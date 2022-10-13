Read full article on original website
thecharlottepost.com
Refugees to heroes: Tresor Mbuyu and Shalom Dutey step up for Independence
Refugees to heroes: Tresor Mbuyu and Shalom Dutey step up for Independence. Garinger High grads lead Jacks in must-win game to make USL League One playoffs. Garinger High graduates Shalom Dutey and Tresor Mbuyu have played key roles in the Charlotte Independence's push toward the USL One postseason. The Jacks need to beat North Carolina FC Saturday at Memorial Stadium to secure a spot in the playoffs.
UNC Football: Staff Picks Week Seven: @ Duke
The UNC football team travels down Tobacco Road for a primetime showdown with Duke on Saturday. We are halfway through the college football season and the UNC football program is in first place in the ACC Coastal Division. The defense appears to be improving, the offense is arguably the best...
Three ENC counties among top 10 for highest COVID-19 infection rates in NC
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron […]
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Charlotte, North Carolina
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Charlotte for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Charlotte. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
Hola Fest kicks off in Charlotte this weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Hola Festival kicks off this weekend in its 10th year and is the largest Hispanic Heritage celebration in the Queen City.
Novant doctors say RSV cases are on the rise in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Doctors say they’ve seen an increase in RSV cases. The virus usually attacks in the winter, but in 2021 there was a high number of cases in the summer, and this fall there are already more children going to the hospital with the virus. “The problem with RSV is […]
One arrested, one cited after fight at Olympic High School football game, CMS says
CHARLOTTE — A fight that broke out at an Olympic High School football game prompted a large police presence around 9:15 p.m. Friday night in southwest Charlotte. In a statement to Channel 9 Saturday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said one juvenile was arrested, one person was cited, and a 19-year-old was released in connection with this incident.
The FBI on WSSU campus, HBCU students get a rare opportunity to learn about what's kept under wraps
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — HBCU students in the Triad get an inside look at an agency that's typically untouchable. A team with the Federal Bureau of Investigation spent the day on Winston Salem State Univerity's campus, not to crack down on crime but to take top-tier students behind the scenes of their operations.
WCNC
Step Back In Time at the Carolina Renaissance Festival
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. For nearly three decades, The Carolina Renaissance Festival has been wowing the crowds, with jousting, music, food, mermaids and more. This year one of the biggest attractions will likely be the Fin...
WBTV
You’ll fall for this device that prevents falling
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - As we mature in age, we may see balance changes. The FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Center has the tools to help in rehabilitation. Aaron Beck, a Concord representative with FYZICAL, details the overhead system and how it works. The safety overhead system and harness help...
This Triad area is home to the #1 cheapest place to buy movie tickets in the United States
(WGHP) — The Piedmont Triad is apparently home to the area averaging the cheapest movie tickets in the nation, according to the Cost of Living Index. As shocking as that may sound, the data shows that the Thomasville-Lexington area has the most affordable tickets in the country and it’s not particularly close. According to the […]
CMS begins community discussions on future plans for the district
CHARLOTTE — Earlier this week, officials from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools turned to the community for thoughts and feedback as the district considers the future of schools across the county. A discussion at Garinger High School in east Charlotte was the first in-person conversation in a series of engagement opportunities planned...
Which of Charlotte’s private schools is scoring highest marks?
Providence Day School again earned the top spot in Niche.com’s annual ranking of the best private K-12 schools in the Charlotte area. It was one of 16 such schools here to land in the national ranking. This roundup of private schools concludes a four-part series by CBJ on Niche.com’s...
country1037fm.com
Food Network’s “Triple D” Returns To North Carolina Friday Night
If there’s one thing that can never be said about the state of North Carolina it’s, “Wow, there’s nowhere good to eat!” You certainly don’t have to remind the Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” of this. Guy Fieri’s popular show has spotlighted more than 30 spots in the Queen City and Tar Heel State. Tomorrow night, it returns its spotlight-this time on a staple of the North Carolina coast. The Sanitary Fish Market and Restaurant in Moorehead City will be featured.
Veterans set to square off in race for NC’s newest congressional seat
CHARLOTTE — A newly-drawn district has two veterans competing to represent the Charlotte area in the U.S. House. State Senator Jeff Jackson, of Charlotte, is the Democratic nominee for the seat. Pat Harrigan, a firearms manufacturer, will oppose him on the Republican side. The 14th District includes most of...
Raleigh News & Observer
Regal closing south Charlotte movie theater as parent company confronts bankruptcy
It’s time to roll the end credits for a Charlotte movie theater in South Park. With the last showings of movies like “Halloween Ends” at 8:10 p.m. Sunday, Regal Phillips Place at 6911 Phillips Place Court will permanently close. “As part of our real estate optimization strategy,...
City of Charlotte bolstering workforce training programs with grants
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte area's unemployment rate is inching closer to pre-pandemic levels. City officials hope to continue to improve jobs and the workforce by funding technical training programs. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 50,000 people in Charlotte, Gastonia and Rock Hill were unemployed in...
Charlotte radio legend 'Chatty Hattie' inducted into Black Radio Hall of Fame
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — She’s a native Charlottean who became a legendary radio personality. Her given name, recorded in the family Bible, is Hattie Leeper. By the time she was a teenager and on the air at WGIV radio, she was “Chatty” Hattie. Back in those days,...
Housing market starting to improve for buyers, some experts say
CHARLOTTE — If you are among many people who currently looking to buy a new home, there are ways to make it happen. Some experts say the roller coaster ride of mortgage rates is getting better. It all depends on who you ask. Channel 9′s Almiya White talked to...
Friday night lights: North Carolina high school football scores
Asheville Christian 40, Hickory Grove Christian 32. Charlotte Christian 38, Charlotte Providence Day 37. Christ the King High School 22, Winston-Salem Prep 12. Davidson Community School 42, Lake Norman Charter 0. Durham Hillside 57, Chapel Hill 7. Durham Jordan 43, Northern Durham 12. East Bladen 42, Fairmont 26. East Carteret...
