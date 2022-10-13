Read full article on original website
Garfield Heights Teachers' Headed for a Strike: The Black Women Commission Shows Support and School Board Walks OutBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
If You're Looking for a Bagel Sandwich, You Should Visit This Place in North Olmsted, OhioIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
WKYC
Despite Game 4 loss, Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona is 'excited' for do-or-die Game 5 against New York Yankees in ALDS
CLEVELAND — Following the Guardians' 4-2 loss to the New York Yankees in Game 4 of the American League Division Series Sunday night, you might expect the mood to be one of fear and dread. The Guards had a chance to clinch a trip to the AL Championship Series...
WKYC
FIRE Kevin Stefanski? FIRE Joe Woods? Which Cleveland Browns coaches make it through the season?
Has Kevin Stefanski lost the locker room? Should the Cleveland Browns FIRE Joe Woods ahead of the matchup against the Baltimore Ravens?
Game 5 of ALDS between Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees postponed until Tuesday due to weather
THE BRONX, N.Y. — Rain, rain, go away... It's a refrain the Guardians have uttered many times in 2022, with a baseball-most 11 postponements during the regular season plus one more during Game 2 of the American League Division Series against the Yankees. They are now singing it once again, as Monday's winner-take-all Game 5 has been postponed until Tuesday due to more bad weather in New York.
Pandemonium! Oscar Gonzalez delivers again, Cleveland Guardians stun New York Yankees 6-5 in Game 3 of ALDS
CLEVELAND — Did you really think they would just go quietly into the night?. On a night that couldn't have been emblematic of this team, the Guardians fought back to stun the New York Yankees 6-5 Saturday night in Game 3 of the American League Division Series. Cleveland actually trailed by two heading into the bottom of the ninth, but four straight one-out hits closed the gap to one before Oscar Gonzalez played the role of hero for the second time this postseason and delivered a bases-loaded single to walk it off.
WKYC
Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees American League Division Series Game 4: Preview, probable pitchers, how to watch
CLEVELAND — After taking a stunning 2-1 series lead over the New York Yankees on Saturday night, the Cleveland Guardians are looking to clinch the American League Division Series in Game 4 at Progressive Field on Sunday night. What follows is everything you need to know about the Game...
WKYC
The Cleveland Guardians are ONE win away from the ALCS! Can Aaron Civale beat the Yankees in Game 5?
Monday night's Game 5 is win or go home for both the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees. Can Aaron Civale send the Guardians to the ALCS with a STRONG outing?
Cleveland Guardians fall to New York Yankees 4-2 in Game 4 of ALDS, forcing winner-take-all Game 5 on Monday
CLEVELAND — It will all come down to one game. The New York Yankees defeated the Guardians 4-2 Sunday night in Game 4 of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field, spoiling Cleveland’s chance to advance to the ALCS in front of their home fans and instead sending things back to the Bronx for a decisive Game 5. Following a gut-wrenching loss in Game 3, the Yanks did it all on this night, from timely hitting to dominant pitching from their ace.
WKYC
Listen to 'Voice of the Cleveland Guardians' Tom Hamilton call Oscar Gonzalez's walk-off single in Game 3 of ALDS
CLEVELAND — You think Oscar Gonzalez is getting used to this?. For the second Saturday in a row, the man Guardians fans lovingly refer to as "SpongeBob SquarePants" because of his eccentric walk-up song came through when the lights shone brightest. Last week, it was against the Tampa Bay Rays with 15th-inning, walk-off homer to send Cleveland to the American League Division Series. This week, in that aforementioned series, it was facing baseball's "Evil Empire": the New York Yankees.
WKYC
Cleveland Browns vs. New England Patriots: Instant reaction from Locked On Browns
We take a look at all three phases of the game and how they stunk. From the first quarter to the fourth, the Browns offense was nonexistent.
WKYC
Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees: Game 4 of ALDS sold out for Sunday matchup at Progressive Field
CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Oct. 15, 2022. As the Cleveland Guardians look to defeat the New York Yankees in the American League Division Series on Sunday night, the team will do so in front of a sold-out crowd at Progressive Field.
WKYC
New York Post columnist: MLB should be rooting for Yankees, says Guardians' run is 'enough already'
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians will face the New York Yankees in a winner-take-all Game 5 of the American League Division Series on Monday, with the winner advancing to face the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series. But while it's clear who Northeast Ohio is rooting for...
WKYC
VIDEO: 92-year-old Cleveland Guardians fan reacts to stunning victory over New York Yankees
CLEVELAND — It's sufficient to say that any Cleveland Guardians fan watching last night's stunning victory probably got chills. Guardians fans of all ages celebrated across Northeast Ohio after the Guardians scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning for a walk-off victory over the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the ALDS.
WKYC
Recapping a ROLLER COASTER weekend for Cleveland Sports fans | Browns & Guardians!
What a WILD weekend in the City of Cleveland with the Browns and the Guardians. What was your biggest takeaway from the past weekend in the 216?
WKYC
Players for the Cleveland Browns lacked EMOTION and PRIDE while being DISMANTLED by the Patriots
Effort, Pride, and Heart are all things that can't be coached. Have the Cleveland Browns players checked out after just six games?
WKYC
Cleveland Browns vs. New England Patriots: Preview, point spread, how to watch
CLEVELAND — One week removed from their 30-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers (3-2), the Cleveland Browns (2-3) will return to action when they host the New England Patriots (2-3) at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday. What follows is everything you need to know about the Browns' Week 6...
