Netflix Sets Price for Ad-Supported Tier (but There’s a Catch)

By Michael Tedder
 3 days ago
Netflix has been signaling recently that after years of resistance, the streaming giant would introduce an advertiser-supported tier.

Now, the once invincible streaming service has said that it's ad-supported tier, "Basic with ads,” will cost $6.99 a month.

The tier will launch on Nov. 3.

However, a limited number of TV series and movies (it's unclear at the moment which specific titles) will initially be unavailable due to licensing restrictions, which could likely be the case for material Netflix has licensed from studios that already have brand partnerships in place.

The commercials will be 15 or 30 seconds in length and will play before and during Netflix’s content. Brands will have the ability to opt out of content they don't wish to be associated with. This likely refers to material that is either very gory, such as the horror film "The Babysitter," or sexual in nature.

Additionally, the ratings company Nielsen will begin to measure Netflix's digital audience starting in 2023, so brands will have a clear sense of how Netflix's titles perform. Previously, Netflix kept this information under tight lock and key.

The move comes as competition in the streaming business continues to intensify with both new entrants and deep-pocketed competitors in the fray.

At $6.99, this price tier is well below competitors such as Disney+ (DIS) and HBO Max (WBD) , suggesting that Netflix plans to compete on price while it tries to grow the service.

This change comes as Netflix, which still has the highest overall subscriber totals, has begun to lose subscribers this year and has seen its stock value drop

Netflix is due to report third-quarter earnings on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Kai Rax
14h ago

Don’t waste your money. Those $6 w/ads are water down Netflix programming. You can get the same stuff from YouTube/tubi/AsianCrush app for free. Spend that money on other services that has the top 2 series right now “Ring of power or prequel king of throne “

