There are a plethora of commercial dog treats that are safe and appropriate for your best friend. These are the preferred treats to share with a dog. Human foods and table scraps are no-nos for a variety of reasons. A dog is a carnivore with a digestive system that is quite different from a human one. Our human food generally contains large amounts of fat, sugar, and sodium, which may cause digestive distress for Fido. Calories are also an issue. In the United States, 54% of dogs are overweight or obese, according to the Association for Pet Obesity Prevention. Overfeeding dogs with high-calorie human foods can produce diabetes in canines, just as it does with their owners. Surveys have shown that the prevalence of pet diabetes is increasing in the U.S. Between 2006 and 2015, there was an 80% increase in the prevalence of the disease in dogs.

PETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO