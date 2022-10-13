ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I watched The Watcher house for years & now I’m having a party for Netflix show – I can’t wait for some of the lines

A YOUNG woman who grew up near The Watcher house has shared her intent to host a viewing party for the new Netflix series of the same name. The saga of The Watcher - which left the Broaddus family with a series of ominous and threatening letters - has been turned into a new seven-part Netflix series that debuted on the platform on October 13.
MIPCOM: Shoreline Entertainment-Organic Media Pact for Production and Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

Taiwan-based development and production operation Organic Media is teaming up with Los Angeles-based sales agency and content aggregator Shoreline Entertainment in a strategic pact that sees Shoreline take responsibility for much of Organic’s sales function. The pairing will make its debut at this week’s MIPCOM TV rights market in Cannes. It will follow that with an appearance at the American Film Market in Santa Monica in early November. Organic was co-founded in 2019 by veteran sales and production executive Steve Chicorel and Kelly Mi Li (“Bling Empire”) and now has operations in Taipei, Los Angeles, London, Riga and Brisbane. The operation, now...
MacBook Air M2 vs. Surface Laptop 5: Which laptop is best?

A new battle has emerged in the never-ending war between Apple and Microsoft with the two tech goliaths deploying a new era of troops this year: the MacBook Air M2 and Surface Laptop 5. Both are equipped with ultra-sleek designs, an arsenal of power under the hood, and battery life that keeps these machines on the battlefield for hours (as tested in the MacBook Air, at least).
Beats headphone deals: Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian earbuds for $179

Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian earbuds are back in stock and on discount. If you're looking for workout headphones or early holiday shopping, here's a deal for you. Amazon currently offers Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian earbuds for $179 (opens in new tab). Usually, they go for $199, so that's $20 off. This is the lowest price we've seen for these Kim Kardashian earbuds since their release. Out of all the early headphone deals out there, this is one of the best.
