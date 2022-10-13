Read full article on original website
SkySports
Women's football: Derby County's Kira Rai calls for action on diversity ahead of Nottingham Forest game at City Ground
Derby County Women's trailblazer Kira Rai says "a lot more work" needs to be done to make elite girls' and women's football a level playing field for everyone. Sikh-Punjabi attacker Rai is one of the highest-profile British South Asians in women's football, and has weighed in on the issue after Lionesses captain Leah Williamson told BBC Sport the England squad have probed FA chiefs about what they are doing to make the game more diverse and inclusive.
SkySports
Leicester 0-0 Crystal Palace: Foxes remain in relegation zone after stalemate
Brendan Rodgers says Leicester fans should be venting their anger towards him after the Foxes missed the chance to climb out of the Premier League relegation zone following a frustrating 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace. The home stalemate leaves Leicester with just one win from their opening 10 games and...
SkySports
Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag refuses to speak about officials after Cristiano Ronaldo disallowed goal
Erik ten Hag kept his counsel about the officiating after Manchester United failed to "kill" off Newcastle in a frustrating goalless draw. A packed Old Trafford witnessed a tense Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon, which started with Callum Wilson seeing a penalty appeal ignored. Joelinton twice hit the woodwork...
SkySports
Pep Guardiola on Phil Foden's disallowed goal in 1-0 defeat at Liverpool: 'This is Anfield'
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola criticised the decision to disallow Phil Foden's goal in their 1-0 defeat at Liverpool, claiming "this is Anfield". City had a 53rd-minute strike from Foden ruled out for a foul from Erling Haaland on Fabinho in the build-up after VAR intervened. Guardiola was apoplectic at...
SkySports
Liverpool's myriad of issues laid bare as Premier League title challenge flounders
Liverpool's poor league form has caught many by surprise, but none more so than Jurgen Klopp and his players. The Merseyside 'mentality monsters' look a shadow of their former selves in the Premier League and entered the weekend 10th in the table - some 13 points adrift of Sunday's opponents Manchester City.
Diogo Jota stretchered off and huge doubt for World Cup in worrying scenes at end of Liverpool clash with Man City
DIOGO JOTA was stretchered off at the end of Liverpool's 1-0 win over Manchester City and is now a doubt for the World Cup. The Portuguese international, 25, seemed to overstretch when flicking the ball on during stoppage-time at Anfield. A lengthy delay ensued before the forward was eventually taken...
SkySports
Jurgen Klopp on Erling Haaland vs Virgil van Dijk, vulnerable Liverpool and why Man City are football's toughest test
It's a Premier League showdown for the ages. The main course in a special serving of Super Sunday football. Liverpool vs Manchester City has assumed blockbuster status in the English top-flight, but the first encounter between Erling Haaland and Virgil van Dijk adds another mouth-watering dimension to an already captivating contest.
SkySports
Reading 0-2 West Brom: Baggies win first game since Steve Bruce sacking
Managerless West Brom defeated Reading 2-0 to end their eight-match run without a Championship victory. Under the guidance of interim boss Richard Beale after Steve Bruce was sacked on Monday, Albion went in front in the 25th minute through a close-range effort from Matt Phillips. Although Reading had much of...
Liverpool ace Van Dijk reveals how he stopped Haaland as Man City star fires blank for only second Prem game of season
VIRGIL VAN DIJK has explained how he dealt with Erling Haaland during Liverpool's 1-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday. The Norwegian striker, 22, came into the match having scored a remarkable 20 goals in 13 games since arriving at Manchester City - including 15 in nine Premier League matches.
'I always felt it after our summer, that we were going to have to fight our way through this season': Brendan Rodgers blames crushing transfer window for Leicester's plight following 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has claimed that his side's poor transfer window has left them needing to 'fight through' the season, as their Premier League struggles continue after a 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace. The former Celtic manager believes their poor window - in which Wout Faes was their only...
SkySports
Steven Gerrard exclusive: Aston Villa boss needs time to prove boo-boys wrong as pressure grows ahead of Chelsea clash
November 27, 2021 and Graham Potter’s eighth-placed Brighton are booed off the pitch by their home supporters following a 0-0 draw with Leeds. Seven days earlier, amid what would turn out to be a 12-game winless run, Brighton had been beaten 2-0 in Steven Gerrard's first game as Aston Villa head coach.
Yardbarker
Manchester United predicted XI to face Newcastle: Ronaldo leads the line
Manchester United will face Newcastle United at Old Trafford on October 16. The Reds are on the back of a 2-1 win against Everton and have picked up five wins out of eight games so far in the Premier League this season. Eddie Howe’s side are also showing impressive form...
SkySports
Erling Haaland: Man City striker tops Champions League and Premier League goal charts
The mind-boggling projections speak volumes: Erling Haaland would finish the Premier League season on 63 goals if he maintains his current strike-rate and game time - and would extend that to 67 if he played every minute. If Haaland sustains those metrics and reaches finals in all club competitions, the...
SkySports
WSL: Man Utd crush Brighton | Chelsea ease past Everton | Spurs see off Liverpool | Man City thrash Leicester
Ella Toone's two goals and an assist powered Manchester United past Brighton 4-0 to extend their pefect start to the Women's Super League season. England forward Toone bagged a brace before teeing up Leah Galton for United's third, all before half-time. WSL table | Fixtures | Results. Download the Sky...
Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City: Premier League – as it happened
Mohamed Salah scored a late goal to kickstart Liverpool’s season and ensured City lost ground on Arsenal at the top of the table
SkySports
Stockport 1-3 Grimsby: Paddy Madden on target as Mariners extend impressive away streak
Grimsby's impressive away record continued with a 3-1 victory at 10-man Stockport. The Hatters, who were unbeaten in five league games at Edgeley Park, dominated the early stages but fell behind to a rapid-fire double. After Ryan Johnson's error was pounced upon by the Mariners, a parried Otis Khan effort...
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe rules out sensational transfer move for wantaway Man Utd ace Cristiano Ronaldo
EDDIE HOWE does not want to sign ageing superstars such as Cristiano Ronaldo to spark a Newcastle revolution. The minted Magpies are turning away from short-term fixes as they plot a way to the top of the tree. Howe admitted he is making special plans to stop 37-year-old Ronaldo at...
SkySports
Watford 2-1 Norwich City: Imran Louza and Keinan Davis fire Hornets back to winning ways
Watford returned to winning ways under Slaven Bilic as they beat Norwich 2-1 in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday night. Imran Louza responded to an early penalty miss by giving the Hornets the lead at Vicarage Road, while Keinan Davis soon doubled their lead. Championship fixtures | table |...
SkySports
Southampton 1-1 West Ham: Declan Rice ends Premier League goal drought but visitors held on south coast
Declan Rice ended his Premier League goal drought in style as West Ham played out an entertaining 1-1 draw with Southampton at St Mary's. But Hammers manager David Moyes hit out at the officials after the match, blaming referee Peter Bankes for Saints' goal and telling VAR Simon Hooper he should have gone to Specsavers.
