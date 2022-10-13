Read full article on original website
CMT
CMT ARTISTS OF THE YEAR: (WATCH) Alan Jackson Takes The Stage, Proves He's Artist of a Lifetime
Wearing his trademark hat, jeans and boots, Alan Jackson strode across the stage at Nashville's Schermerhorn Symphony Center and stepped up to the podium to wildly enthusiastic applause. Jackson was there to accept the Artist of a Lifetime honor from CMT during the 2022 CMT Artist of the Year ceremony. The night's other honorees, Kane Brown, Walker Hayes, Carly Pearce, Lainey Wilson and Cody Johnson, were just thrilled to see Jackson. (Luke Combs was also honored but wasn't in attendance.)
Loretta Lynn Buried in Family Plot During a Private Ceremony, Public Memorial Being Planned
Loretta Lynn was laid to rest on Friday (Oct. 7) in a private ceremony at her family's cemetery at her Hurricane Mills, Tenn., estate, according to a report from the Tennessean. About 100 guests were in attendance. The late, great country legend left instructions for her funeral proceedings, including plans...
wbtw.com
Loretta Lynn laid to rest in Tennessee
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, T.N. (WKRN) — Family and friends said farewell to country music icon Loretta Lynn on Friday as she was laid to rest on her ranch grounds in Hurricane Mills. The singer passed away peacefully at home in her sleep Tuesday morning. On Friday, around 100 guests gathered...
Reba McEntire Thanks Loretta Lynn for ‘Paving the Rough and Rocky Road’ in Touching Tribute
Loretta Lynn died on the morning of Tuesday, Oct 4., at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn., and artists are sharing thoughtful tributes for a late country legend who inspired several generations. Reba McEntire was a friend of Lynn's and honored her publicly on social media after learning of her...
Brett Eldredge’s ‘Glow’ Live Tour Returns for 2022 Holiday Season
Brett Eldredge will spread some holiday cheer across the U.S. with a very special headlining trek later this year. The country star will kick off his annual Glow Live Tour with a three-night residency at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on Nov. 25, 26 and 27. Eldredge will stop in cities across the U.S., including two nights at New York City's Beacon Theatre, before wrapping up with two back-to-back shows in Boston on Dec. 20 and 21.
Severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon and evening in Middle TN, Southern KY
Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky are under a Marginal risk for Wednesday evening for the possibility of strong to severe storms.
Loretta Lynn Selling Luxurious Rural Home Outside of Nashville — See Inside! [Pictures]
Loretta Lynn is selling her luxurious home in a rural area outside of Nashville, and pictures show a property that's a perfect mix of classy and cozy. The Country Music Hall of Famer's 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,409-square-foot home in a rural community west of Music City is listed for sale for $799,000, and that price includes a residence that is "finished to a T," according to its listing. The beautiful home sits on more than five acres of rural land directly on the Harpeth River, offering more than 300 feet of direct waterfront access for canoeing, kayaking and fishing.
