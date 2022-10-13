Read full article on original website
Related
World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village Coming to Nashville
Something enchanting is coming to Nashville this November. We all want to experience the magic of Christmas in a variety of ways to get us in the Christmas spirit. While there are plenty of options in that department, the most common one seems to be checking out Christmas Lights. Whether it's on people's houses, or you are driving to a Christmas light show at a park, something about seeing elaborate Christmas lights really puts you in the Christmas Spirit. Well, there is one thing coming to Nashville, Tennessee this holiday season that will be unlike anything you may have seen or done before. It's the world’s largest holiday-themed light experience!
foodieflashpacker.com
The 15 Best Nashville Brunch Restaurants
Nashville wasn’t always renowned as a brunch destination. For many years, there was little going on in the Music City on Sundays before noon since musicians were recovering from their previous nights spent drinking, and everyone else was attending church. There weren’t many eateries open at all. Nashville’s brunch...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In Nashville, TN
People believe that the stomach is the gateway to a person’s heart. Italy is aware of this. That explains why, keto diet and all, no one can get enough of their heart-warming, soul-satisfying platters of spaghetti bliss. Regarding the universally adored comfort food, it’s safe to assume that Italians...
country1025.com
I Went To Nashville For The First Time and Here’s What I Did
Between working at Country 102.5 for about 18 months and being around country music for the duration of my time on this planet, people were shocked when I told them that I have never been to Nashville. However, an impromptu trip to Music City this week changed that. A few of my friends attend Belmont University in the heart of the city, so when I found out that one of them needed to come home and drive their new car back down to Tennessee, I jumped on the opportunity.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Good Vibez Festival -- first of its kind in North Nashville
The Good Vibez Festival is being called a first-of-its-kind festival, celebrating local artists, comedians, and music in North Nashville Saturday.
Thrillist
The Most Haunted Places Near Nashville
Nashville has long been known as a destination for a scary good time, but Music City also has its share of truly terrifying locales in and around the city. With a long history of bloody military conflicts, plantations, and conflicts with Native Americans, there are plenty of reasons for departed souls to be unsettled. Whether you’re a skeptic or a believer, Nashville offers all sorts of opportunities to raise a few goosebumps, from haunted hotels to spooky cemeteries and mansions. Turn on all the lights in the room and read about the spooky side of Nashville.
Four New Taziki’s Coming Soon to Nashville Area
Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) The first Taziki’s Mediterranean Café opened in the southeast in 1998. After opening 100 restaurants across 17 states, the popular fast-casual brand is turning its attention squarely on the Volunteer State. Taziki’s is set to open four new cafés across the greater Nashville area, starting...
WSMV
Wanna Spoon Cereal Bar holds grand opening in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A new restaurant concept is now open in the 12 South area. Wanna Spoon Cereal Bar, 1111 Caruthers Ave., held its grand opening Friday. The restaurant offers more than 20 different cereals, along with some twists on your favorites. Wanna Spoon offers milkshakes or scoops of ice cream with Cinnamon Toast Crunch, or whatever you like in your cereal bowl. They also offer coffee.
RELATED PEOPLE
thecamdenchronicle.com
Famous Nashville Unionist made his sentiments public
When the Civil War broke out, the vast majority of Nashville residents sided with the Confederacy and were eager to go war. However, one man made his loyalty to the union clear and even published his opinion in the newspaper at the most difficult of times. As fate would have...
Tennessee Tribune
Nashville’s Biggest Jazz Event Celebrates Its Eleventh Anniversary
NASHVILLE,TN— Free up your weekend, music lovers, because Sunday, October 16 is the. eleventh anniversary of the Jazz on the Cumberland Concert Series. Nationally ranked as the number one destination for jazz music for eight years, Jazz On the. Cumberland has been an event where lovers of the historical...
Riverside Drive reopened after Clarksville police handle incident
Police in Clarksville said negotiators were able to reach a peaceful resolution with a person experiencing a mental health crisis on the R.J. Corman Bridge.
Vanderbilt Hustler
Students express disappointment in Mellow Mushroom, Tavern permanently closing within one month
The Mellow Mushroom location on 21st Avenue recently closed permanently after 20 years of operation in part due to understaffing issues. Tavern, a former restaurant in Midtown and another popular dining location among students, similarly closed permanently on Sept, 13, 2022—11 years after its opening. Mellow Mushroom was part...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. The 2nd annual Rutherford County Theatre Crawl will feature eight middle Tennessee theatre companies in a spooky night of candy collecting and performances. This fun evening will include two local food trucks, music, and of course, the theatre crawl itself—inside historic Oaklands Mansion. This is a family-friendly, one-night-only event brought to you by the Theater Interest Group of the Rutherford Arts Alliance in collaboration with Oaklands Mansion. Donations are encouraged for this event—as are costumes!
WSMV
Metro Nashville affordable housing waitlist to open soon
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency will open the affordable housing wait list in a few days. People will be able to apply to be on the waiting list for the J. Henry Hale Apartments. Those wanting to apply can do so on a first-come, first-served...
williamsonhomepage.com
Tennessee Craft Fair brings art lovers together
Over a hundred vendors showcased their handmade crafts in a square bordering Centennial Park at the 44th Annual Tennessee Craft Fair. As he weaved together the colorful shaft of a broom connected to a silver flute used as its handle, Shannon Lewis shared the story of his business, Bluegrass Brooms.
Full List of Artisans to be at Downtown Franklin’s PumpkinFest 2022
Grab your family and friends for one of the biggest fall events in downtown Franklin – PumpkinFest. On Saturday, October 29th, the festival will take place from 10 am – 6 pm; one of the most significant fall events in Franklin, which attracted 65,000 attendees to the free event.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events across Middle TN. Pegram UMC 12th Annual Fish Fry Saturday, October 15, 2022, 11am – 1pm Pegram UMC, 479 Thompson Rd Pegram UMC Fish Fry — The 12th annual Pegram United Methodist Church Fish Fry is 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Sat., Oct. 15, or until […] The post Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
titantime.org
Nashville’s Best Hot Chicken
Ever heard of Nashville Hot Chicken? Hattie B’s is where you get it! The restaurant’s menu is filled with different forms of this coveted meal- you can get wings, tenders, or a sandwich. The chicken comes with different heat levels, “southern,” being no heat, leading all the way up to “hot,” “damn hot,” and the hottest, of which I cannot name despite its cleverness.
williamsonherald.com
Visitors to Williamson can leave their cars behind and hit the highlights with Franklin Hop tour
A new vintage trolley hop-on, hop-off tour that will allow guests to experience Franklin and Leiper's Fork at their own pace, without a car, has launched from Gray Line Tennessee. The Franklin Hop will take guests on an entertaining 90-minute loop, with expert guides pointing out over 50 points of...
rejournals.com
Avison Young sells two land parcels in Nashville
Avison Young has closed the sale of two land parcels at 531 and 533 LaFayette St. in Nashville, Tennessee, to Pennsylvania’s EQT|Exeter. Avison Young’s Todd Prevost and Lisa Maki represented the seller and procured the buyer. The sale price was about $381 a land foot. Currently, the parcels...
KISS 106
Evansville IN
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0