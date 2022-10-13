ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

nypressnews.com

Vitamin D supplements ‘should be taken in the morning’

The GP describes vitamin D as “a fat-soluble vitamin important for bone health”. He added: “For those low in this nutrient, increasing intake may also reduce depression and improve strength. If you’re thinking about taking Vitamin D supplements in the first instance contact your GP.”. While...
HEALTH
Health Digest

What Causes Bags Under Your Eyes?

If you've experienced puffy, saggy bags or dark circles under your eyes, you're not alone. Experts say that anyone at any age can develop these unwanted eye bags (via The Healthy). Perhaps what's more distressing is that, according to those in the know, there is no way to completely get rid of these bags once you develop them, outside of surgery.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Consumer Reports.org

How to Prevent and Treat Chronic Constipation

It’s normal to have an occasional bout of constipation. Uncomfortable as it may be, this usually resolves within a few days. But chronic constipation—which might require some action—is the issue if you have at least two of the following symptoms for at least three months:. • You...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Phys.org

Pet parenting style influences dog behavior, study finds

Dogs with owners who have high expectations and are highly responsive to their dog's behavior and needs are more social, more secure when away from their owners and more persistent problem solvers, an Oregon State University study found. "We found that pet parenting style does predict patterns of dog behavior...
PETS
Medical News Today

Treating urinary tract infections with Cipro

Urinary tract infections are a common condition that doctors may treat with antibiotics, such as Cipro. However, some people are at risk of serious side effects if they take Cipro, and should discuss alternatives with their doctor. For many people, Cipro is a safe treatment for a urinary tract infection...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
DVM 360

A guide to unlocking full veterinary technician potential

Content submitted by Galaxy Vets, a dvm360® Strategic Alliance Partner. An ASPCA survey revealed that nearly 1 in 5 US households has acquired a cat or dog since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, which according to the 2019 US Census, accounts for approximately 23 million households.1 This increased pet ownership is stretching veterinary practices thin, and we can’t afford for our teams to suffer from burnout or to be underutilized.
ANIMALS
Healthline

Side Effects of Effexor XR: What You Need to Know

If you have certain mental health conditions, your doctor might suggest Effexor XR (venlafaxine) as a treatment option for you. Effexor XR is a prescription medication that’s used in adults to treat:. Effexor XR helps relieve the symptoms of these conditions. The drug comes as a capsule that you...
HEALTH
petbusiness

Petco Love Extends Vaccinated and Loved Initiative

Petco Love celebrates reaching its one-millionth free pet vaccine distribution for family pets and re-commits another million free vaccines through its Vaccinated and Loved initiative to help end life-threatening pet diseases. The Vaccinated and Loved campaign, launched in August 2021, encourages Petco Love animal welfare partners to host free vaccine...
PET SERVICES
PetsRadar

Cat sedatives: Vet's guide to uses and sedating at home

Your cat may benefit from receiving cat sedatives if they get frightened at stressful but necessary events like going to the veterinary clinic or travelling. Or perhaps if they become aggressive when you’re trimming their nails or grooming them at home. Oral sedatives from your veterinarian can help reduce...
PETS
psychologytoday.com

A Personal Note on Aging

Combatting the assault of ageism requires that we see the beauty, power, and blessings that come with it. Letting go of focusing on our hopes for a forever youth can be freeing. Many of us have learned to look at our past for the causes of our suffering, but we...
HEALTH
healthcanal.com

Are Cashews Good For You? Health Benefits, Nutrition, Diet & Risks 2022

The cashew is technically not a tree nut. The correct label is a drupe[1], a fruit with inside “flesh” and an outside shell that cover a seed inside. The cashew tree is a tropical tree of which cashews are the seeds of the cashew “apple.” It is known as caju in several languages, which basically means “nut that produces itself.”
NUTRITION
Deseret News

Why silence really is golden — for your health

If you like to work or play with a radio or TV going in the background, or if you automatically pull out your cellphone when you have nothing particular to do, then you’re not alone. But you might also be making whatever you’re doing a bit more complicated and time-consuming or robbing yourself of a creative burst.
HEALTH
DVM 360

The real gold standard is an individualized client relationship

Veterinarians must learn to empathize with clients over a spectrum of care. In a perfect world, all animals would receive the gold standard of veterinary care. In reality, many clients cannot afford the highest level of care for their pets. The results of a 2018 survey conducted by the Access to Veterinary Care Coalition1 found that 28% of pet owners experienced a barrier to care in the past 2 years, the vast majority of which were financial barriers, across all types of veterinary care.
PETS
FanSided

What constitutes healthy dog food in 2022?

Healthy dog food and diets can look quite different depending on the animal’s breed, lifestyle and other health factors. However, as a general rule, the best dry dog food contains specific ingredients, comes from a handful of trusted manufacturers, and follows strict local or state regulations. What ingredients should...
PETS
American Council on Science and Health

What Not to Feed Your Dog

There are a plethora of commercial dog treats that are safe and appropriate for your best friend. These are the preferred treats to share with a dog. Human foods and table scraps are no-nos for a variety of reasons. A dog is a carnivore with a digestive system that is quite different from a human one. Our human food generally contains large amounts of fat, sugar, and sodium, which may cause digestive distress for Fido. Calories are also an issue. In the United States, 54% of dogs are overweight or obese, according to the Association for Pet Obesity Prevention. Overfeeding dogs with high-calorie human foods can produce diabetes in canines, just as it does with their owners. Surveys have shown that the prevalence of pet diabetes is increasing in the U.S. Between 2006 and 2015, there was an 80% increase in the prevalence of the disease in dogs.
PETS
CBS Miami

Sarting Monday, hearing aids more accessible

MIAMI - It's being hailed as a historic ruling. As of Monday, October 17, millions of Americans will have access to over-the-counter hearing aids. The FDA issued its ruling in August, allowing people who feel they have mild to moderate hearing loss to buy the devices without a prescription directly from stores or online. "Hearing loss is very common, but that doesn't mean that it's something that's normal or that needs to be tolerated," said Dr. Sarah Sydlowski, president of the American Academy of Audiology. She said research shows hearing loss can impact many aspects of health. ...
ELECTRONICS
DVM 360

Feline Grimace Scale best practices for evaluating pain

Liz Bales, VMD, shares her advice on using the Feline Grimace Scale. During a dvm360® interview at ACVC, Liz Bales, VMD, explains how to use the Feline Grimace Scale to evaluate a cat's pain level and how it can be useful for overall pain management. Plus, she discusses the app, Tably, and how it can be helpful in monitoring a cat's wellbeing.
PETS
TODAY.com

‘Best by’ dates are confusing and leading to waste. How to know if your food is still good

From eggs and orange juice to our upcoming holiday meals, food prices are up and with people around the country facing record inflation, every dollar counts. Now, the federal government says that confusion over the date labels on food packaging could be a major reason that people across the country are tossing perfectly good food in the trash and money down the drain.
FOOD SAFETY

