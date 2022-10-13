ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Pick 5 Midday” game were:

3-9-3-5-1, FB: 9

(three, nine, three, five, one; FB: nine)

