Lakeland, TN

lakelandcurrents.com

The Exercise Coach Now Open In Lakeland Town Square

Tucked between Fields Insurance Agency and the soon to open Carrington Oaks Coffeehouse is a business that is excited to be open. The Exercise Coach is now open and the owner, who also owns Carrington Oaks Coffeehouse, said the increased foot traffic in the coming months of soon to be open restaurants has him looking forward to more business. As most know, Lakeland Town Square (LTS) is just in its infancy, but it has a strong mix of commercial development in the works. Currently LTS phase 1 offers one and two bedroom apartments with a starting rent of $1,750.00 per month. Phase 2 of LTS, which is now underway, the units will offer even more variations including 1, 2 and 3-bedroom options, along with 3-story townhomes.
LAKELAND, TN
actionnews5.com

Mississippi River nears all-time low despite Mid-South rainfall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Despite the wet conditions, we saw Wednesday, the river level in the Mississippi River here in the Mid-South continues to drop. The Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team says the Mid-South got 1 inch of rain Wednesday. Still, that wasn’t enough to bring the level...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

First Alert to Fall’s first frost next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A weekend cold front will drop temperatures and then cold air will continue to funnel south through the middle of next week. With a deep dive in the jet stream (upper level winds), cold air from Canada will bring high temperatures into the upper 50s Wednesday.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Expect utility bills to rise as temperatures drop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With cooler weather moving in, many will be cranking up those thermostats to stay warm. Energy experts say expect to pay slightly more this season, but how much exactly? Memphis Light, Gas, and Water customers can expect their bills to increase by 5 to 10 percent, compared to this time last year. The increase […]
MEMPHIS, TN
fox13memphis.com

Cloudy and cool temperatures going into the new week

Rain and storms are still possible, especially for those along and north of I-40 this morning, but we should be mostly clear of the rain by noon. At that point, expect cloudy and cool conditions, and the 70s and upper 60s reign across the area for most of the day, clouds clearing overnight as temperatures drop into the 40s.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

New Businesses open up shop in Mason

MASON, Tenn. (WMC) - Two new businesses held grand openings Saturday in Mason after a troubled year for the historic small town. Commolita Williams and Tiffany Taylor, two cousins born and raised in Mason, said they saw a need in their town. So, they decided to do something about it.
MASON, TN
WREG

Parts of Mid-South under Fire Weather Watch. What does that mean?

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a Fire Weather Watch for Craighead, Dyer, Mississippi, and Poinsett counties until 12 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. A Red Flag Warning is also in effect in those counties from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m Thursday. But what does that mean? A Fire Weather Watch […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Haywood County hospital reopens after 8 years of being closed

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The year 2014 was a hard year for the residents of Brownsville and Haywood County. The hospital down the road from the city square closed its doors, and many in the area thought the closure would be permanent. “It was boarded up and had minimal utilities...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
Kait 8

Fire crews respond to house fire

LAKE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Fire crews were dispatched to a house fire Saturday afternoon. According to a desk sergeant with emergency services for Craighead County, the Monette Fire Department and Lake City Fire Department were dispatched to a “fully engulfed” house fire Saturday. The house is located...
LAKE CITY, AR
desotocountynews.com

MDOT road projects continue in northwest Mississippi

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced updates to several maintenance projects in northwest Mississippi. “There’s no shortage of needs in Northwest Mississippi. Keeping these and other projects on track will improve our overall transportation network,” said Northern District Transportation Commissioner John Caldwell. “Hopefully, these and others will prove to be a sign of more to follow.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
actionnews5.com

Ice Cube, Cypress Hill coming to Mid-South

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Hip hop legends Ice Cube and Cypress Hill are headlining a tour that will make its way to the Mid-South. They will play at Landers Center in Southaven on December 1, alongside Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Too Short as part of the High Hopes Tour. Tickets go...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Wreck on I-55 causing delays for drivers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers were met with delays Saturday after an accident on Interstate 55 brought traffic down to one lane. Memphis Police responded to a crash on I-55 and Third Street at 12 p.m. Police say the driver is in non-critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Hiring expo in Whitehaven promotes careers in construction

On Friday, a hiring expo in Whitehaven aimed to get the community excited about careers in construction. The event promoted jobs open to the public while also highlighting apprenticeship programs. One firm says it needs manpower for new upcoming projects and wants to pull from local talent. Briggette Green is...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

What the 2023 Social Security cost-of-living increase means for the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Every year around this time, the Social Security Administration announces the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for the upcoming year. COLA increases are meant to offset rising prices including food, gas and living expenses. Cristina Martin Firvida, Vice President of Government Affairs for AARP, joined Action News 5′s...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

South Memphis residents fear homes are sinking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents in South Memphis believe their neighborhood is slowly sinking. They say this has been an ongoing issue for nearly a decade. “This part of the sidewalk that started to collapse in front of Ms. Sue’s house was a part of the original sidewalk that started to collapse in 2014," longtime resident Frank Johnson said. “The city came out and they repaired everything. "They repaired our sidewalks; they never gave us a reason as to why the sidewalks collapsed; right after that we begin to notice, like erosion. If you look up the street around mailboxes, our mailboxes are sinking—the ground around our mailboxes is eroding away; you can look down and see like a deep hole.”
MEMPHIS, TN

