I tried the 4-7-8 breathing sleep trick & it’s helped my anxiety
We all want to sleep better at night, so much so that many people are trying strange sleep hacks in an effort to fall asleep quicker and stay asleep for longer. One sleep trick that I’ve seen popping up everywhere recently is the 4-7-8 breathing technique. Developed by Dr...
nypressnews.com
Vitamin D supplements ‘should be taken in the morning’
The GP describes vitamin D as “a fat-soluble vitamin important for bone health”. He added: “For those low in this nutrient, increasing intake may also reduce depression and improve strength. If you’re thinking about taking Vitamin D supplements in the first instance contact your GP.”. While...
What Causes Bags Under Your Eyes?
If you've experienced puffy, saggy bags or dark circles under your eyes, you're not alone. Experts say that anyone at any age can develop these unwanted eye bags (via The Healthy). Perhaps what's more distressing is that, according to those in the know, there is no way to completely get rid of these bags once you develop them, outside of surgery.
Consumer Reports.org
How to Prevent and Treat Chronic Constipation
It’s normal to have an occasional bout of constipation. Uncomfortable as it may be, this usually resolves within a few days. But chronic constipation—which might require some action—is the issue if you have at least two of the following symptoms for at least three months:. • You...
Phys.org
Pet parenting style influences dog behavior, study finds
Dogs with owners who have high expectations and are highly responsive to their dog's behavior and needs are more social, more secure when away from their owners and more persistent problem solvers, an Oregon State University study found. "We found that pet parenting style does predict patterns of dog behavior...
Medical News Today
Treating urinary tract infections with Cipro
Urinary tract infections are a common condition that doctors may treat with antibiotics, such as Cipro. However, some people are at risk of serious side effects if they take Cipro, and should discuss alternatives with their doctor. For many people, Cipro is a safe treatment for a urinary tract infection...
DVM 360
A guide to unlocking full veterinary technician potential
Content submitted by Galaxy Vets, a dvm360® Strategic Alliance Partner. An ASPCA survey revealed that nearly 1 in 5 US households has acquired a cat or dog since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, which according to the 2019 US Census, accounts for approximately 23 million households.1 This increased pet ownership is stretching veterinary practices thin, and we can’t afford for our teams to suffer from burnout or to be underutilized.
Healthline
Side Effects of Effexor XR: What You Need to Know
If you have certain mental health conditions, your doctor might suggest Effexor XR (venlafaxine) as a treatment option for you. Effexor XR is a prescription medication that’s used in adults to treat:. Effexor XR helps relieve the symptoms of these conditions. The drug comes as a capsule that you...
petbusiness
Petco Love Extends Vaccinated and Loved Initiative
Petco Love celebrates reaching its one-millionth free pet vaccine distribution for family pets and re-commits another million free vaccines through its Vaccinated and Loved initiative to help end life-threatening pet diseases. The Vaccinated and Loved campaign, launched in August 2021, encourages Petco Love animal welfare partners to host free vaccine...
Cat sedatives: Vet's guide to uses and sedating at home
Your cat may benefit from receiving cat sedatives if they get frightened at stressful but necessary events like going to the veterinary clinic or travelling. Or perhaps if they become aggressive when you’re trimming their nails or grooming them at home. Oral sedatives from your veterinarian can help reduce...
psychologytoday.com
A Personal Note on Aging
Combatting the assault of ageism requires that we see the beauty, power, and blessings that come with it. Letting go of focusing on our hopes for a forever youth can be freeing. Many of us have learned to look at our past for the causes of our suffering, but we...
What are the healthiest cooking oils?
There are lot of options for cooking oils these days. But what are the healthiest cooking oils and how can you use them when preparing and cooking food?
healthcanal.com
Are Cashews Good For You? Health Benefits, Nutrition, Diet & Risks 2022
The cashew is technically not a tree nut. The correct label is a drupe[1], a fruit with inside “flesh” and an outside shell that cover a seed inside. The cashew tree is a tropical tree of which cashews are the seeds of the cashew “apple.” It is known as caju in several languages, which basically means “nut that produces itself.”
Why silence really is golden — for your health
If you like to work or play with a radio or TV going in the background, or if you automatically pull out your cellphone when you have nothing particular to do, then you’re not alone. But you might also be making whatever you’re doing a bit more complicated and time-consuming or robbing yourself of a creative burst.
DVM 360
The real gold standard is an individualized client relationship
Veterinarians must learn to empathize with clients over a spectrum of care. In a perfect world, all animals would receive the gold standard of veterinary care. In reality, many clients cannot afford the highest level of care for their pets. The results of a 2018 survey conducted by the Access to Veterinary Care Coalition1 found that 28% of pet owners experienced a barrier to care in the past 2 years, the vast majority of which were financial barriers, across all types of veterinary care.
What constitutes healthy dog food in 2022?
Healthy dog food and diets can look quite different depending on the animal’s breed, lifestyle and other health factors. However, as a general rule, the best dry dog food contains specific ingredients, comes from a handful of trusted manufacturers, and follows strict local or state regulations. What ingredients should...
What Not to Feed Your Dog
There are a plethora of commercial dog treats that are safe and appropriate for your best friend. These are the preferred treats to share with a dog. Human foods and table scraps are no-nos for a variety of reasons. A dog is a carnivore with a digestive system that is quite different from a human one. Our human food generally contains large amounts of fat, sugar, and sodium, which may cause digestive distress for Fido. Calories are also an issue. In the United States, 54% of dogs are overweight or obese, according to the Association for Pet Obesity Prevention. Overfeeding dogs with high-calorie human foods can produce diabetes in canines, just as it does with their owners. Surveys have shown that the prevalence of pet diabetes is increasing in the U.S. Between 2006 and 2015, there was an 80% increase in the prevalence of the disease in dogs.
Sarting Monday, hearing aids more accessible
MIAMI - It's being hailed as a historic ruling. As of Monday, October 17, millions of Americans will have access to over-the-counter hearing aids. The FDA issued its ruling in August, allowing people who feel they have mild to moderate hearing loss to buy the devices without a prescription directly from stores or online. "Hearing loss is very common, but that doesn't mean that it's something that's normal or that needs to be tolerated," said Dr. Sarah Sydlowski, president of the American Academy of Audiology. She said research shows hearing loss can impact many aspects of health. ...
DVM 360
Feline Grimace Scale best practices for evaluating pain
Liz Bales, VMD, shares her advice on using the Feline Grimace Scale. During a dvm360® interview at ACVC, Liz Bales, VMD, explains how to use the Feline Grimace Scale to evaluate a cat's pain level and how it can be useful for overall pain management. Plus, she discusses the app, Tably, and how it can be helpful in monitoring a cat's wellbeing.
TODAY.com
‘Best by’ dates are confusing and leading to waste. How to know if your food is still good
From eggs and orange juice to our upcoming holiday meals, food prices are up and with people around the country facing record inflation, every dollar counts. Now, the federal government says that confusion over the date labels on food packaging could be a major reason that people across the country are tossing perfectly good food in the trash and money down the drain.
