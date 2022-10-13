Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
National Toy Hall of Fame names 12 finalistsB.R. ShenoyRochester, NY
That Time “The Phone Man” Repaired My Life and Career With Clear Communication And The Right ConnectionHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Blue Barn 5th Annual CiderFest Is Coming October 7th-9thAlisha StarrHilton, NY
Feeling Hungry? Check Out These New Restaurants in RochesterAlisha StarrRochester, NY
13 WHAM
Hot meals given out to homeless at Genesis Baptist Church
Rochester, N.Y. — Some homeless people of Rochester were able to have a hot meal for dinner on Saturday. Molina Healthcare of New York has partnered up with Big Daddy's BBQ and Catering and First Genesis Baptist Church to provide hot meals to those experiencing homelessness, sheltered and unsheltered, in Rochester.
Rochester locals aren’t letting inflated pumpkin sales stop them from enjoying fall fun
Last year, an average-sized pumpkin could be purchased for roughly $4 in New York State, according to Statista.
WHEC TV-10
Runners learned about local organized crime on Rochester Mafia History Run
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The 19th run of Rochester History Runs took place on Saturday. The Rochester Mafia History Run followed the history of organized crime in downtown Rochester. Some of the stops included the Hall of Justice where many of the mobsters faced justice. Runners also visited Stillson Street where local mob underboss, Sammy G, was killed when a bomb exploded under his car.
websterontheweb.com
Pumpkins on Parade (already fun) will be even better this year
Two years ago, when we were still struggling through the pandemic, Webster Parks and Recreation came up with a terrific new Halloween-time event that got everyone outside, hiking and celebrating the season. It was the very first Pumpkins on Parade, and it proved to be so successful and well-received that the Rec Center has turned it into an annual event.
westsidenewsny.com
2022 Erie Canalway Photo Contest winners announced
Twelve images rose above a competitive field of 230 entries to win the 17th Annual Erie Canalway Photo Contest. Judges selected winning photos in four contest categories, along with 12 honorable mentions. Winners hail from across the Canalway Corridor and remind everyone that the NYS Canal System is a state and national treasure worthy of preservation and celebration.
Person escapes from window in Rochester house fire on East Main St.
According to fire crew officials, clouds of heavy smoke became visible along the 2200 block of East Main Street around 5:45 a.m.
Dog rescued as fire rips through large home on Rohr St.
According to fire crews on scene a woman inside the residence was able to escape the fire and suffered no injuries.
iheart.com
Monroe County Suburbs Will Get Food Aid From American Rescue Plan Funds
Monroe County will use money from the American Rescue Plan to expand food access to families in Gates, Greece and Irondequoit. $1.4 million will make more suburban residents eligible to get aid from Foodlink. County Executive Adam Bello says the pandemic caused food insecurity for families across the county --...
13 WHAM
RFD investigating vacant house fire on Remington Street
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department responded to 442 Remington Street around 4:23 a.m. Sunday morning for a call reporting a vacant house fire. The location was the scene of a previous attic fire back in March of 2022. This most recent fire started in the basement and...
WHEC TV-10
Daughters of murdered Canandaigua woman walk with Willow to end domestic violence
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The pain of grief is still very real for the Baker family. Paige, Claire and Jillian Baker are still trying to cope with their mothers death. Julie Baker was a victim of domestic violence. She was kidnapped and murdered by her ex-boyfriend in 2020. To keep her memory alive, the girls walk with Willow every year.
Car crashes into front porch of occupied house on Del Monte St.
Officers determined a Toyota was traveling westbound on Del Monte St. when it left the roadway and struck the front porch of the home.
How Creepy! What Did the DEC Release into This Upstate NY River?
The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation recently released over 1,000 fish into the Genessee River towards Rochester, New York. At first glance you would think these "fish" were brown colored sharks. They also appear to have jagged backs, almost like a dinosaur. Maybe that's just to the untrained eye, but...
National Toy Hall of Fame names 12 finalists
Children’s ToysPhoto by Matthew Henry from Burst. “These 12 toys span the history of play. The top is as old as civilization itself, and bingo has been played in some form for hundreds of years," said Christopher Bensch, vice president for collections at The Strong museum in Rochester, where the hall of fame is housed, in a statement.
WHEC TV-10
Six-day search for missing woman continues
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The search continues for a missing woman in Henrietta. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says that after interviews with family and review of surveillance video, it still has no new information. Nancy Caguana was last seen on Chestnut Street in the City of Rochester on Monday. MCSO...
3 local Habitat for Humanity affiliates merging into one organization
The name of this new organization will be the Greater Rochester Habitat for Humanity.
WKTV
The Stanley Theatre gets a face-lift
UTICA, N.Y. – The Stanley Theatre announced on Wednesday, their historic entrance has undergone major renovations. Restoration to the brass façade, new front doors and new window boxes as well as the rebuilding of the theaters’ round box office have all been added. “Along with the theatre’s...
Penfield Central School District announces passing of high school student
School officials ask that students and staff respect the privacy of the student's family.
newyorkalmanack.com
Who Owns A Photo Of Your Face? A Rochester Teenager & Privacy Rights
In the 1890s, Rochester teenager Abigail Roberson was surprised to learn that a portrait she had taken at a local photographic studio was being used on 25,000 lithographic posters created by the Rochester Folding-Box Company to advertise Franklin Mills flour, without her prior knowledge or consent. The poster, reading “Flour...
spectrumlocalnews.com
A look at Fashion Week Rochester 2022
HENRIETTA, N.Y. — Fashion is more than just the runway. It's about expression, like the kind seen at RIT's week-long design challenge. As Fashion Week continues at the Dome Arena, Spectrum News 1 reporter Wendy Wright was at the Restore the Energy runway show. Friday's show, which will highlight...
Fright-Rags in Rochester makes t-shirts for ‘Halloween Ends’
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — “Halloween Ends,” the long-awaited next installment of the iconic film franchise with Jamie Lee-Curtis, is out now. And, as usual, there’s a Rochester connection. One local T-Shirt company, Fright-Rags is the only licensed apparel maker for the project. They’re currently headquartered in the old morgue in Rochester, telling thousands of t-shirts […]
