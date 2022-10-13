Read full article on original website
Emmerdale's Chloe Harris makes exit plan after Mackenzie twist
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Chloe Harris makes plans to leave the village next week after being rejected by Mackenzie Boyd. Chloe was recently revealed as the mystery woman who slept with Mackenzie in August. Viewers also know that Chloe is pregnant, but she hasn't shared this secret with Mack so far.
Emmerdale's Chas Dingle lies to Aaron in storm aftermath
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Chas Dingle will lie to her son Aaron next week as she continues to sneak around with Al Chapman. Chas started an affair with Al earlier this year – and their deception will continue in the aftermath of this week's dramatic storm scenes. As next...
Emmerdale reveals behind-the-scenes footage of Harriet's quad bike stunt
Emmerdale spoilers follow. On Monday night, Emmerdale said a dramatic goodbye to Harriet Finch, as she died from her injuries after a quad bike accident in a dangerous storm. Now, fans have been given some behind-the-scenes insight into how Katherine Dow Blyton's final scenes were filmed. In a new clip...
EastEnders' Maisie Smith explains how Celebrity SAS helped romance with Strictly co-star
EastEnders star Maisie Smith has explained how Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins helped her romance with Strictly Come Dancing co-star Max George. Speaking to The Sun, the former Strictly contestant said that she fully opened up to her boyfriend, The Wanted singer Max, during her time on the gruelling reality show which brought them closer together.
Emmerdale -9 Characters are set to die this week?
Not sure if this means that 8 or 9 characters will die or that 8 or 9 will be in big danger? It seems like the brunt of the storm hasn't even hit yet so who knows. Well we know Harriet is gone and Liv will also be a goner. So the other seven will probably be Sam, Nate, Aaron, Chloe, Will, Al and Naomi.
House of the Dragon finale trailer hints at major change for Matt Smith's Daemon
House of the Dragon spoilers follow. The trailer for the season finale of House of the Dragon has dropped, hinting at a major development for Matt Smith’s Prince Daemon. The final episode of the Game of Thrones spinoff’s first season airs next week, with HBO releasing a minute-long teaser to give a glimpse of proceedings.
First look at Strictly Come Dancing's Jayde Adams in new movie The Fence
Strictly Come Dancing star Jayde Adams appears in a first look trailer for her new movie The Fence. The 1980s-set film, which is based on a short of the same name by director William Stone, focuses on a council estate kid in Bristol who heads out to settle a score with local thieves.
EastEnders and Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis signs up for "scary" new career challenge
Former EastEnders star and Strictly Come Dancing’s reigning champion Rose Ayling-Ellis has announced her latest project. Taking to social media to update her fans, the actress confirmed she’s signed up for a new career challenge. Ayling-Ellis revealed she’d soon be returning to the stage and taking on a...
Coronation Street to revisit Alina Pop story as Fiz Stape receives a warning
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street revisits Tyrone Dobbs's big betrayal next week as Fiz Stape becomes insecure again. The couple reunited in the summer after Fiz decided that she was finally ready to forgive Tyrone for breaking up their family when he fell for Alina Pop. Fiz reconciled with...
Soaps - Two People Born Onscreen Who Had A Child Together Onscreen?
Jamie Tate and Gabby Thomas from Emmerdale were both born on our screens and then had Thomas Tate together who was also born on screen. Daniel Osbourne and Bethany Platt in Corrie bonked, but they didn't have a child... Daniel Osbourne and Bethany Platt in Corrie bonked, but they didn't...
Home and Away's Xander Delaney surprises Rose after sad death
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Xander Delaney will surprise Rose following news of a sad death in Home and Away. Upcoming scenes on Channel 5 will feature paramedic Xander once again having to cope with the loss of a patient, though this time he has a very different reaction.
Corrie's Stu
Anyone else find this Stu storyline with Bridget and Lucy in Coronation Street boring, or is it just me? I can't stand Stu, I wish he would just leave.
Emmerdale: How do you rate the 50th Anniversary episode?
I've yet to see the episode myself. I have taped it & am wondering what everyone thought? Been thinking maybe I should binge watch it at the end of the week. Was it any good? Should I bother?. I enjoyed it, but for the big anniversary ep, there wasn't too...
Netflix delays release of Harry and Meghan documentary series
Netflix has reportedly postponed the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new documentary series until 2023, after backlash towards season 5 of The Crown. According to Deadline, the joint venture between the streaming platform and Archewell Productions was originally thought to land on the streaming platform in December, just several weeks after The Crown drops on November 9.
Strictly star Will Mellor shares health update as he returns to training
Strictly Come Dancing star Will Mellor has returned to training, after suffering with the flu last week. The Coronation Street and Hollyoaks actor has kept fans updated about his health, after he had to miss out on several days of dance training last week after being wiped out by an unknown virus.
EE - Should Chrissie Watts come back and reclaim the vic?
IMO it's time the queen of Albert Square returned. She would bring the soap fully into it's new era, and take the improving soap potentially back into it's best ever era. With so many 2005 characters back in the show, if only the recasted Zoe, for me, it is the perfect time for Chrissie to return.
Hollyoaks (Tony)
Finally, Tony Hutchinson is getting a story, about time. Nick Pickard is a fantastic and sexy actor, so I am glad he is getting his own story at last. Tony is one of my favourite character on Hollyoaks, so, I am please about this.
Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu reveals she turned down hosting job
Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has admitted that she was offered the Love Island hosting job, but had to turn it down. Last week, it was confirmed that Maya Jama would step into the presenting role following the departure of Laura Whitmore after two years in the job. Ekin-Su, who...
Married at First Sight UK's Jenna and Zoe – Are they still together now?
Married at First Sight UK didn't have a particularly successful run this year. It was, as we'd expect, chock full of edge-of-the-seat drama but, if we're focusing solely on which couples made it through to the end of the process, the success stories are scarce. Fan-favourites Chanita and Jordan seemed...
Rings of Power star learned they were playing iconic Lord of the Rings villain after filming began
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power spoilers follow. With the revelation that Halbrand is in fact the Dark Lord, Sauron, actor Charlie Vickers has said he didn’t initially realise he was playing the iconic villain. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Vickers revealed that he wasn’t told he was...
