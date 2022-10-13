ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Mila Kunis Felt Standing Ovation For Will Smith Following Oscars Slap Was 'Insane'

Mila Kunis was is disbelief when Will Smith received a standing ovation after he slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. The That 70's Show actress revealed that while watching the telecast, she and husband Ashton Kutcher did not leap to their feet when the King Richard star won his gold statue for Best Actor in a Leading Role, something that occurred moments after the ordeal.
In Style

Megan Fox’s Skintight Denim Set Wasn’t Actually Denim at All

While jeggings may remain one of the most controversial Millennial-loved trends, maybe ever, Megan Fox just made a case for their return to the mainstream while taking the skintight pants to a whole new level. On Sunday, the actress shared a trio of photos on Instagram showcasing the full body-hugging...
Us Weekly

Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’

Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
The Independent

Kanye West hits out at Pete Davidson and says Trevor Noah ‘isn’t even from America, he just looks Black’

Kanye West hit out at Kim Kardashian’s “heroin addict” ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson and talk show host Trevor Noah in his latest wild rant.The rapper made a string of disparaging comments during an appearance on the Drink Champs podcast on Saturday with rapper N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN.And he even blamed “Jewish Zionists” for Kim Kardashian talking about having sex with Davidson on an episode of her family’s Hulu reality TV show.West, who has been widely criticised for a series of antisemitic comments over the past week, defended himself on the podcast.“We Jew so I can’t be antisemite,” he told the hosts...
The List

Here's Who Inherited Marilyn Monroe's Fortune After She Died

On September 28, "Blonde" premieres on Netflix. Loosely based on the life and career of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe — and adapted from a Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name — the film stars Ana de Armas in the titular role, per IndieWire. "Blonde" has already been under fire for its NC-17 rating and alleged graphic content. According to IndieWire (and as originally reported by Deadline), de Armas continuously tapped into the darker sides of the icon on set. "I knew I had to let myself open and go to places that I knew were going to be uncomfortable, dark, and vulnerable," she said. "That's where I found the connection with this person." As a result, the "Knives Out" actress dreamed about Marilyn all throughout filming. "She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamed about, she was all I could talk about," said de Armas, per IndieWire.
Variety

Ana de Armas Says It’s ‘Disgusting’ That ‘Blonde’ Nudity Will Circulate the Internet, but ‘I Can’t Control It’

Ana de Armas is earning some of the best reviews of her career for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” and yet she’s well aware that it will be her nude scenes that end up getting the most exposure online. As the actor said during her Variety cover story interview, “I know what’s going to go viral, and it’s disgusting.” “Blonde” is set to stream globally on Netflix starting Sept. 28, which means viewers will have the ability to clip scenes from the film or take screenshots and share them online. De Armas expects her nude scenes to...
HollywoodLife

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
People

John Travolta Shares Sweet Video of Son's Dog Waking Him Up

John Travolta is having a ruff time trying to get any words out. The Old Dogs actor, 68, shared a short and sweet clip on Instagram featuring his son's own dog, as it slobbered all over his face on Friday. "This is how Ben's dog Peanut wakes me up," Travolta...
EW.com

Kristen Stewart and Charlize Theron dress alike at Snow White premiere

We saw London, we saw France, we saw Charlize Theron and Kristen Stewart in strikingly sheer gowns at the U.K. premiere of Snow White and The Huntsman. While Theron flashed a pair of sexy hotpants underneath her Christian Dior Haute Couture, Stewart worked a more goth version of the layered look in Marchesa's lace dress and embroidered skeleton illusion bodysuit.
