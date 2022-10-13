ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Expert Analysis: Answering the Bell; Gravity; Defensive Breakdown

North Carolina’s come-from-behind win, 38-35, over Duke on Saturday night will go down as one of the most hectic games in the rivalry’s storied past. The Heels refused to blow Duke out and the Devils gladly accepted the light blue offer to try and steal a win. But Drake Maye and the Carolina offense once again stepped up late and stole it back, as Mack Brown’s team moved to 6-1 overall with a commanding lead in the ACC Coastal. Jason Staples and Buck Sanders joined host Tommy Ashley to break down the win in The Day After podcast and shared their thoughts on details of the game. Read their major takeaways and analysis below ...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

BREAKING: Atlanta Safety Ayden Duncanson Switches Commitment to UNC

Safety Ayden Duncanson has switched his commitment from East Carolina to North Carolina, less than a week after visiting Chapel Hill, he announced on Sunday. In late June, Duncanson, a 6-foot-2, 185-pounder from Atlanta (Ga.) Whitefield Academy, officially visited East Carolina. That set the stage for an Aug. 1 commitment to the Pirates. Ten days after his ECU pledge, UNC shook up his recruitment by offering. That prompted him to attend the Tar Heels' season-opening win over Florida A&M. He was accompanied on that trip by just his father. Thus, returning with his mother to allow her to check out the school was crucial. Last Monday and Tuesday, Duncanson was back in Chapel Hill with his mother.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

BREAKING: Texas Forward Zayden High Commits to North Carolina

Perhaps the writing was on the wall when Zayden High and his family recently decided to officially visit North Carolina, despite the threat of rain and wind from Hurricane Ian. And then after the official visit, when High's father, Michael High Sr., called North Carolina a "first-class organization." Now, two weeks after the trip ended, High is a Tar Heel. He announced his commitment to UNC and Hubert Davis on Sunday evening.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Chapel Hill, NC
College Sports
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Durham, NC
College Sports
State
Colorado State
State
Virginia State
City
Wade, NC
Durham, NC
Sports
Durham, NC
Football
City
Durham, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Football
State
North Carolina State
State
Georgia State
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
247Sports

247Sports

55K+
Followers
383K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy