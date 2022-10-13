ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

SkySports

Women's football: Derby County's Kira Rai calls for action on diversity ahead of Nottingham Forest game at City Ground

Derby County Women's trailblazer Kira Rai says "a lot more work" needs to be done to make elite girls' and women's football a level playing field for everyone. Sikh-Punjabi attacker Rai is one of the highest-profile British South Asians in women's football, and has weighed in on the issue after Lionesses captain Leah Williamson told BBC Sport the England squad have probed FA chiefs about what they are doing to make the game more diverse and inclusive.
SkySports

Jurgen Klopp on Erling Haaland vs Virgil van Dijk, vulnerable Liverpool and why Man City are football's toughest test

It's a Premier League showdown for the ages. The main course in a special serving of Super Sunday football. Liverpool vs Manchester City has assumed blockbuster status in the English top-flight, but the first encounter between Erling Haaland and Virgil van Dijk adds another mouth-watering dimension to an already captivating contest.
SkySports

Reading 0-2 West Brom: Baggies win first game since Steve Bruce sacking

Managerless West Brom defeated Reading 2-0 to end their eight-match run without a Championship victory. Under the guidance of interim boss Richard Beale after Steve Bruce was sacked on Monday, Albion went in front in the 25th minute through a close-range effort from Matt Phillips. Although Reading had much of...
Daily Mail

'I always felt it after our summer, that we were going to have to fight our way through this season': Brendan Rodgers blames crushing transfer window for Leicester's plight following 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has claimed that his side's poor transfer window has left them needing to 'fight through' the season, as their Premier League struggles continue after a 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace. The former Celtic manager believes their poor window - in which Wout Faes was their only...
