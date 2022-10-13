CLEVELAND — Did you really think they would just go quietly into the night?. On a night that couldn't have been emblematic of this team, the Guardians fought back to stun the New York Yankees 6-5 Saturday night in Game 3 of the American League Division Series. Cleveland actually trailed by two heading into the bottom of the ninth, but four straight one-out hits closed the gap to one before Oscar Gonzalez played the role of hero for the second time this postseason and delivered a bases-loaded single to walk it off.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO