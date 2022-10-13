Mikaela Mayer kicked out at Alycia Baumgardner as tensions spilled over for the final time before the women get in the ring. The IBF and WBO super-featherweight world champion reacted after the weigh-in for her unification fight against her compatriot, who holds the WBC belt.The pair have sniped at each other throughout the build-up to Saturday’s fight, which acts as the chief support to Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall at The O2.The winner will immediately rocket up the pound-for-pound rankings, likely closing in on a top-three place, while also positioning them to step up in weight for a mega fight...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO