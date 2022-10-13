ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PYMNTS

Digital Payments Unlock FinTech Sector Growth in Jordan

As it did in many countries around the world, the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of electronic payment systems in Jordan and catalyzed a major digital transformation among the country’s businesses. For the company that operates Jordan’s main electronic payment systems, Jordan Payments and Clearing Company (JoPACC), that means...
PYMNTS

Why Have 68M US Consumers Opened a FinTech Bank Account?

Why Have 68M US Consumers Opened a FinTech Bank Account?. FinTechs have rapidly become an integral part of the United States banking ecosystem. Sixty-eight million consumers across the country use FinTechs such as Chime, Sofi and Ally, and 30 million consumers use such FinTechs as their primary financial institution (FI) in place of traditional banks — and their numbers are growing stronger with each passing year.
getnews.info

A Danish Tech Company is Disrupting the Search for Medical Distributors

The old ways of finding and training distributors are completely over. The Danish company A2Nitro will support medical companies around the world by creating and supporting the foundation of a successful partnership. The world is going into a crisis and the search for new distributors is going to be even...
PYMNTS

UAE Member Ajman Launches Government Payment Portal on Metaverse

The Ajman Department of Finance (ADF) has launched a government payment platform on the metaverse, a service that registers government suppliers and a new website. These projects are part of the efforts of Ajman, which is one of the emirates of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to promote digital transformation and become a global center for financial services, ADF said in a Friday (Oct. 14) press release.
The Associated Press

NanoString and Visiopharm Announce Collaboration to Co-develop Integrated Workflows for GeoMx and AtoMx Spatial Biology Solutions

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, and Visiopharm, a world leader in AI-driven digital pathology software, today announced a collaboration to accelerate the discovery of novel biomarkers and drug targets using the latest spatial imaging and machine learning technologies. Together, NanoString and Visiopharm are developing integrated workflows leveraging the multiplexing capability of the GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP) and the AI-driven image analysis capabilities of Visiopharm. NanoString’s new cloud informatics platform, the AtoMx™ Spatial Informatics Platform, will enhance the integration by providing scalable computing power with worldwide access. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005157/en/ GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler tissue image with tumor/stroma AOIs superimposed. (Graphic: Business Wire)
PYMNTS

Cloud Unlocks Embedded Finance Use Cases for Banks, Says Green Dot

Cloud Unlocks Embedded Finance Use Cases for Banks, Says Green Dot. Digital services have become par for the course in modern banking, and banks are scrambling to offer the most impressive experiences. Some of the most common services banks offer include automated account validation, digital lockboxes and immediate transaction confirmation, but these represent just a small fraction of the possibilities that digital innovation can bring. Customers want fast, seamless and secure solutions and will reward banks that step up to provide them.
PYMNTS

79% of Merchants Tout Importance of Digital Coupons In-Store

In striving to keep consumers spending, retailers are increasingly turning to tech-enabled ways to keep some competitive advantages in place. As detailed in the report “Big Retail’s Innovation Mandate: Convenience and Personalization,” a PYMNTS and ACI Worldwide collaboration, more than 300 retailers in the United States and the United Kingdom weighed in on what they thought the most important considerations would be — in terms of digital tools — to keep foot traffic flowing — and to keep consumers loyal. U.S. merchants had at least $1 billion in annual revenues, while those in the U.K. had revenues of at least $127 million.
PYMNTS

NorthOne Raises $67M Series B Toward Business Banking Platform

FinTech NorthOne has raised $67 million in Series B funding to go toward expanding its business banking and financial management platform, a press release said. The company was founded to work with various types of main street businesses that have been underserved by older financial institutions. The new funding will help the company raise the standards of its products and services, and the company says it will build new working capital and credit products, along with faster and more convenient payment solutions for entrepreneurs.
PYMNTS

AI Provides Context Needed to Help Banks Stop Financial Scams

In a recent conversation with Karen Webster, Featurespace Founder Dave Excell and MidFirst Bank Vice President and Director of Enterprise Fraud Candler Eve sounded the alarm in the battle against payments fraud. As Eve noted: “We work, live and breathe in a digital world … and in that digital world,...
PYMNTS

Bahrain Pins Digital Leader Hopes On New Telecoms Innovation License

Having pioneered one of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region’s first FinTech regulatory sandboxes, the Gulf state of Bahrain has recently moved to introduce a similar initiative for the telecommunications sector. Holders of the new telecoms Innovation License, launched by the country’s Telecommunications Regulatory Authority’s (TRA), will...
PYMNTS

How 28 Payments Experts Weathered Q3’s Business Headwinds

Waiting for the other shoe to drop — inflation or recession? — turned into the underlying theme of a third quarter as major retailers like Amazon double-dipped on annual sales events and consumers traded down, even as digital transformation hurtled on. Tapping into some of the sharpest minds...
TechCrunch

Fast Forward Venture Studio to build African startups from idea to scale

Awoyemi choosing this route is quite interesting, especially as many African founders either launch syndicates or venture capital funds post- or during their entrepreneurial journies. But if anything, he and his co-founder, Omolara Awoyemi, bring much-needed operational expertise to scale a venture studio, a rare feat in these parts. After exiting Jobberman, Awoyemi, the firm’s managing partner, was a senior technical product manager at Indeed. On the other hand, Omolara, its operating partner, has worked as country manager of Jumia’s fintech arm in Nigeria and was a senior program manager at Facebook.
PYMNTS

Today in Crypto: High School Hacker to Pay $22M in AT&T Case

Twenty-year-old crypto hacker Ellis Pinsky will have to pay $22 million to the victim of his scheme, crypto investor Michael Terpin, Coindesk wrote. Pinsky had been dubbed “Baby Al Capone” by the New York Post, because he was 15 years old, a 10th grader in suburban New York at the time of the hack. Pinsky confirmed his involvement in the hack later in a court filing signed by both himself and Terpin.
PYMNTS

Blackline Adds Credit Risk Assessment to Financial Operations Platform

Noting that companies are increasingly concerned about their cash flow metrics, financial operations management platform BlackLine has added new capabilities that give organizations real-time insights into the risk profile and behavior of their customers. The new Customer Attractiveness Scoring feature uses insights gleaned from the cash collection and management process...
