Distracted driving increasing deaths, collisions in construction zones

Deaths and accidents in construction zones continue to be a problem, and officials want motorists to pay more attention and move over to reduce the fatalities and collisions.

“We are asking that they move over. And that's actually part of the law, that if there's an open lane, drivers need to move over to the available lane,” said Dylan Foukes, traffic maintenance engineer for the Ohio Department of Transportation. “If a lane is not available to move over, the drivers should slow down to safer speed, usually just reducing it by 10 miles an hour.”

Mr. Foukes spoke during a news conference hosted by the ODOT and AAA Thursday on National Move Over Day, at ODOT’s Maumee garage, where a work zone was set up complete with orange signs and traffic cones, strobing lights, and a message board with flashing a message, “Left shoulder [is] closed ahead.”

Event organizers said roadworkers workers and rescuers continue to be struck by vehicles and injured or killed at an alarming rate.

In Ohio in 2022, there were 639 incidents “where drivers could have moved over and didn't, causing an incident,” Mr. Foukes said.

Nationally, in 2021, a total of 65 traffic incident responders were killed in roadside collisions, according to Emergency Responder Safety Institute. That figure includes 27 law enforcement officers, according to the National Institute of occupational safety and health.

“With the distracted drivers, it's definitely getting worse,” Mr. Foukes said. “People aren't paying attention as much. And that's the biggest problem. Driver distraction is one of the leading causes of crashes these days.”

Bradley Creese fleet manager at AAA Club Alliance, who also spoke at the event, advised drivers to be prepared to slow down when approaching a construction zone, even if they aren’t in the lane that is the closest to it and to be prepared to slow down, “because you're going to have that merging traffic trying to move over.”

“Talking with the drivers that are out there, unfortunately I hate to hear a driver come in and say that there's just so many people flying past and not taking that time to slow down to move over while they're trying to change a tire or load a vehicle onto a truck,” Mr. Creese said.

“And the word has to get out, he said. “We all have families — police officers, construction workers, anybody stranded on the side of the road. We all want to go home.”