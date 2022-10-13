ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA world reacts to heartbreaking Dikembe Mutombo news

Dikembe Mutombo is one of the most iconic players in the history of the NBA and one of the best and most prolific shot-blockers in basketball history. But in a recent update, he and his family revealed that he is battling a serious health concern. According to a statement released...
NBA world reacts to huge Russell Westbrook decision

The Los Angeles Lakers had some real struggles incorporating star point guard Russell Westbrook into their offense last season. With just one preseason game left before the start of the NBA season, the team is experimenting with how they want to use Westbrook moving forward. According to NBA insider Adrian...
Nia Long Speaks On Possible Affair Between Fiancé Ime Udoka And Celtics Staffer

Nia Long needs all the support she can get following news of her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, possibly carrying on an affair with a staffer for the team, leading to his suspension. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia told TMZ in a statement via her rep, Shannon Barr. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”More from VIBE.comNia Long, Larenz Tate Set For 'Love...
Draymond Green appears to threaten Warriors front office over contract situation

Draymond Green is still answering questions about the Warriors’ chemistry. His latest comments seem to be pointing fingers at the front office. Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole at a Warriors practice has dominated the NBA conversation as preseason comes to an end. Draymond is back with the team and most of the comments coming from the team are about moving past the punch and getting back to business.
NFL world reacts to big Rob Gronkowski news

Legendary tight end Rob Gronkowski retired from the NFL following the 2021-22 season, but that hasn’t stopped all sorts of speculation that the former star could be looking to unretire, even though he’s continually insisted that he’s done playing. But his latest career move may have finally put all that speculation to rest.
Andrew Wiggins, Golden State Warriors agree on 4 years, $109M

Golden State Warriors All-Star forward Andrew Wiggins has agreed to a four-year, $109 million contract extension, his agents, Drew Morrison and Steven Heumann of CAA Sports, told ESPN. The deal, which includes a player option in the final year, ties Wiggins to the Warriors for five years, $143 million. The...
