficult of times. As fate would have...
This Is The Best Korean Restaurant In Tennessee
Cheapism found the best Korean restaurants around the country, including this popular spot in Tennessee.
Donelson neighborhood on high alert after attempted home break-in
Metro Nashville Police have increased patrol throughout a Donelson neighborhood after several residents took to social media alerting others about a group of people attempting to break into homes.
Investigation underway after shooting at Riverdale-Oakland High School football game
An investigation is underway after a shooting occurred at the Riverdale-Oakland High School football game Friday night at Riverdale High School.
