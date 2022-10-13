ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Four-Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Daily Four-Midday” game were:

3-4-1-5, SB: 7

(three, four, one, five; SB: seven)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

