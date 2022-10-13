ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

New Orleans Saints Release Veteran Quarterback

NFL players getting waived by their respective teams isn't usually good news, but in one case it might be - for the team at least. On Saturday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints released veteran quarterback Jake Luton. While that's the bad news, it did come with some promising news for the team.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Former Bears QB Mitch Trubisky helps lead Steelers to upset win

Mitch Trubisky replaces Kenny Pickett and leads Steelers to upset win. Former Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky was benched a few weeks back in favor of rookie Kenny Pickett in Pittsburgh. But it didn’t take long for Trubisky to find his way back into the game and help lead a big upset in the process.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Tampa, FL
Football
City
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy