Far Above Rubies
3d ago
Stop the madness. Please! Oh, the horror and the nightmares I would have if my husband, my dad, my brother or my son wanted to dress up "in drag". 😖
North Alabama drag show canceled after teacher’s story hour performance spurred threats
A north Alabama drag show has been canceled days after a Huntsville animal rescue was threatened after holding Drag Queen Story Hour involving a middle school teacher. The Shoals Diversity Center, an LGBTQ advocacy group based in Florence, said it canceled its “Drag Bingo & Show” scheduled for Sunday night at a Florence bistro in wake of the threats.
WAAY-TV
Shoals event canceled due to safety concerns after uproar over Huntsville teacher's drag performance
Threats aimed at a Huntsville middle school teacher and his supporters in the LGBTQ+ community over a recent drag performance at a dog shelter have led to one North Alabama group canceling their upcoming drag show. The Shoals Diversity Center posted on their social media accounts Friday that drag performances...
cullmantribune.com
October teacher, staff member of the month
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Schools along with America’s First Federal Credit Union recognizes a teacher and staff member each month. “Mr. King runs our music programs with excellence and spends time making sure that our band is well prepared and conditioned to represent our school with excellence,” said Robin Netherton, Vinemont High School Principal. “I have never seen an organization run better than our band,” said Netherton.
Teacher, blogger explores Huntsville’s Hispanic culture one dish at a time
A woman who recently moved to Huntsville set out to learn about her new community, one authentic Hispanic dish at a time.
Decatur Police officer honored by Tennessee Titans as a ‘community hero’
A North Alabama police officer was celebrated on a national stage for helping break barriers in his city.
Alabama middle school teacher doubles as drag queen in free time, tells children 'Everybody loves a big bone'
An Alabama middle school teacher spends his free time as a drag queen and recently made sexually driven comments at an event he attended.
WAFF
Teenager hospitalized by drive-by shooting speaks on his scary situation
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two back-to-back shootings on Rumson Road in north Huntsville are leaving residents in fear. Neighbors say they just want the senseless violence to end. A drive-by shooting on Wednesday night put 16-year-old Kamontrez Sales in the hospital and says that today he is feeling grateful to...
WAAY-TV
1 in 4: Huntsville nonprofit shares alarming statistics during Domestic Violence Awareness Month
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Crisis Services of North Alabama is bringing awareness to the alarming rate of violence that happens behind closed doors. "Domestic violence affects everyone," said Adde Waggoner, the development manager for Crisis Services of North Alabama. One in every 4 women will experience severe...
Huntsville Hospital to host hiring event
The Huntsville Hospital system will be hosting a mass hiring event for several positions and locations on October 19.
A place where kids can be kids: Sensory-friendly gym opens in Huntsville
A sensory-friendly kid's gym opened its doors in Huntsville on Saturday. We Rock the Spectrum Kid's Gym owners Vanessa and Joaquin Tucker said they wanted a place where their two sons, one of whom is on the autism spectrum, could play together.
Looking for a Cure: 15-year-old in North Alabama undergoing process of ALS diagnosis
15-year-old Branson Bearden is undergoing the difficult process of an ALS diagnosis. On Saturday, family and friends rallied behind him at the Walk to Defeat ALS in Scottsboro.
Bringing the South Huntsville community together with the 4th annual 'Bluegrass and BBQ festival'
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Bluegrass tunes and barbecue brought the community of South Huntsville together this afternoon, which is something South Huntsville Main and Commissioner Phil Riddick of Madison County District 5 were hoping for. "It takes a lot of effort to get this many people to show up for...
WAFF
Local tutor weighs in on dropping ACT scores
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - ACT scores are at their lowest in 30 years. Alabama’s current ACT average composite score is 18, making it lower than average. Local college prep tutor Chris Lawson says the pandemic is in part to blame. “We have noticed an actual decline in college readiness...
Haunted Huntsville: The Huntsville Depot
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Huntsville Depot served as the local passenger house for the Memphis and Charleston Railroad. However, the Depot doesn't just have historical significance - there's also mention of paranormal activity taking place there. The Huntsville Depot is one of the most historical places in Huntsville and supposedly – one of the most haunted.
1 injured in Huntsville shooting
One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Huntsville Friday.
WAAY-TV
'I am blessed that I am alive': Scottsboro teen shares survival story after vicious torture, attack
A Scottsboro teen shot and seriously injured in December is speaking out for the first time, sharing her story of survival. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, no arrests have been made in connection to the brutal crime, but they say it's an ongoing investigation. The victim, 19-year-old...
Update on Orion Amphitheater group’s next Huntsville music venue
The group that developed and runs Orion Amphitheater, tvg hospitality, had planned to open a new 350-capacity downtown Huntsville music venue this summer, but that didn’t happen. Located at 108 Cleveland Ave. N.W. near Furniture Factory Bar & Grill and just off Meridian Street, the space was formerly home...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville City Council passes abortion-related policy change
UPDATE: Huntsville City Council voted 4-1 to approve the resolution with an amendment. It reads, "Healthcare providers must be free to carry out the medical procedures most appropriately indicated for any given patient scenario without fear of prosecution and so that women and girls do not experience unnecessary pain, suffering and risk of serious illness or death."
Pedestrian hit by vehicle at Huntsville business
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities are investigating after a person was hit by a vehicle near a business in Huntsville. Huntsville Police say they were called to a business on Jonathan Drive around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. Emergency crews took the person to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Huntsville Police say they are expected […]
Fall festivals and Halloween events
CULLMAN, Ala. – Autumn is a beloved season to many in Cullman with summer heat bidding adieu, mosquito population dwindling and fall festivals and Halloween community events on the schedule. Below is a list of upcoming events for family fun. If you would like to have your event added, please email news@cullmantribune.com. Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 14-15, 21-22 and 28-29 Nightmare in Vinemont – 7 p.m.-midnight at the Cullman County Agricultural Trade Center at 17645 U.S. Hwy 31 N, Cullman, AL 35058. Tickets are $20 for those 10 and older and $10 for those 9 and younger. Included is or a...
