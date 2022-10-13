Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensRaleigh, NC
Cary Gets Into the Halloween Spirit With Fun Events for the Whole FamilyJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Duo 'The One Eighties' Releases New Single and Music Video TodayJames TulianoCary, NC
"Enough is Enough”, Joe Biden Angrily React To The Mass Shooting In USAArenacrownsiRaleigh, NC
Follow the money blocking gun safety reformDemLabsRaleigh, NC
Related
After Further Review, Antoine Green Comes Up Clutch for UNC
DURHAM, N.C. — When things seemed lost for North Carolina on Saturday night, a missed Duke field goal opened up a shred of hope and opportunity for quarterback Drake Maye and the Tar Heels. He led a nine-play, 74-yard drive in the game’s final 2:09 that ended on an...
Expert Analysis: Answering the Bell; Gravity; Defensive Breakdown
North Carolina’s come-from-behind win, 38-35, over Duke on Saturday night will go down as one of the most hectic games in the rivalry’s storied past. The Heels refused to blow Duke out and the Devils gladly accepted the light blue offer to try and steal a win. But Drake Maye and the Carolina offense once again stepped up late and stole it back, as Mack Brown’s team moved to 6-1 overall with a commanding lead in the ACC Coastal. Jason Staples and Buck Sanders joined host Tommy Ashley to break down the win in The Day After podcast and shared their thoughts on details of the game. Read their major takeaways and analysis below ...
BREAKING: Atlanta Safety Ayden Duncanson Switches Commitment to UNC
Safety Ayden Duncanson has switched his commitment from East Carolina to North Carolina, less than a week after visiting Chapel Hill, he announced on Sunday. In late June, Duncanson, a 6-foot-2, 185-pounder from Atlanta (Ga.) Whitefield Academy, officially visited East Carolina. That set the stage for an Aug. 1 commitment to the Pirates. Ten days after his ECU pledge, UNC shook up his recruitment by offering. That prompted him to attend the Tar Heels' season-opening win over Florida A&M. He was accompanied on that trip by just his father. Thus, returning with his mother to allow her to check out the school was crucial. Last Monday and Tuesday, Duncanson was back in Chapel Hill with his mother.
BREAKING: Texas Forward Zayden High Commits to North Carolina
Perhaps the writing was on the wall when Zayden High and his family recently decided to officially visit North Carolina, despite the threat of rain and wind from Hurricane Ian. And then after the official visit, when High's father, Michael High Sr., called North Carolina a "first-class organization." Now, two weeks after the trip ended, High is a Tar Heel. He announced his commitment to UNC and Hubert Davis on Sunday evening.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wake Forest Basketball coach Steve Forbes ACC Tipoff Q&A Part 1
Wake Forest Basketball coach Steve Forbes chatted with the local, regional and national media Wednesday afternoon at ACC Tipoff at the Charlotte Westin as part of the.
Four-star power forward Zayden High picks North Carolina
North Carolina has landed its second commitment from the class of 2023. Zayden High, a 6-foot-9 power forward at Phoenix (Ariz.) Compass Prep, told 247Sports that he'll play his ball for Hubert Davis and the Heels in college. High said that his official visit to Chapel Hill won him over.
247Sports
Sold out!!! N.C. A&T announces that the Greatest Homecoming on Earth is out of tickets
North Carolina A&T State University has announced that The Greatest Homecoming On Earth, popularly known as G.H.O.E, is OUT of tickets. Tickets to North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University’s homecoming game against Campbell University are sold out. The matchup – scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29, at 1 p.m....
247Sports
55K+
Followers
383K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0