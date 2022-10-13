ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

Related
thecharlottepost.com

Refugees to heroes: Tresor Mbuyu and Shalom Dutey step up for Independence

Refugees to heroes: Tresor Mbuyu and Shalom Dutey step up for Independence. Garinger High grads lead Jacks in must-win game to make USL League One playoffs. Garinger High graduates Shalom Dutey and Tresor Mbuyu have played key roles in the Charlotte Independence's push toward the USL One postseason. The Jacks need to beat North Carolina FC Saturday at Memorial Stadium to secure a spot in the playoffs.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

UNC Football: Staff Picks Week Seven: @ Duke

The UNC football team travels down Tobacco Road for a primetime showdown with Duke on Saturday. We are halfway through the college football season and the UNC football program is in first place in the ACC Coastal Division. The defense appears to be improving, the offense is arguably the best...
DURHAM, NC
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Charlotte, North Carolina

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Charlotte for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Charlotte. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Raleigh, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Star, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristie Mewis
WCNC

Step Back In Time at the Carolina Renaissance Festival

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. For nearly three decades, The Carolina Renaissance Festival has been wowing the crowds, with jousting, music, food, mermaids and more. This year one of the biggest attractions will likely be the Fin...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

You’ll fall for this device that prevents falling

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - As we mature in age, we may see balance changes. The FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Center has the tools to help in rehabilitation. Aaron Beck, a Concord representative with FYZICAL, details the overhead system and how it works. The safety overhead system and harness help...
CONCORD, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Soccer#The U S#Gatorade Nc Player#Qcfc
country1037fm.com

Food Network’s “Triple D” Returns To North Carolina Friday Night

If there’s one thing that can never be said about the state of North Carolina it’s, “Wow, there’s nowhere good to eat!” You certainly don’t have to remind the Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” of this. Guy Fieri’s popular show has spotlighted more than 30 spots in the Queen City and Tar Heel State. Tomorrow night, it returns its spotlight-this time on a staple of the North Carolina coast. The Sanitary Fish Market and Restaurant in Moorehead City will be featured.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
FIFA
WCNC

City of Charlotte bolstering workforce training programs with grants

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte area's unemployment rate is inching closer to pre-pandemic levels. City officials hope to continue to improve jobs and the workforce by funding technical training programs. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 50,000 people in Charlotte, Gastonia and Rock Hill were unemployed in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Friday night lights: North Carolina high school football scores

Asheville Christian 40, Hickory Grove Christian 32. Charlotte Christian 38, Charlotte Providence Day 37. Christ the King High School 22, Winston-Salem Prep 12. Davidson Community School 42, Lake Norman Charter 0. Durham Hillside 57, Chapel Hill 7. Durham Jordan 43, Northern Durham 12. East Bladen 42, Fairmont 26. East Carteret...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy