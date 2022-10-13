ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle 106.3

Needy or Greedy? What Can We Do To Stop Panhandling in Texarkana?

Let me start off this little rant by stating that I am all for helping anyone who actually needs it, but, just because someone appears to be in dire straits and is holding a sign that says "God Bless," does not necessarily mean they actually need your hand out. This may make people mad at me but panhandling in Texarkana is out of control and it needs to stop. What can we do about it? Let's find out.
TEXARKANA, TX
Eagle 106.3

Halloween Murder Mystery Dinner and Party Oct. 29

It's a dark and stormy night and you've been invited to a creepy mansion for an Edgar Allen Poe-themed party in historic Downtown Texarkana on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The event will be held at the historic First United Methodist Church, located at 401 State...
TEXARKANA, TX
Eagle 106.3

Smell Twice as Nice with Buff City Soaps Now Open in Texarkana

Great news Texarkana! Buff City Soap is now open next door to Target in the Richmond Ranch Shopping Center. Buff City Soap in Texarkana is having its Grand Opening this weekend and Buff City is giving away one free bar of soap per month to the first 50 people through the door for a year. This offer is good Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Right now, customers get 20 percent off their total purchase, or 30 percent off if they spend $100 or more. Laundry soaps are 50 percent off and include BOGO Buy One Get One.
TEXARKANA, TX
Eagle 106.3

I-30 Construction Will Cause Delays In Hooks And Leary Texas

There is ongoing construction on Interstate 30 which will affect people traveling East in the Hooks and Leary Texas area. The city of Texarkana had this to share from their Instagram page regarding the ongoing construction:. This is just a quick message from TxDOT Atlanta District to inform you of...
HOOKS, TX
Eagle 106.3

Weak Minor Earthquake Strikes 88 Miles East of Texarkana

A very faint minor earthquake occurred in the late evening hours on Tuesday, Oct. 11, on the southern Arkansas - Louisiana border near the town of El Dorado, Arkansas. El Dorado is approximately 88 miles east of Texarkana. According to the website WeartherBoy, the earthquake occurred around 9:43 p.m. with...
EL DORADO, AR
Eagle 106.3

‘Food Truck Fridays’ Are Back In Downtown Texarkana

The city of Texarkana Texas is bringing its "Food Truck Fridays" back starting Friday in downtown Texarkana. This is what Vashil Fernandez from the city of Texarkana Texas had to say about the "Food Truck Friday's" Food truck Fridays are back, for the month of October starting Friday, October 7th...
TEXARKANA, TX
