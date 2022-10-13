ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Florida Times-Union

Game recap: Indianapolis Colts beat Jacksonville Jaguars on late Alec Pierce touchdown

The Jacksonville Jaguars hit the road for an AFC South matchup in Week 6, traveling to Lucas Oil Stadium to meet the Indianapolis Colts in their second meeting of the 2022 NFL season. At 2-3, the Jaguars are suddenly showing signs of struggle after their strong start, including their 24-0 shutout of the Colts in Week 2. Second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence lost five turnovers two weeks ago against the Philadelphia Eagles and failed to move the offense...
Sporting News

NFL schedule Week 6: TV coverage, channels, scores for every football game today

And just like that, it's Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season. After Thursday night's prime-time meeting between the Commanders and Bears, the action continues with a number of intriguing matchups on Sunday afternoon and two prime-time divisional showdowns to wrap things up. Things get underway with eight games during...
Larry Brown Sports

Colts make surprising decision with QB depth chart

Matt Ryan officially has a new understudy. The Indianapolis Colts made the surprising decision on Friday to elevate quarterback Sam Ehlinger to No. 2 on the depth chart behind their starter Ryan. Ehlinger displaces former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, who is now set to be inactive for Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans (per Mike Chappell of FOX59 in Indianapolis).
NewsBreak
NBC Sports

Bailey Zappe becomes first NFL rookie QB ever to achieve this feat

Bailey Zappe isn't just winning games for the New England Patriots, he's one of the major reasons why they are beating teams. After helping the Patriots defeat the Detroit Lions last week in his first career NFL start, the rookie quarterback played even better in Sunday's 38-15 victory over the Cleveland Browns on the road in Week 6.
overtimeheroics.net

NFL Quarterback Power Rankings Heading Into Week 6

This week proved once again, that offseason acquisitions don’t automatically result in wins. The Broncos have learned this lesson again and again this season that perhaps the deal for Russell Wilson maybe isn’t worth the price that they paid. Or the coach isn’t the right fit; injury-riddled running backs; a bad offensive line–the possibilities are endless. The problem is not Jeudy or Sutton, it’s Wilson. it’s clearly Wilson and it’s the play-calling, the Broncos are in a rough place right now.
