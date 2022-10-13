Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian earbuds are back in stock and on discount. If you're looking for workout headphones or early holiday shopping, here's a deal for you. Amazon currently offers Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian earbuds for $179 (opens in new tab). Usually, they go for $199, so that's $20 off. This is the lowest price we've seen for these Kim Kardashian earbuds since their release. Out of all the early headphone deals out there, this is one of the best.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO