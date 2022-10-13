Read full article on original website
HelloFresh to Close Bay Area Factory and Eliminate Over 600 JobsAnthony J LynchRichmond, CA
Meet 'Pan Solo,' a 6-foot bread replica of the 'Star Wars' hero created by a California bakery.Zoran BogdanovicSan Francisco, CA
Job Seeking California Woman Trying to Support Her Elderly Parents Becomes Victim of Zelle ScamZack LoveConcord, CA
Dogue is the New San Francisco Restaurant That Caters to CaninesAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
Arrest Made in 40-Year-Old Cold Case of Karen StittTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sunnyvale, CA
ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose Ignores Sister Who Publicly Blasts Him Over Battle For Late Mother’s Home
Family drama has entered the life of a former NBA player as his sister has taken to social media to disrespect him for making a move that she does not like. According to The Shadow League, current NBA basketball analyst and former NBA player Jalen Rose is embroiled in what appears to be a family feud with his sister.
Russell Westbrook’s surprising response to being told he won’t be starting for Lakers
Friday evening’s preseason contest between the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings is expected to be something of a dress rehearsal for the Purple and Gold. That means possibly a preview of the starting lineup and rotations that will be seen during the regular season. One insider predicts Russell...
Brooklyn Nets Waive Recent Golden State Warriors Player
On Saturday, the Brooklyn Nets waived Chris Chiozza. He played in 34 games for the Golden State Warriors this past season.
thecomeback.com
NBA world reacts to heartbreaking Dikembe Mutombo news
Dikembe Mutombo is one of the most iconic players in the history of the NBA and one of the best and most prolific shot-blockers in basketball history. But in a recent update, he and his family revealed that he is battling a serious health concern. According to a statement released...
thecomeback.com
NBA world reacts to huge Russell Westbrook decision
The Los Angeles Lakers had some real struggles incorporating star point guard Russell Westbrook into their offense last season. With just one preseason game left before the start of the NBA season, the team is experimenting with how they want to use Westbrook moving forward. According to NBA insider Adrian...
Nia Long Speaks On Possible Affair Between Fiancé Ime Udoka And Celtics Staffer
Nia Long needs all the support she can get following news of her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, possibly carrying on an affair with a staffer for the team, leading to his suspension. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia told TMZ in a statement via her rep, Shannon Barr. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”More from VIBE.comNia Long, Larenz Tate Set For 'Love...
Kevin Durant Was Caught Wanting To Hit A Blunt In The Locker Room During The 2016 All-Star Game
An old video reveals the moment where Kevin Durant accepted to hit a blunt during the 2016 NBA All-Star Game.
Draymond Green appears to threaten Warriors front office over contract situation
Draymond Green is still answering questions about the Warriors’ chemistry. His latest comments seem to be pointing fingers at the front office. Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole at a Warriors practice has dominated the NBA conversation as preseason comes to an end. Draymond is back with the team and most of the comments coming from the team are about moving past the punch and getting back to business.
Yardbarker
Steve Kerr responds to Richard Jefferson saying Warriors' video team should be fired for leak
“By the way, our video guys had a message for Richard,” Kerr told ESPN. “They think he should be fired. Yeah, I might tweet that later.”. Kerr walked away from the on-court interview with an ear-to-ear grin. And while it was a solid snap-back, it’s not as if the Warriors themselves weren’t frustrated with the video leak.
Yardbarker
Ben Simmons Admits He Never Had A Relationship With Joel Embiid: “I Don’t Talk To Jo. We Never Really Spoke.”
Ben Simmons lived a tumultuous exit from the Philadelphia 76ers, starring in controversial moments almost every season he spent at Wells Fargo Center. Following a collapse against the Atlanta Hawks in 2021, Ben made a lot of enemies in Philadelphia, and his situation got worse after he declined to play for the team again.
4x NBA All-Star Reportedly Going To Be Waived
According to Shams Charania and James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, "the Detroit Pistons are likely to waive four-time All-Star Kemba Walker before Monday’s deadline to set regular season roster." Over the offseason, Walker was traded from the New York Knicks to the Pistons.
saturdaytradition.com
Draymond Green has interesting response when asked about future with Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green addressed his future with the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. Green, the former standout at Michigan State is looking ahead to winning another championship with the Warriors. The four-time NBA champion is staying focused purely on the goal of another championship with a contract that goes until...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to big Rob Gronkowski news
Legendary tight end Rob Gronkowski retired from the NFL following the 2021-22 season, but that hasn’t stopped all sorts of speculation that the former star could be looking to unretire, even though he’s continually insisted that he’s done playing. But his latest career move may have finally put all that speculation to rest.
NFL・
Warriors Teammates Describe Klay Thompson In One Word: "Captain Of The Ocean... Holy Cannoli."
Recently Golden State Warriors team described Klay Thompson in a single word with words such as Captain of the Ocean and Holy Cannoli.
Toronto Raptors Waive Former 4th Overall Pick
On Friday, the Toronto Raptors waived three players, including Josh Jackson, who was the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
Jordan Poole finalizing huge contract extension with Warriors
Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole has played his way into a very big payday. Poole is finalizing a four-year, $140 million extension with the Warriors, and the deal is likely to be finalized later Saturday, his agents confirmed to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. This is certainly a pretty good...
Darvin Ham finally makes the move Lakers fans have yearned for
After the most disappointing season in franchise history, the Los Angeles Lakers parted ways with the head coach that helped guide them to a championship less than two calendar years earlier. Frank Vogel was shown the door and replacing him was Darvin Ham. Ham is well respected in the league...
ESPN
Andrew Wiggins, Golden State Warriors agree on 4 years, $109M
Golden State Warriors All-Star forward Andrew Wiggins has agreed to a four-year, $109 million contract extension, his agents, Drew Morrison and Steven Heumann of CAA Sports, told ESPN. The deal, which includes a player option in the final year, ties Wiggins to the Warriors for five years, $143 million. The...
Russell Westbrook injures hamstring, will not return
As the 2022-23 regular season approaches, injuries are slowly starting to accumulate for the Los Angeles Lakers. Anthony Davis didn’t suit up on Friday evening versus the Sacramento Kings because of a lower back ailment, Lonnie Walker IV sat out after injuring his ankle in their previous game and Dennis Schroder is out with a finger injury.
Phillies fans triggered noise notification warnings during Game 4 of the NLDS
The Philadelphia Phillies closed out the NLDS on Saturday afternoon with an 8-3 win in Game 4, eliminating the Atlanta Braves in front of a raucous crowd at Citizens Bank Park. Just how loud was it in Philly on Saturday? According to Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal's cell phone, the decibel...
