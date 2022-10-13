Read full article on original website
Chance White
2d ago
Call me crazy, but even when Dak is cleared to go, I'd still start the qb with the hot hand, and right now Rush is playing like he's the guy.
Reply(1)
4
Mr.T
4d ago
The Cowboys may not be able to hold Rush back this week and may have to let him throw the ball. I’m actually excited about seeing him throw the ball, what little we’ve seen he’s been spot on! The Cowboys will need to score 30 plus to beat the Eagles.
Reply(11)
5
lee smith
2d ago
Rush takes care of the ball,Dak changes to many plays at the line,and also gets reckless. Defense will win this one.
Reply(1)
4
