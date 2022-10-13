Read full article on original website
Related
Game recap: Indianapolis Colts beat Jacksonville Jaguars on late Alec Pierce touchdown
The Jacksonville Jaguars hit the road for an AFC South matchup in Week 6, traveling to Lucas Oil Stadium to meet the Indianapolis Colts in their second meeting of the 2022 NFL season. At 2-3, the Jaguars are suddenly showing signs of struggle after their strong start, including their 24-0 shutout of the Colts in Week 2. Second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence lost five turnovers two weeks ago against the Philadelphia Eagles and failed to move the offense...
Sporting News
NFL schedule Week 6: TV coverage, channels, scores for every football game today
And just like that, it's Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season. After Thursday night's prime-time meeting between the Commanders and Bears, the action continues with a number of intriguing matchups on Sunday afternoon and two prime-time divisional showdowns to wrap things up. Things get underway with eight games during...
Sporting News
What channel is Bills vs. Chiefs on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 6 game
You don't need a crystal ball to see a potential AFC championship game preview. You just have to turn on your TV on Sunday afternoon and flip to CBS to see Patrick Mahomes and the new-look Chiefs face off against the insanely talented Josh Allen and the Bills in a preview of what may come this January.
Colts make surprising decision with QB depth chart
Matt Ryan officially has a new understudy. The Indianapolis Colts made the surprising decision on Friday to elevate quarterback Sam Ehlinger to No. 2 on the depth chart behind their starter Ryan. Ehlinger displaces former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, who is now set to be inactive for Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans (per Mike Chappell of FOX59 in Indianapolis).
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL Addresses Latest Deshaun Watson Lawsuit
Cleveland Browns quarterback is facing his 26th lawsuit, the NFL released a small statement on it.
Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys: TV, time, kickoff, line
The Dallas Cowboys host the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23.
Patrick Mahomes knows the rematch looms. Here’s why he says KC Chiefs can’t look ahead
As he spoke of the Chiefs possibly playing Buffalo again later this season after losing to the Bills on Sunday, Patrick Mahomes suggested he’d learned a lesson from last season’s AFC Championship Game about not looking ahead.
Las Vegas Raiders schedule: Urgency coming out of the bye against the Texans
Las Vegas Raiders schedule: Week 7 Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Oct. 23 Texans 4:05 PM CBS Prediction:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Bailey Zappe becomes first NFL rookie QB ever to achieve this feat
Bailey Zappe isn't just winning games for the New England Patriots, he's one of the major reasons why they are beating teams. After helping the Patriots defeat the Detroit Lions last week in his first career NFL start, the rookie quarterback played even better in Sunday's 38-15 victory over the Cleveland Browns on the road in Week 6.
overtimeheroics.net
NFL Quarterback Power Rankings Heading Into Week 6
This week proved once again, that offseason acquisitions don’t automatically result in wins. The Broncos have learned this lesson again and again this season that perhaps the deal for Russell Wilson maybe isn’t worth the price that they paid. Or the coach isn’t the right fit; injury-riddled running backs; a bad offensive line–the possibilities are endless. The problem is not Jeudy or Sutton, it’s Wilson. it’s clearly Wilson and it’s the play-calling, the Broncos are in a rough place right now.
LT Terron Armstead leads Dolphins' list of inactives vs. Vikings
The Miami Dolphins are set to play in their sixth regular season game under head coach Mike McDaniel, as they’re ready to host the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6. For the matchup, the Dolphins have listed seven players as inactive, including left tackle Terron Armstead. Joining Armstead on this...
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos
Oct 6, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) is carted off the field in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Comments / 0