BEST BETS: The Denver Gazette's picks for today (Friday, Oct. 14)

Klee with Three: Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee's three thoughts on Broncos-Chargers:. I miss Javonte Williams. You miss Javonte Williams. Lord knows the Broncos miss Javonte Williams. But the absence of “Pookie,” who’s out for the rest of the season after knee surgery, can’t push the Broncos away from their running game. Here’s why: the Broncos are 2-0 when they run the ball at least 30 times. They’re 0-3 when they don’t. Hey, what better time to feature Melvin Gordon than against his former team, the Chargers? Fumbles aside, a strong running game presents Denver’s best shot at scoring an upset at SoFi Stadium. Plus, the Chargers ‘D’ can’t stop a parking car. While Chargers coach Brandon Staley was hired for his defensive acumen — and media-friendly sound bites — the defense in Los Angeles stinks. The Bolts are 30th in points allowed, 28th in yards per play, 25th in rushing defense. Back to Gordon, who was responsible for the Broncos losing their first AFC West game, against the Raiders. Do they trust him enough for 20-plus carries? The last time Gordon had 20-plus carries was also the last time the Broncos scored at least 30 points — a 38-10 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of 2021.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO