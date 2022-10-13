Tucked between Fields Insurance Agency and the soon to open Carrington Oaks Coffeehouse is a business that is excited to be open. The Exercise Coach is now open and the owner, who also owns Carrington Oaks Coffeehouse, said the increased foot traffic in the coming months of soon to be open restaurants has him looking forward to more business. As most know, Lakeland Town Square (LTS) is just in its infancy, but it has a strong mix of commercial development in the works. Currently LTS phase 1 offers one and two bedroom apartments with a starting rent of $1,750.00 per month. Phase 2 of LTS, which is now underway, the units will offer even more variations including 1, 2 and 3-bedroom options, along with 3-story townhomes.

LAKELAND, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO