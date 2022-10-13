ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawyer For Anne Heche's Son Responds After Court Denies James Tupper's Claims, Shares Actress' Net Worth

By Dirk Libbey
 3 days ago

The death of Anne Heche was as much a shock to her friends and family as it was to the fans who enjoyed her work. The controversy surrounding Heche’s death in a car accident has not ended with the event itself. There has now been a legal battle in the courts over her estate , but now that fight appears to be over, at least for now.

James Tupper, Anne Heche’s former partner and father to their 13-year-old son, Atlas, had filed papers in court claiming that he had been in charge of the actress’ estate prior to her death and that's what she had wanted. However, with Heche having no legal will , a judge has now ruled that Heche’s adult son, Homer Heche Laffoon, will be in charge of the estate... at least for now. In a statement to ET , Laffoon’s lawyer, Bryan Phipps, said:

We are pleased -- but not surprised -- with the court’s ruling this morning denying James’ petition to appoint himself guardian ad litem for Atlas. We look forward to the court resolving Homer’s petition at the next hearing and, in the meantime, Homer will continue to diligently administer the Estate pursuant to his authority as Special Administrator.

The judge ruled that at this time there was simply no legal reason for Homer Heche Laffoon to not act as the administrator of Anne Heche’s estate, which is valued to be about $400,000. The estate will be split 50/50 between Homer and the 13-year-old Atlas, but Homer will be the administrator of the estate since Atlas is a minor.

There was some disagreement in court regarding some other items, such as whether or not Atlas had been able to enter Heche’s apartment to retrieve personal belongings. Tupper’s legal team claimed he had been prevented from doing so, but whatever the situation, the judge ruled that Atlas should be allowed to enter the apartment to obtain his things.

In August, Anne Heche was involved in a single vehicle accident when her car crashed into an apartment building, setting fire to both the vehicle and the building. Heche was eventually pulled from the car, but not until after firefighters were able to get the blaze under control. The actress remained in a coma for about a week before being declared brain dead and taken off life support .

Tupper was clearly unhappy with the ruling, reportedly shaking his head as the judge spoke, something he was admonished for by the judge. He has the ability to appeal the ruling, so we'll have to wait and if this is truly the end of this legal battle, or just the beginning. He has until October 20 to file the appeal.

Sheila Revelez
2d ago

It may not be a lot but whatever she has should only go to her son's,Not a Ex Boyfriend or child's Daddy they were never married even if they had of been he still would of been an EX-HUSBAND.& in his mind he may think he is entitled but if he wasn't worth having than why would she want him to have her estate .The son should also be entitled to all of his Mother's personal belongings also & upon his younger brothers 18th birthday they can go thru dividing together his Homer sounds like he only has best intentions for his brother,The father of the younger child just sounds oflow character,not letting him have access to his mother's home reguardless he resided here also.Im sure he has already helped himself to anything of value for himself sounds like a total SCRUB! Stand your ground Homer.

Pearl Neisinger
1d ago

Her son should have custody of his little brother and they should split in half everything she owned this ex boyfriend should get nothing period

laura
2d ago

she didn't even own a home..she lived in an apt..hopefully she had life insurance so her kids can afford college if they chose to go..

Related
Page Six

Anne Heche's son reveals how much money actress allegedly had at time of death

Anne Heche's oldest son has reportedly revealed what he believes is the value of the late actress' estate. According to Homer Laffooon, Heche allegedly died with approximately $400,000 to her name, per court documents obtained Tuesday by the Daily Mail. Laffoon reportedly said in his filing that his "best estimate on the value of all [Heche's] personal property is $400,000." He also reportedly expects to receive that same amount annually from royalties and residuals, claiming that "the probable value of the annual income from all the estate's property is approximately $400,000." Additionally, Laffoon, 20, reportedly revealed that his mother lived in an apartment and...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Anne Heche's Son Slams Late Actress' Ex Amid Estate Battle

Anne Heche's eldest son says her ex is using "unfounded personal attacks" to wrestle control of her estate. Attorneys for Homer Heche Laffoon, 20, are trying to stop the court from recognizing a will that Heche emailed to her lawyers and Big Little Lies actor James Tupper back in 2011. Tupper and Heche dated from 2007 to 2018 and share son Atlas, 13. Heche's email left all of her assets to Tupper "to be used to raise my children and then give to the children." Laffoon's lawyers say she never signed it, making it null and void. Tupper, 57, says Laffoon is too young to run the estate and that he's unemployed, according to court filings. Tupper also claims that Laffoon hasn't talked to his younger brother since their mom's death, but Laffoon is accusing the Canadian actor of keeping him away. The current value of Heche's estate is unknown. She died on Aug. 14, days after a fiery car wreck in Los Angeles. She had cocaine and fentanyl in her system.
CELEBRITIES
Homer
James Tupper
Anne Heche
rolling out

