Economy

Supply & Demand Chain Executive

What Resale Market Demands Mean for the Supply Chain

In today’s economy, we’re seeing more and more people out shopping for pre-owned goods. Retailers have realized this opportunity and are jumping on the bandwagon. For instance, REI, a popular outdoor recreation store, reported that its pre-owned sales growth in 2021 was 86%. While that number is already impressive, it is expected to grow even more as the business expands its online resale and trade-in program to all retail locations. This is just one story among so many retailers—major brands like Target, Ikea and Lululemon are also expanding resale programs. REI’s success is proof that, by extending the lifespan of a product, companies can meet better sustainability goals and ease logistical supply chain issues while growing revenue.
PYMNTS

Pepsi Automates Supply Chain to Head Off Shortages

In a bid to ease ingredient shortages, multinational food and beverage giant PepsiCo said it is planning to automate and digitize more of its supply chain data in hopes of boosting efficiency and garnering other time-saving insights. In joint prepared remarks Wednesday (Oct. 12) accompanying the company’s third-quarter 2022 financial...
PYMNTS

Bahrain Pins Digital Leader Hopes On New Telecoms Innovation License

Having pioneered one of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region’s first FinTech regulatory sandboxes, the Gulf state of Bahrain has recently moved to introduce a similar initiative for the telecommunications sector. Holders of the new telecoms Innovation License, launched by the country’s Telecommunications Regulatory Authority’s (TRA), will...
PYMNTS

FinTech One Finance Debuts BNPL Solution In Egypt

One Finance has rolled out its services in Egypt, with an issued and paid capital worth EGP 100 million, letting businesses make BNPL models for customers, a press release said. One Finance looks at offering integrated consumer financing solutions with various kinds of repayment methods. The company works in various...
NASDAQ

Supply chain snarls loosen for U.S. companies, but plenty of problems remain

John Ehresmann loves that the cost of shipping an ocean container from Asia to a U.S. port or buying a load of lumber has fallen back to earth. Oct 13 (Reuters) - John Ehresmann loves that the cost of shipping an ocean container from Asia to a U.S. port or buying a load of lumber has fallen back to earth.
PYMNTS

Digital Payments Unlock FinTech Sector Growth in Jordan

As it did in many countries around the world, the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of electronic payment systems in Jordan and catalyzed a major digital transformation among the country’s businesses. For the company that operates Jordan’s main electronic payment systems, Jordan Payments and Clearing Company (JoPACC), that means...
PYMNTS

79% of Merchants Tout Importance of Digital Coupons In-Store

In striving to keep consumers spending, retailers are increasingly turning to tech-enabled ways to keep some competitive advantages in place. As detailed in the report “Big Retail’s Innovation Mandate: Convenience and Personalization,” a PYMNTS and ACI Worldwide collaboration, more than 300 retailers in the United States and the United Kingdom weighed in on what they thought the most important considerations would be — in terms of digital tools — to keep foot traffic flowing — and to keep consumers loyal. U.S. merchants had at least $1 billion in annual revenues, while those in the U.K. had revenues of at least $127 million.
TechCrunch

Fast Forward Venture Studio to build African startups from idea to scale

Awoyemi choosing this route is quite interesting, especially as many African founders either launch syndicates or venture capital funds post- or during their entrepreneurial journies. But if anything, he and his co-founder, Omolara Awoyemi, bring much-needed operational expertise to scale a venture studio, a rare feat in these parts. After exiting Jobberman, Awoyemi, the firm’s managing partner, was a senior technical product manager at Indeed. On the other hand, Omolara, its operating partner, has worked as country manager of Jumia’s fintech arm in Nigeria and was a senior program manager at Facebook.
PYMNTS

Ikea Pushes Affordability as Inflation Looms

Home furnishings company Ikea said retail sales have picked up over the past year as the world has reopened, but inflation has led to higher prices and supply chain issues have made it difficult to put products on the shelves. Total Ikea retail sales rose 6.5% year over year during...
The Associated Press

Temu Steps Up Customer Satisfaction Focus With $5 Delivery Credit

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 14, 2022-- Temu, the online marketplace known for quality goods at hard-to-beat prices, will offer a $5 credit to customers if deliveries are late. The move is a first among major e-commerce providers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221014005249/en/ Screen grab of Temu’s Christmas Gift Guide. (Photo source: Temu)
PYMNTS

Adyen Launches Payment Platform in Mexico

Amsterdam-based FinTech Adyen announced Thursday (Oct. 13) that it is launching its unified commerce solution in Mexico. In a press release announcing the launch, Adyen said it has recently enabled full acquiring capabilities in Mexico, allowing it to offer the platform thanks to direct payment connections to local and global card and banking networks.
PYMNTS

Blackline Adds Credit Risk Assessment to Financial Operations Platform

Noting that companies are increasingly concerned about their cash flow metrics, financial operations management platform BlackLine has added new capabilities that give organizations real-time insights into the risk profile and behavior of their customers. The new Customer Attractiveness Scoring feature uses insights gleaned from the cash collection and management process...
PYMNTS

Bank Earnings Show Consumers' Increased Use of Digital Channels

Earnings season has just gotten underway. And amid the slew of bank reports on Friday (Oct. 14) – the trinity of JPMorgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo — a few data points show unabated trends among the questions and the commentary on consumer spending. A highlight: The continued move...
PYMNTS

Millennials Seek Convenience, Guidance From Financial Super Apps

The (continued) emergence of the super app carries a couple of questions along with it: Can the digital front door be all things to all people? And does it need to be?. That digital front door is the app that links together all manner of daily activities, from scheduling to shopping to booking ridesharing to paying for it all.
PYMNTS

