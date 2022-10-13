ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WOMI Owensboro

World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village Coming to Nashville

Something enchanting is coming to Nashville this November. We all want to experience the magic of Christmas in a variety of ways to get us in the Christmas spirit. While there are plenty of options in that department, the most common one seems to be checking out Christmas Lights. Whether it's on people's houses, or you are driving to a Christmas light show at a park, something about seeing elaborate Christmas lights really puts you in the Christmas Spirit. Well, there is one thing coming to Nashville, Tennessee this holiday season that will be unlike anything you may have seen or done before. It's the world’s largest holiday-themed light experience!
NASHVILLE, TN
foodieflashpacker.com

The 15 Best Nashville Brunch Restaurants

Nashville wasn’t always renowned as a brunch destination. For many years, there was little going on in the Music City on Sundays before noon since musicians were recovering from their previous nights spent drinking, and everyone else was attending church. There weren’t many eateries open at all. Nashville’s brunch...
NASHVILLE, TN
foodieflashpacker.com

The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In Nashville, TN

People believe that the stomach is the gateway to a person’s heart. Italy is aware of this. That explains why, keto diet and all, no one can get enough of their heart-warming, soul-satisfying platters of spaghetti bliss. Regarding the universally adored comfort food, it’s safe to assume that Italians...
NASHVILLE, TN
country1025.com

I Went To Nashville For The First Time and Here’s What I Did

Between working at Country 102.5 for about 18 months and being around country music for the duration of my time on this planet, people were shocked when I told them that I have never been to Nashville. However, an impromptu trip to Music City this week changed that. A few of my friends attend Belmont University in the heart of the city, so when I found out that one of them needed to come home and drive their new car back down to Tennessee, I jumped on the opportunity.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Traffic
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
Nashville, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Traffic
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Thrillist

The Most Haunted Places Near Nashville

Nashville has long been known as a destination for a scary good time, but Music City also has its share of truly terrifying locales in and around the city. With a long history of bloody military conflicts, plantations, and conflicts with Native Americans, there are plenty of reasons for departed souls to be unsettled. Whether you’re a skeptic or a believer, Nashville offers all sorts of opportunities to raise a few goosebumps, from haunted hotels to spooky cemeteries and mansions. Turn on all the lights in the room and read about the spooky side of Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Four New Taziki’s Coming Soon to Nashville Area

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) The first Taziki’s Mediterranean Café opened in the southeast in 1998. After opening 100 restaurants across 17 states, the popular fast-casual brand is turning its attention squarely on the Volunteer State. Taziki’s is set to open four new cafés across the greater Nashville area, starting...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Wanna Spoon Cereal Bar holds grand opening in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A new restaurant concept is now open in the 12 South area. Wanna Spoon Cereal Bar, 1111 Caruthers Ave., held its grand opening Friday. The restaurant offers more than 20 different cereals, along with some twists on your favorites. Wanna Spoon offers milkshakes or scoops of ice cream with Cinnamon Toast Crunch, or whatever you like in your cereal bowl. They also offer coffee.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dierks Bentley
thecamdenchronicle.com

Famous Nashville Unionist made his sentiments public

When the Civil War broke out, the vast majority of Nashville residents sided with the Confederacy and were eager to go war. However, one man made his loyalty to the union clear and even published his opinion in the newspaper at the most difficult of times. As fate would have...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Nashville’s Biggest Jazz Event Celebrates Its Eleventh Anniversary

NASHVILLE,TN— Free up your weekend, music lovers, because Sunday, October 16 is the. eleventh anniversary of the Jazz on the Cumberland Concert Series. Nationally ranked as the number one destination for jazz music for eight years, Jazz On the. Cumberland has been an event where lovers of the historical...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Local Life#Parking Garages#What To Do#Travel Info#Street Parking#Metropolitan Areas#Tn#Bridgestone Arena#Johnny Cash Museum#The Fifth Avenue#Mckendree Garage
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. The 2nd annual Rutherford County Theatre Crawl will feature eight middle Tennessee theatre companies in a spooky night of candy collecting and performances. This fun evening will include two local food trucks, music, and of course, the theatre crawl itself—inside historic Oaklands Mansion. This is a family-friendly, one-night-only event brought to you by the Theater Interest Group of the Rutherford Arts Alliance in collaboration with Oaklands Mansion. Donations are encouraged for this event—as are costumes!
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Metro Nashville affordable housing waitlist to open soon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency will open the affordable housing wait list in a few days. People will be able to apply to be on the waiting list for the J. Henry Hale Apartments. Those wanting to apply can do so on a first-come, first-served...
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Tennessee Craft Fair brings art lovers together

Over a hundred vendors showcased their handmade crafts in a square bordering Centennial Park at the 44th Annual Tennessee Craft Fair. As he weaved together the colorful shaft of a broom connected to a silver flute used as its handle, Shannon Lewis shared the story of his business, Bluegrass Brooms.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Uber
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events across Middle TN. Pegram UMC 12th Annual Fish Fry Saturday, October 15, 2022, 11am – 1pm Pegram UMC, 479 Thompson Rd Pegram UMC Fish Fry — The 12th annual Pegram United Methodist Church Fish Fry is 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Sat., Oct. 15, or until […] The post Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
titantime.org

Nashville’s Best Hot Chicken

Ever heard of Nashville Hot Chicken? Hattie B’s is where you get it! The restaurant’s menu is filled with different forms of this coveted meal- you can get wings, tenders, or a sandwich. The chicken comes with different heat levels, “southern,” being no heat, leading all the way up to “hot,” “damn hot,” and the hottest, of which I cannot name despite its cleverness.
NASHVILLE, TN
rejournals.com

Avison Young sells two land parcels in Nashville

Avison Young has closed the sale of two land parcels at 531 and 533 LaFayette St. in Nashville, Tennessee, to Pennsylvania’s EQT|Exeter. Avison Young’s Todd Prevost and Lisa Maki represented the seller and procured the buyer. The sale price was about $381 a land foot. Currently, the parcels...
NASHVILLE, TN
KISS 106

KISS 106

Evansville IN
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy