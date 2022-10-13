Read full article on original website
Voters to Decide Whether Medicaid Will Cover More Low-Income South Dakotans
CUSTER, S.D. — A silver minivan decorated with a large sticker reading “Love Your Neighbor Tour” recently circumnavigated South Dakota. Catholic nuns, Protestant pastors, a synagogue president and a Muslim nonprofit professional were among the interfaith leaders who packed into the rented six-seater or caravanned behind. The...
Amazon Workers Reject Union in NY State Town in Blow to Organizing Effort
(Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc workers rejected by a nearly two to one margin organizing a warehouse in a town near the New York state capital Albany on Tuesday, handing another defeat to the fledgling labor union that had aimed to build momentum in its cross-country campaign. At ALB1, the retailer's fulfillment...
California Guard Gets 12 Year Prison Term for Killing Inmate
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California correctional officer was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison on Monday for causing the death of an inmate in 2016 and pepper-spraying another because he thought it was “funny." Arturo Pacheco, 40, was escorting a 65-year-old inmate whose hands...
Dismembered Remains Found in Oklahoma River Identified as 4 Missing Men
(Reuters) - Dismembered bodies found in the Deep Fork River in Oklahoma have been identified as those of four men reported missing last week, the local police chief said on Monday, adding: "This is now a murder investigation." Investigators found the first remains on Friday and determined over the weekend...
Smoky Mountain Campground Reopens After 9-Year Shutdown
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — A campground at Great Smoky Mountains National Park that has been closed for nine years has been reopened, park officials said. Look Rock Campground is a 68-site facility that provides camping along one of the park's most scenic drive, according to Superintendent Cassius Cash. The...
