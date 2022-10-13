Kingstree's Tomlinson High School, founded in 1866 and closed in 1970, held its 11th bi-annual reunion on Friday, September 2 and Saturday, September 3. The festivities were held at the Williamsburg County Recreation Center, Rush African American Museum, and BCF Banquet Hall. "Together One More Time" was an appropriate theme as numerous pleasantries and incidentals were exchanged and denoted during the celebration.