Tiffany Haddish says she lost all her jobs over molestation lawsuit

Tiffany Haddish currently doesn't have a job to her name due to the molestation lawsuit that was filed against her, but has now been dismissed. In a lawsuit obtained by "TMZ" on Sept. 1, comedians Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears were being accused of grooming a then-14-year-old girl and her then-seven-year-old brother and coercing them to film explicit skits.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple's son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Hilaria Baldwin gushes over newborn seventh child Ilaria making her 'tired' but 'happy'... as her husband Alec Baldwin settles wrongful death lawsuit with Hutchins family

Alec Baldwin's second wife Hillary 'Hilaria' Thomas shared three Instastories on Wednesday gushing over their newborn daughter Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin. The first post featured the 38-year-old Boston native - who boasts 983K followers - nursing their seventh child 'for the millionth time' early in the morning. In the afternoon,...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Child Support War Over: Lisa Marie Presley Reaches Settlement With Michael Lockwood To Avoid Messy Trial

Elvis' only child Lisa Marie Presley and her ex-husband Michael Lockwood have reached a private settlement in their fight over child support — and the judge has called out their upcoming trial, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, last week, Lisa Marie and Michael had to appear for a court-ordered settlement conference. The couple was scheduled to face off in a December trial.However, the trial has been called off after the parties informed the court they hashed out a deal that handled the majority of their issues.As RadarOnline.com first reported, for over a year, Michael had...
RELATIONSHIPS
TheDailyBeast

Robin Wright Files for Divorce After Four Years of Marriage

House of Cards actress Robin Wright has filed for divorce from husband Clément Giraudet citing "irreconcilable differences", according to TMZ. The site said Wright filed documents listing the date of separation as July 31st. Wright and Clement, a Saint Laurent executive, were married for 4 years but did not have any children together. "Pursuant to the parties' post-nuptial agreement, all assets are his/her separate property," Wright said in the docs. The pair met in 2017 before marrying in France in August 2018. Wright married her first husband Dane Witherspoon in 1986 after meeting on the set of Santa Barbara but they divorced two years later. She then became involved with Sean Penn in 1989. They married in 1996 after having two children, daughter Dylan and son Hopper, and were married for 14 years before divorcing in 2010.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
OK! Magazine

Who Is That? Johnny Depp Appears Unrecognizable While Posing With Fans

Johnny Depp, is that you? The Pirates of the Caribbean star was spotted greeting fans on Saturday, October 8, before he took the stage at the Capitol Theatre with musician Jeff Beck in Port Chester, New York. However, Depp appeared to look a bit different with a clean shaven face and long stringy hair flowing in the breeze. The 59-year-old, who is rumored to be seeing his U.K. attorney Joelle Rich, took time out of his busy day to sign autographs and take photos with fans before making his way into the venue prior to the concert. WHAT DID SHE...
PORT CHESTER, NY
Vibe

50 Cent's Oldest Son Calls His $6700/Month In Child Support Inadequate

Marquise Jackson — the eldest son of Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson — recently hopped on Instagram Live to discuss the amount of money he received a month from his father via child support. According to the spitting-image of Fif, the $6700 a month he received wasn't quite enough to maintain the lifestyle he felt he deserved based on being related to the Queens rapper, especially while living in NYC.More from VIBE.comThe Game Blasts 50 Cent For Relationship With Estranged Son When Detailing Hypothetical Film50 Cent Producing 3 Horror Movies Under G-Unit Film & Television50 Cent Shares Preview For 'Hip Hop...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jesse Williams' Ex-Wife Furious Over Court Decision To Allow Long Distance Visitation Of Their Kids

Aryn Drake-Lee, who was married to Jesse Williams from 2012 to 2017, shared her reaction to the court's decision granting the actor long distant visits with their two kids Sadie, 8, and Maceo, 7, in an Instagram post on Tuesday, October 4. The actor's ex-wife, 40, was clearly frustrated with the decision, as she vented about the ruling, and said she was "channeling the warrior spirit."
YOGA
Daily Mail

Alec Baldwin heads out in NYC with his family after reaching settlement with slain cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' husband as filming set for January: DA says the deal WON'T stop criminal investigation

Alec Baldwin has been pictured leaving his New York City apartment after he announced filming for Rust will continue following a deal between him and slain cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' husband. The actor was spotted getting into a car with his kids as wife Hilaria watched on following the bombshell update...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
