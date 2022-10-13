If you’re one of the 371 million people following Kylie Jenner on Instagram, then you know that she has been serving looks lately. She donned a pressed rose petal-inspired dress on Instagram, a strong bleached brow showing at Paris Fashion Week, and now an all-black look worthy of a superhero. Although Fashion Month festivities are over for the season, Jenner continues to bring it to the internet with some stringy side bangs as she reveals Kylie Cosmetics’s collaboration with Batman, launching on October 19.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO