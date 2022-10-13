ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BEST BETS: The Denver Gazette's picks for today (Friday, Oct. 14)

The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tS3lp_0iXnK8Ho00
Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Chris Martin reacts after San Diego Padres' Ha-Seong Kim flied out to end Game 1 of a baseball NL Division Series Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez - staff, AP

Every day The Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Dodgers (-1.5, +140) over Padres: Los Angeles bounces back in Game 3 after losing at home in Game 2.

2. Yankees (-1.5, +165) over Guardians: New York's offense is just too much for Cleveland in Game 2.

3. Kansas (+9) against Oklahoma: Both teams are coming off a loss but honestly Kansas has looked better than the Sooners.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's record ATS: 6-8)

The Denver Gazette

3 takeaways from Broncos' overtime loss to Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Broncos lost to the Chargers 19-16 in overtime Monday night. It was another disaster of a loss for the Broncos, after rookie receiver Montrell Washington muffed a punt in overtime and the Chargers kicked the game-winning 36-yard field goal moments later. Here are three takeaways...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

What's Next: Early scouting report for New York Jets (4-2) at Broncos (2-4)

Week 7: New York Jets (4-2) at Broncos (2-4), 2:05 p.m. Sunday (CBS), Empower Field at Mile High. SCOUTING THE JETS: When the schedule was released, the Jets game looked like a win for the Broncos. Not so fast, say the Jets. The reawakening of New York football — the Jets and Giants are a combined 9-3 — has the Jets in a brash, confident state of mind. The Jets went into Lambeau Field and blasted the Green Bay Packers 27-10 on Sunday. “We're like little gnats,” ex-Broncos and current Jets safety Will Parks explained to reporters in Green Bay. The Jets have some bite, and the Broncos can’t afford to take this mean green machine lightly.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Broncos notebook: Rookie tight end Greg Dulcich makes impressive debut in loss to Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Until 5:43 pm local time Monday night, Greg Dulcich was a fun rumor. Hey, he’s an L.A. guy, and Angelenos are often known as late arrivals. But with his lovely locks flowing in the cool sea breeze, Dulcich’s debut was downright picturesque: two catches, 44 receiving yards, one touchdown. He scored the latter in the first quarter of his first NFL game.
GLENDALE, CO
The Denver Gazette

Vinny's NBA Insider: Bones Hyland, Ish Smith could make for formidable second-unit backcourt for Denver Nuggets

One of Michael Malone’s options this season is a lightning lineup off the bench. The Nuggets got a sneak peek at Bones Hyland and Ish Smith sharing the backcourt late in the preseason, and it could be a productive lineup in the regular season. The pairing’s speed and shiftiness seemed to make up for its shortage of size and lack of experience playing together.
UTAH STATE
The Denver Gazette

LIVE COVERAGE: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers

The Denver Broncos come back from 11 days off to face off with the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night. Kickoff is set for 6:15 p.m. Pregame LET’S GO‼️ pic.twitter.com/pQeQI21pQY— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 17, 2022 Ready for his NFL debut. 👏 pic.twitter.com/NRaxG7578d— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 17, 2022 PS2 in the building. 🎮 pic.twitter.com/r6t3XSKCgs— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 17, 2022 👀 our inactives for #DENvsLAC.📰 » https://t.co/rRu5y3RCKM pic.twitter.com/aJ80lGyYw9— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 17, 2022
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver Nuggets' championship dreams come down to defense after long wait

The boring stuff could make the longest-awaited Nuggets season the most exciting. Knowing opponents’ offensive tendencies, sprinting back in transition, effectively communicating pick-and-roll coverage and limiting teams to one shot won’t bring the Ball Arena crowd to its feet like a no-look assist from Nikola Jokic, a driving dunk from Jamal Murray or one of Michael Porter Jr.’s effortless 3-pointers.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

2022 Halloween events in and around the Denver area

Through Oct. 29: "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" — Presented by Alley Children's Theatre, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturdays, Miners Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington Ave., Golden, $12. Tickets: minersalley.com. Through Oct. 29: Shreeek-Easy — Elevated Pop-up & High Touch Cocktail Experience, 7:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Mile High Spirits Barrel Room, 2201 Lawrence St., Denver; drinkmhs.com/tasting-room. Through Oct. 30: Corn Maze — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, Chatfield Farms, 8500 Deer...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Klee with Three: Todd Bowles crushes narrative, Broncos stadium tour, Nathaniel Hackett vs. Brian Daboll

Klee with Three: Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee's three thoughts on Broncos-Chargers:. I miss Javonte Williams. You miss Javonte Williams. Lord knows the Broncos miss Javonte Williams. But the absence of “Pookie,” who’s out for the rest of the season after knee surgery, can’t push the Broncos away from their running game. Here’s why: the Broncos are 2-0 when they run the ball at least 30 times. They’re 0-3 when they don’t. Hey, what better time to feature Melvin Gordon than against his former team, the Chargers? Fumbles aside, a strong running game presents Denver’s best shot at scoring an upset at SoFi Stadium. Plus, the Chargers ‘D’ can’t stop a parking car. While Chargers coach Brandon Staley was hired for his defensive acumen — and media-friendly sound bites — the defense in Los Angeles stinks. The Bolts are 30th in points allowed, 28th in yards per play, 25th in rushing defense. Back to Gordon, who was responsible for the Broncos losing their first AFC West game, against the Raiders. Do they trust him enough for 20-plus carries? The last time Gordon had 20-plus carries was also the last time the Broncos scored at least 30 points — a 38-10 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of 2021.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Broncos offense, Russell Wilson fail again in overtime loss to Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Another week, another faceplant for the Broncos. And, once again, it came in prime time. The Broncos found another embarrassing way to lose a winnable game, falling to the Chargers 19-16 in overtime on Monday Night Football. The loss came after rookie returner Montrell Washington muffed a punt in overtime, setting up a game-winning field goal for the Chargers.
DENVER, CO
