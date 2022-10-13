Read full article on original website
Related
Texas Woman Captures Moment She’s Gored By A Bison At Caprock Canyons State Park
On the shortlist of animals I definitely don’t want to encounter in the wild, bison is pretty high up there. With adult males clocking in at over 2,000 pounds, and with a top speed of about 35 miles per hour, there’s not a whole lot you can do if you come across an aggressive one.
Catch a bass with Blotchy Bass Syndrome? Send a photo to Texas Parks and Wildlife
If you catch a bass stricken with Blotchy Bass Syndrome, you might be able to win Bass Pro Shops gift card because of it.
One of the Most Beautiful Places in Texas You’ve Likely Never Experienced
We may have found one of the most beautiful places in Texas you may have never seen. Well, it isn't too hard to believe that even for Texas natives, in a state so vast and diverse as the Lone Star State is, it's quite possible that there are many truly unique and stunningly beautiful places we have yet to behold.
KXAN
Best places to raise a family in Texas
(NEXSTAR) — One of the most important decisions in one’s adult life is where to put down roots and raise a family. Luckily, plenty of fantastic options are available in Texas – but is it possible to determine which is best?. Niche.com is a ranking and review...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
394 million birds will migrate over Central Texas Thursday, tracker says
These birds migrate under the cover of darkness.
How H-E-B became Texas’ favorite grocery store
If there's one thing all Texans can agree on, it's their love for H-E-B.
Dedication Celebrates First Major Texas Lake Constructed in 30 Years
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 14, 2022-- The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) officially dedicated Bois d’Arc Lake in Fannin County, TX, today, celebrating the completion of the state’s newest major reservoir. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221014005478/en/ North Texas Municipal Water District Executive Director Jenna Covington speaks at the Bois D’Arc Lake Dedication (Photo: Business Wire)
Will La Niña Last Longer In Texas Than Originally Expected?
We've discussed previously how La Niña could potentially affect the state of Texas in 2022. But weather predictions have also revealed that event may also continue on longer than some Texans expect. Current Weather Data For Texas. Both the Climate Prediction Center and the Columbia Climate School have the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texans Are Shocked As Snow Is Promised To Fall in The Great State
With record highs this summer it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas, believe it or not. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's...
1 Texas Eatery Is Among 'Absolute Best Breakfast Restaurants In America'
Mashed compiled a list of the absolute best breakfast restaurants in America.
MAPS: Thousands of birds flying over Central Texas skies
On Wednesday and Thursday, thousands of birds will migrate through Central Texas and Austin to get to warmer locations as temperatures drop.
KXAN
MAPS: These roads are the deadliest in Texas
(NEXSTAR) – As you drive into Texas, you’ll be greeted with a sign that says “Drive friendly – the Texas way.” Despite that encouragement, distracted, dangerous and drunk driving frequently result in death around the state. The Texas Department of Transportation called the number of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Texas
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Texas using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.
Study: Dallas-Fort Worth is the most expensive place to live in Texas
Have you noticed that everything seems more expensive lately? Well, that's because it is and it turns out the DFW metroplex is the most expensive area in Texas.
KWTX
Time to find your umbrellas and jackets
To get a full video version of the forecast, download our KWTX Weather Authority App for free in the Google Play and Apple store. We’re feeling more like summer across Central Texas Saturday afternoon. We have breezy south winds pumping in that humid air as well, so it’s not feeling very pleasant outside. Rain chances remain non-existent for the rest of the day, but we will see mid and high level clouds increasing from the west.
4 Great Burger Places in Texas
What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger with some fries on the side, then here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that prepare absolutely delicious burgers that are highly praised by everyone who gets to try them.
The Largest Homecoming Mum Ever? Texas School Shows Off Their Giant Creation
They say everything is bigger in Texas and for those of you not originally from here, that is a fact. We like to do things bigger here. Our trucks are big, our personalities are larger than life, our food portions, can't compete and even our mums are larger than life. Wait, what is a 'mum?' I tend to forget that not everyone knows or has even seen one.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Governor Abbott Mobilizes State Resources Ahead Of Potential Flash Flooding
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today ordered the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to preposition state resources in anticipation of flash flooding impacts in the western half of the state. According to the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center (WPC), a marginal-to-slight risk of rainfall exceeding flash flood...
What Was the Coldest Day in Texas and How Cold Was It?
We love to talk about the weather in Texas, probably because it can get a bit wacky here. One minute the sun is shining and you're rocking a pair of shorts, the next it's freezing cold and you're lighting up the fireplace. Chilly weather certainly isn't something we are known...
Mix 94.1
Amarillo, TX
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 94.1 KMXJ plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0