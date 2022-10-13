ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Three Longs residents arrested on human trafficking charges

LONGS — Three Longs residents were arrested Oct. 13 on charges of trafficking in persons under the age of 18. Kwame Lawan Vereen, 33, Lashon Alvin Ladson, 37, and Brittany Marquita Rutledge Jackson, 24, all of Longs, were arrested and booked at the J. Rueben Long Detention Center in Horry County, according to an Oct. 14 news release from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).
Charlotte man arrested on attempted murder, domestic violence charges in Murrells Inlet

GEORGETOWN — A Charlotte, N.C., man was arrested Oct. 13 after he allegedly attacked his wife in a Murrells Inlet motel room. Todd Anderson Abernathy, 51, was arrested by Georgetown County Sheriff's Office deputies in connection with charges of attempted murder, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Sampit residents petition Georgetown Co. Water & Sewer for service

PAWLEYS ISLAND — Sampit resident Joe Cooper presented the Georgetown County Water and Sewer District board with a petition of over 300 signatures Oct. 13 signifying the rural community's desire to see their homes connected to the county sewer system. Georgetown County Councilman Everett Carolina addressed the board and...
Hundreds attend 33rd annual Georgetown Wooden Boat Show

GEORGETOWN — The 33rd annual Georgetown Wooden Boat Show drew hundreds of visitors to downtown Georgetown on Oct. 15. The boat show, held the third weekend in October, features one of the region's best wooden boat exhibits with more than 100 classic wooden boats displayed on land and water.
Tomlinson High School celebrates 156 years

Kingstree's Tomlinson High School, founded in 1866 and closed in 1970, held its 11th bi-annual reunion on Friday, September 2 and Saturday, September 3. The festivities were held at the Williamsburg County Recreation Center, Rush African American Museum, and BCF Banquet Hall. "Together One More Time" was an appropriate theme as numerous pleasantries and incidentals were exchanged and denoted during the celebration.
No. 1 South Florence stays perfect with rout of Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH — Myrtle Beach put up a valiant effort in the first quarter, but in the end, South Florence was just too much. No. 1 South Florence routed Myrtle Beach, 56-21, to stay undefeated on Oct. 14 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium. Bruins quarterback LaNorris Sellers, who is...
