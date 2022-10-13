ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
max983.net

Three Arrested after Police Investigate Shots Fired Incident

Three people were arrested Friday, October 14 after officers from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department investigated an incident involving shots fired in the 19,000 block of 4B Road. Police say the caller said a home in the area was struck multiple times by bullets that were being fired near...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Two people arrested on drug-related charges in Marshall County

A South Bend man is one of two people arrested on drug-related charges in Marshall County. The traffic stop happened late Thursday afternoon, Oct. 13, in the area of Novelty and Walnut Streets. Police K-9 Diesel was called in and sniffed out suspected cocaine and marijuana. The driver, 33-year-old Andres...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Trio arrested following pursuit with stolen vehicle

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Sunday morning around 12:30 a.m., officer Steven Spadafora spotted a vehicle with no license plate traveling east on Western Avenue, according to the South Bend Police Department. Spadafora then started his pursuit after the vehicle disregarded a stop sign and began speeding. The vehicle's occupants, Tisean...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating deadly shooting

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Elkhart. Officers were called just after 2:45 p.m. to the 1200 block of Burr Oak Place regarding a shooting with injuries. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive male in the driver’s seat of a red passenger vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Three Rivers Police arrest armed robbery suspect

THREE RIVERS, Mich. -- Three Rivers Police have arrested a suspect accused of an armed robbery Friday morning. Police responded to the 700 block of W. Michigan Avenue around 11:15 a.m. for reports of an armed robbery. The suspect took an unknown amount of cash and fled the scene on...
THREE RIVERS, MI
95.3 MNC

Three people in custody after pursuit with stolen vehicle

Three people were taken into custody after South Bend Police pursued a stolen vehicle. It was just before 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 16, when an officer observed a vehicle with no license plate, traveling east on Western Avenue. The officer then observed the vehicle accelerating at a high rate...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Goshen woman, 36, arrested after alleged domestic violence incident

A woman was arrested after Goshen Police were called to Brookside Manor where a domestic incident was allegedly taking place. Officers were called just after 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, after getting a 911 call where the dispatcher hear an argument and the person asking for police. On arrival,...
GOSHEN, IN
95.3 MNC

Male killed after crash, shooting at Carriage House Apartments in Elkhart

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after a fatal shooting at Carriage House Apartments in the 1200 block of Burr Oak Place in Elkhart. It was around 2:50 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, when police dispatch received a call regarding a shooting with injuries. Elkhart Police Department officers were...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Driver injured in crash on Peavine Street

CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- One person was injured in a crash on Peavine Street Sunday evening, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Around 8:30 p.m., the vehicle was traveling east on Peavine Street, east of Sink Road, when the driver lost control in the curve, went down an embankment and struck a tree.
CASS COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Michigan City man accused of arson at apartment complex

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - A Michigan City man was arrested on arson charges during an investigation into two vehicle fires at an apartment complex, according to the Michigan City Police Department. At 1:19 a.m. on October 1, dispatch received a call about a vehicle fire at the Garden Estates West...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart County Sheriff's Office investigating criminal mischief incident

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a person in reference to a criminal mischief incident that happened on September 18. If you recognize this person or have any other information, please contact Detective Joshua Whitehead at jwhitehead@elkhartcountysheriff.com or at...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 900 block of North Lake Street, Warsaw. A delivery driver was reportedly bitten by a dog. 8:03 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, 8500 block of South CR 100W, Claypool. Online fraud was reported. Fulton...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Man accused of damaging ATM, stealing cash

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- A man has been charged with theft and criminal mischief for allegedly damaging an ATM while attempting to steal cash from it, according to the Michigan City Police Department. On October 9, Michigan City Police responded to the First Trust Credit Union on E. US20 for...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN

