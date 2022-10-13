ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

WKYC

Game 5 of ALDS between Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees postponed until Tuesday due to weather

THE BRONX, N.Y. — Rain, rain, go away... It's a refrain the Guardians have uttered many times in 2022, with a baseball-most 11 postponements during the regular season plus one more during Game 2 of the American League Division Series against the Yankees. They are now singing it once again, as Monday's winner-take-all Game 5 has been postponed until Tuesday due to more bad weather in New York.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Pandemonium! Oscar Gonzalez delivers again, Cleveland Guardians stun New York Yankees 6-5 in Game 3 of ALDS

CLEVELAND — Did you really think they would just go quietly into the night?. On a night that couldn't have been emblematic of this team, the Guardians fought back to stun the New York Yankees 6-5 Saturday night in Game 3 of the American League Division Series. Cleveland actually trailed by two heading into the bottom of the ninth, but four straight one-out hits closed the gap to one before Oscar Gonzalez played the role of hero for the second time this postseason and delivered a bases-loaded single to walk it off.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Guardians fall to New York Yankees 4-2 in Game 4 of ALDS, forcing winner-take-all Game 5 on Monday

CLEVELAND — It will all come down to one game. The New York Yankees defeated the Guardians 4-2 Sunday night in Game 4 of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field, spoiling Cleveland’s chance to advance to the ALCS in front of their home fans and instead sending things back to the Bronx for a decisive Game 5. Following a gut-wrenching loss in Game 3, the Yanks did it all on this night, from timely hitting to dominant pitching from their ace.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Listen to 'Voice of the Cleveland Guardians' Tom Hamilton call Oscar Gonzalez's walk-off single in Game 3 of ALDS

CLEVELAND — You think Oscar Gonzalez is getting used to this?. For the second Saturday in a row, the man Guardians fans lovingly refer to as "SpongeBob SquarePants" because of his eccentric walk-up song came through when the lights shone brightest. Last week, it was against the Tampa Bay Rays with 15th-inning, walk-off homer to send Cleveland to the American League Division Series. This week, in that aforementioned series, it was facing baseball's "Evil Empire": the New York Yankees.
CLEVELAND, OH

