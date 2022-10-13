ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Comments / 14

Far Above Rubies
3d ago

Stop the madness. Please! Oh, the horror and the nightmares I would have if my husband, my dad, my brother or my son wanted to dress up "in drag". 😖

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cullmantribune.com

October teacher, staff member of the month

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Schools along with America’s First Federal Credit Union recognizes a teacher and staff member each month. “Mr. King runs our music programs with excellence and spends time making sure that our band is well prepared and conditioned to represent our school with excellence,” said Robin Netherton, Vinemont High School Principal. “I have never seen an organization run better than our band,” said Netherton.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Entertainment
Huntsville, AL
Entertainment
Local
Alabama Society
Huntsville, AL
Society
Huntsville, AL
Education
Local
Alabama Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backlash#Linus K12#Linus Middle School#Huntsville City Schools#Fbi#Waay#Libs Of Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
WAFF

Local tutor weighs in on dropping ACT scores

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - ACT scores are at their lowest in 30 years. Alabama’s current ACT average composite score is 18, making it lower than average. Local college prep tutor Chris Lawson says the pandemic is in part to blame. “We have noticed an actual decline in college readiness...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Haunted Huntsville: The Huntsville Depot

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Huntsville Depot served as the local passenger house for the Memphis and Charleston Railroad. However, the Depot doesn't just have historical significance - there's also mention of paranormal activity taking place there. The Huntsville Depot is one of the most historical places in Huntsville and supposedly – one of the most haunted.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville City Council passes abortion-related policy change

UPDATE: Huntsville City Council voted 4-1 to approve the resolution with an amendment. It reads, "Healthcare providers must be free to carry out the medical procedures most appropriately indicated for any given patient scenario without fear of prosecution and so that women and girls do not experience unnecessary pain, suffering and risk of serious illness or death."
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

Pedestrian hit by vehicle at Huntsville business

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities are investigating after a person was hit by a vehicle near a business in Huntsville. Huntsville Police say they were called to a business on Jonathan Drive around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. Emergency crews took the person to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Huntsville Police say they are expected […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Fall festivals and Halloween events

CULLMAN, Ala. – Autumn is a beloved season to many in Cullman with summer heat bidding adieu, mosquito population dwindling and fall festivals and Halloween community events on the schedule. Below is a list of upcoming events for family fun. If you would like to have your event added, please email news@cullmantribune.com.   Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 14-15, 21-22 and 28-29  Nightmare in Vinemont – 7 p.m.-midnight at the Cullman County Agricultural Trade Center at 17645 U.S. Hwy 31 N, Cullman, AL 35058. Tickets are $20 for those 10 and older and $10 for those 9 and younger. Included is or a...
CULLMAN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy