Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 7th Annual Avidity Awards Debuts in Memphis, TNVeronica Charnell MediaMemphis, TN
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Related
lakelandcurrents.com
The Exercise Coach Now Open In Lakeland Town Square
Tucked between Fields Insurance Agency and the soon to open Carrington Oaks Coffeehouse is a business that is excited to be open. The Exercise Coach is now open and the owner, who also owns Carrington Oaks Coffeehouse, said the increased foot traffic in the coming months of soon to be open restaurants has him looking forward to more business. As most know, Lakeland Town Square (LTS) is just in its infancy, but it has a strong mix of commercial development in the works. Currently LTS phase 1 offers one and two bedroom apartments with a starting rent of $1,750.00 per month. Phase 2 of LTS, which is now underway, the units will offer even more variations including 1, 2 and 3-bedroom options, along with 3-story townhomes.
Oakland man waits 124 days for home warranty company to fix air conditioning unit
OAKLAND, Tenn. — After spending a sweltering summer with a broken air conditioner, a Fayette County man worries that his family won’t have heat in time for next week’s cold front. “I used to have a countdown to Christmas,” Joe Murray told FOX13. “Now, I have a...
actionnews5.com
Weekend cold front will bring rain and thunderstorms, followed by unseasonably cold temperatures
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An arctic front is moving our way and will bring clouds, rain, and thunderstorms for much of the area this weekend. A few storms could be strong to severe this evening. Then cold, dry arctic air behind the front will settle in for much of next week and will likely bring the first widespread frost of the season.
actionnews5.com
Mississippi River nears all-time low despite Mid-South rainfall
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Despite the wet conditions, we saw Wednesday, the river level in the Mississippi River here in the Mid-South continues to drop. The Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team says the Mid-South got 1 inch of rain Wednesday. Still, that wasn’t enough to bring the level...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnews5.com
First Alert to Fall’s first frost next week
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A weekend cold front will drop temperatures and then cold air will continue to funnel south through the middle of next week. With a deep dive in the jet stream (upper level winds), cold air from Canada will bring high temperatures into the upper 50s Wednesday.
Expect utility bills to rise as temperatures drop
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With cooler weather moving in, many will be cranking up those thermostats to stay warm. Energy experts say expect to pay slightly more this season, but how much exactly? Memphis Light, Gas, and Water customers can expect their bills to increase by 5 to 10 percent, compared to this time last year. The increase […]
fox13memphis.com
Cloudy and cool temperatures going into the new week
Rain and storms are still possible, especially for those along and north of I-40 this morning, but we should be mostly clear of the rain by noon. At that point, expect cloudy and cool conditions, and the 70s and upper 60s reign across the area for most of the day, clouds clearing overnight as temperatures drop into the 40s.
actionnews5.com
New Businesses open up shop in Mason
MASON, Tenn. (WMC) - Two new businesses held grand openings Saturday in Mason after a troubled year for the historic small town. Commolita Williams and Tiffany Taylor, two cousins born and raised in Mason, said they saw a need in their town. So, they decided to do something about it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Parts of Mid-South under Fire Weather Watch. What does that mean?
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a Fire Weather Watch for Craighead, Dyer, Mississippi, and Poinsett counties until 12 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. A Red Flag Warning is also in effect in those counties from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m Thursday. But what does that mean? A Fire Weather Watch […]
‘A pain in the neck’: Residents, city of Memphis react to collapsed sidewalk
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People in the Alcy-Ball neighborhood in South Memphis say they were stunned to see their sidewalk collapse for the second time in the last 10 years. This time, they say they’re making sure the city of Memphis fixes the problem for good. For the last...
actionnews5.com
Haywood County hospital reopens after 8 years of being closed
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The year 2014 was a hard year for the residents of Brownsville and Haywood County. The hospital down the road from the city square closed its doors, and many in the area thought the closure would be permanent. “It was boarded up and had minimal utilities...
Kait 8
Fire crews respond to house fire
LAKE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Fire crews were dispatched to a house fire Saturday afternoon. According to a desk sergeant with emergency services for Craighead County, the Monette Fire Department and Lake City Fire Department were dispatched to a “fully engulfed” house fire Saturday. The house is located...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
desotocountynews.com
MDOT road projects continue in northwest Mississippi
The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced updates to several maintenance projects in northwest Mississippi. “There’s no shortage of needs in Northwest Mississippi. Keeping these and other projects on track will improve our overall transportation network,” said Northern District Transportation Commissioner John Caldwell. “Hopefully, these and others will prove to be a sign of more to follow.”
actionnews5.com
Ice Cube, Cypress Hill coming to Mid-South
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Hip hop legends Ice Cube and Cypress Hill are headlining a tour that will make its way to the Mid-South. They will play at Landers Center in Southaven on December 1, alongside Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Too Short as part of the High Hopes Tour. Tickets go...
Wreck on I-55 causing delays for drivers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers were met with delays Saturday after an accident on Interstate 55 brought traffic down to one lane. Memphis Police responded to a crash on I-55 and Third Street at 12 p.m. Police say the driver is in non-critical condition.
Issues at East Memphis intersection causing some cars to go airborne or bottom out
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You’re driving along and suddenly you don’t see the big dip in the road ahead of you, and it may cause your car to launch into the air while you’re driving. That’s what’s happening to people driving at the intersection of Highland Avenue...
localmemphis.com
Hiring expo in Whitehaven promotes careers in construction
On Friday, a hiring expo in Whitehaven aimed to get the community excited about careers in construction. The event promoted jobs open to the public while also highlighting apprenticeship programs. One firm says it needs manpower for new upcoming projects and wants to pull from local talent. Briggette Green is...
actionnews5.com
What the 2023 Social Security cost-of-living increase means for the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Every year around this time, the Social Security Administration announces the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for the upcoming year. COLA increases are meant to offset rising prices including food, gas and living expenses. Cristina Martin Firvida, Vice President of Government Affairs for AARP, joined Action News 5′s...
localmemphis.com
South Memphis residents fear homes are sinking
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents in South Memphis believe their neighborhood is slowly sinking. They say this has been an ongoing issue for nearly a decade. “This part of the sidewalk that started to collapse in front of Ms. Sue’s house was a part of the original sidewalk that started to collapse in 2014," longtime resident Frank Johnson said. “The city came out and they repaired everything. "They repaired our sidewalks; they never gave us a reason as to why the sidewalks collapsed; right after that we begin to notice, like erosion. If you look up the street around mailboxes, our mailboxes are sinking—the ground around our mailboxes is eroding away; you can look down and see like a deep hole.”
Local business owner’s courses teach others how to open and run luxury car service
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One Mid-South business owner is teaching others how to be an entrepreneur. The owner of Luxury Transportation Academy is helping people learn how to start their own luxury chauffeur business. The program teaches how to start, operate, and maintain a chauffer service. Owner Travis Parker said...
Comments / 0