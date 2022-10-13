The 15 Best Pumpkin Spice Products to try This Fall

As it’s now firmly fall and days into October, we are fully immersed in pumpkin spice season. The delightful blend of nutmeg, cinnamon, cloves, ginger and occasionally allspice has become as ubiquitous this time of year as falling leaves and football tailgates.

We’ve discussed some of our favorite and not-so-favorite pumpkin spice products before, but since then we’ve been made aware of so many more PS themed products, we just had to share them so you could enjoy them, too.

Pumpkin Spice Tea

Tea lends itself beautifully to the aromatic spices in a pumpkin pie spice. Steeping hot tea really brings out the flavors in spices without overpowering the tea itself, making for a warm cup of autumn deliciousness.

Twinings of London Pumpkin Spice Chai Tea ($7.99 at Amazon)

Chai tea is literally spiced tea (masala chai is a Hindi phrase for “spiced tea”), so it’s the perfect place to drop in some pumpkin flavor. In addition to traditional pie spices, Twinings adds a kick of cardamom and cloves.

Pumpkin Pie Matcha ($8.39 at Davids Teas)

David's Tea

Watching someone make matcha, a Japanese green tea that comes from a powdered form of the tea leaf, is an experience. With this pumpkin pie version, you’ll be whisking up a sweet version of this oh-so-good-for-you tea.

Tea Forte Pumpkin Spice Sampler ($28 at Amazon)

Tea Forte has clever little pyramid infusers, and this set of 10 will create a deliciously warm blend of cinnamon, clove and ginger.

The Republic of Tea Pumpkin Spice ($13.25 at Amazon)

This tea blend makes a great latte if you dissolve in a tablespoon of maple syrup and then add warmed milk, according to Republic of Tea. They’re the experts, so we trust them!

Pumpkin Spice Sweets

Pumpkin spice lends itself easily to sweet things. After all, pumpkin pie is a dessert, and in our opinion anything with cinnamon makes life better.

Pumpkin Spice Quick Bread Mix (check local Amazon pricing)

We’ve loved Krusteaz mixes before so expect this one to be just as good. Simple to bake with just the right amount of pumpkin flavor to make your house smell like fall, in a good way.

Pumpkin Spice Marshmallows ($8.17, originally $9.72 at Amazon)

What could be better than pumpkin spiced marshmallows shipped to your little hands to make pumpkin spice s’mores, or drop in a hot cup of coffee for a no drive through required PSL. We’d like to try them as crispy rice treats, which would make an excellent dish for your Halloween party.

Compartés Pumpkin Cheesecake Chocolate Bar ($9.95 at Compartes)

Hello, three of our favorite things -- pumpkin, white chocolate, and cheesecake -- wrapped into one handy bar. Did we mention there’s graham cracker crumble mixed in?

Pumpkin Spice Nut Butter

Gone are the days of boring old peanut butter, and in are the days of exciting new nut butter flavors. You can make nut butter from just about any nut and these companies do one better and add pumpkin spice for a seasonal treat.

NuttZo Limited Edition Pumpkin Spice Nut Butter ($15.99 at Amazon)

Amazon

This delish jar of nut butter has everything in it except peanuts. A blend of multiple nut butters, it also includes pumpkin seed butter plus nutmeg, ginger, and cloves, and it only has four grams of sugar per serving.

Abby’s Better Pumpkin Spice Pecan Butter ($12.99 at Abby’s Better)

The good folks at Abby’s Better are known for their unique flavors of nut butters made with simple ingredients. This blend contains only four ingredients plus the pumpkin spices and it’s vegan plus gluten- and peanut-free.

Pumpkin Spice Snacks

Snacks are just the best. Add in pumpkin spice and it’s just about magical.

Lenny & Larry’s The Complete Cookie, Pumpkin Spice ($16.34 at Amazon)

These aren’t just any old cookies. Each one packs 16 grams plant-based protein and 10 grams of fiber into each cookie, without a lot of guilt but with a lot of pumpkin spice flavor. You’ll hardly know it’s good for you.

Premier Protein Pumpkin Spice Protein Shake (Price Varies at Amazon)

It’s kind of like a drinkable pumpkin pie that’s actually good for you, with loads of vitamins and of course protein -- 30 grams, to be exact. And only one gram of sugar and 160 calories.

Popcornopolis Pumpkin Spice Popcorn Pack of 12 ($69.99 at Popcornopolis)

You’ll want to spread the love with this 12 pack of tall cones from Popcornopolis. We love flavored popcorn and are looking forward to trying out some of this tasty popcorn this fall. Though, we're not sure we can sneak this tall cone into the movies, so we’ll watch from home with a bowl filled.

Pumpkin Spice…Whatever.

Some pumpkin spice products just defy categorization -- here are two surprising ones.

Poo-Pourri Toilet Spray Pumpkin Spice Spritz ($9.99 at Amazon)

We figure you’ve got to be a truly dedicated pumpkin spice fan to add this to your arsenal of home products, but we guess smelling cinnamon and cloves is better than the alternative.

Dropps Crisp Fall Air Fabric Softener ($13.50 at Dropps)

You’ll find many Dropps products in our house, but we’re not 100% sold on smelling like fall air in our clothes, although the promise of apples and amber is appealing. We can vouch for most of their products and like their eco-friendly initiatives and gentle on the planet detergents.

Pumpkin Spice at Trader Joe’s

Our all time favorite pumpkin spice products live at Trader Joe’s, but they’re not always available every season. So go to your local TJ’s and look for some of this year’s PS delights, including:

Pumpkin Chipotle Roasting Sauce , an excellent marinade for chicken or vegetables

, an excellent marinade for chicken or vegetables Pumpkin Ravioli , this year it’s honey roasted for extra sweetness

, this year it’s honey roasted for extra sweetness Pumpkin Spice Joe-Joe’s , now dipped in a sweet yogurt coating

, now dipped in a sweet yogurt coating Pumpkin Sticky Toffee Cakes , a British dessert that’s worth every calorie

, a British dessert that’s worth every calorie Pumpkin Spice Greek Nonfat Yogurt , basically dessert in a cup

, basically dessert in a cup Mini Spicy Pumpkin Samosas , a hotter version of the traditional PS flavor

, a hotter version of the traditional PS flavor Pumpkin Cheesecake Croissants, which probably need no explanation except why you haven’t dropped everything to run get these

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.