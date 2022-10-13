ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honeoye Falls, NY

13 WHAM

Hot meals given out to homeless at Genesis Baptist Church

Rochester, N.Y. — Some homeless people of Rochester were able to have a hot meal for dinner on Saturday. Molina Healthcare of New York has partnered up with Big Daddy's BBQ and Catering and First Genesis Baptist Church to provide hot meals to those experiencing homelessness, sheltered and unsheltered, in Rochester.
WHEC TV-10

Runners learned about local organized crime on Rochester Mafia History Run

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The 19th run of Rochester History Runs took place on Saturday. The Rochester Mafia History Run followed the history of organized crime in downtown Rochester. Some of the stops included the Hall of Justice where many of the mobsters faced justice. Runners also visited Stillson Street where local mob underboss, Sammy G, was killed when a bomb exploded under his car.
websterontheweb.com

Pumpkins on Parade (already fun) will be even better this year

Two years ago, when we were still struggling through the pandemic, Webster Parks and Recreation came up with a terrific new Halloween-time event that got everyone outside, hiking and celebrating the season. It was the very first Pumpkins on Parade, and it proved to be so successful and well-received that the Rec Center has turned it into an annual event.
westsidenewsny.com

2022 Erie Canalway Photo Contest winners announced

Twelve images rose above a competitive field of 230 entries to win the 17th Annual Erie Canalway Photo Contest. Judges selected winning photos in four contest categories, along with 12 honorable mentions. Winners hail from across the Canalway Corridor and remind everyone that the NYS Canal System is a state and national treasure worthy of preservation and celebration.
13 WHAM

RFD investigating vacant house fire on Remington Street

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department responded to 442 Remington Street around 4:23 a.m. Sunday morning for a call reporting a vacant house fire. The location was the scene of a previous attic fire back in March of 2022. This most recent fire started in the basement and...
NewsBreak
Society
B.R. Shenoy

National Toy Hall of Fame names 12 finalists

Children’s ToysPhoto by Matthew Henry from Burst. “These 12 toys span the history of play. The top is as old as civilization itself, and bingo has been played in some form for hundreds of years," said Christopher Bensch, vice president for collections at The Strong museum in Rochester, where the hall of fame is housed, in a statement.
WHEC TV-10

Six-day search for missing woman continues

ROCHESTER, N.Y. The search continues for a missing woman in Henrietta. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says that after interviews with family and review of surveillance video, it still has no new information. Nancy Caguana was last seen on Chestnut Street in the City of Rochester on Monday. MCSO...
WKTV

The Stanley Theatre gets a face-lift

UTICA, N.Y. – The Stanley Theatre announced on Wednesday, their historic entrance has undergone major renovations. Restoration to the brass façade, new front doors and new window boxes as well as the rebuilding of the theaters’ round box office have all been added. “Along with the theatre’s...
newyorkalmanack.com

Who Owns A Photo Of Your Face? A Rochester Teenager & Privacy Rights

In the 1890s, Rochester teenager Abigail Roberson was surprised to learn that a portrait she had taken at a local photographic studio was being used on 25,000 lithographic posters created by the Rochester Folding-Box Company to advertise Franklin Mills flour, without her prior knowledge or consent. The poster, reading “Flour...
spectrumlocalnews.com

A look at Fashion Week Rochester 2022

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — Fashion is more than just the runway. It's about expression, like the kind seen at RIT's week-long design challenge. As Fashion Week continues at the Dome Arena, Spectrum News 1 reporter Wendy Wright was at the Restore the Energy runway show. Friday's show, which will highlight...
News 8 WROC

Fright-Rags in Rochester makes t-shirts for ‘Halloween Ends’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — “Halloween Ends,” the long-awaited next installment of the iconic film franchise with Jamie Lee-Curtis, is out now. And, as usual, there’s a Rochester connection. One local T-Shirt company, Fright-Rags is the only licensed apparel maker for the project. They’re currently headquartered in the old morgue in Rochester, telling thousands of t-shirts […]
ROCHESTER, NY

