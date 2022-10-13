'We're all just feeling lost': Friends remember Middleton woman killed

Originally published Oct. 12 on KTVB.COM .

Friends and co-workers of Karly Cantrell are heartbroken, devastated and in disbelief. She is the Middleton woman who the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office said they found dead at her Middleton home Tuesday .

Her son, 26-year-old Levi Isaac Davis, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and a parole violation in connection with Cantrell’s death, according to investigators.

Cantrell was the executive director at the West Valley Humane Society.

Kimberly Mink, who worked with Cantrell for 12 years and is in human resources at West Valley Humane Society, said “just being here at work, she’s everywhere.”

Mink and Brittany Sundell, who is the director of shelter programs, are still trying to come to grips with the loss of their friend and co-worker.

“I think we’re all just feeling lost right now,” Sundell said.

They told KTVB Cantrell was empathetic toward animals and people.

“She’s just kind, compassionate and really thoughtful and everything, whether it was in her personal life or her professional life, and I think it’s a rare quality to have,” Sundell said. “She was cool, calm and collected in all cases.”

They added that her work with animals and the shelter actually began when she was a sheriff’s deputy.

“Karly originally started at the shelter back when it was owned by the county, and she was a sheriff’s deputy in the shelter as part of that process,” Sundell said. “When the shelter became a private nonprofit, she stayed with the sheriff’s office and continued as a deputy and she did work at the jail for many years as a deputy, and then later, was elected as the executive director for the shelter.”

The two friends said the thing they will miss most is Cantrell’s friendship.

“I think she was the support system for a lot of people,” Sundell said. “She was much more than a coworker.”

At the West Valley Humane Society, there is understandably still plenty of sadness, shock and people are still processing what has happened, but they are grateful to the community for all of the support.

“There’s been a beautiful outpouring of the community. We’ve been receiving flowers and well-wishes from the community,” Mink said.

Cantrell had four sons, according to Mink and Sundell. Davis, who is charged in connection with his mother’s murder, is scheduled to be back in court on Oct. 19.

