Mila Kunis was is disbelief when Will Smith received a standing ovation after he slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. The That 70's Show actress revealed that while watching the telecast, she and husband Ashton Kutcher did not leap to their feet when the King Richard star won his gold statue for Best Actor in a Leading Role, something that occurred moments after the ordeal.
Olivia Wilde is celebrating boyfriend Harry Styles — in style!. The Don't Worry Darling star, 38, toasted the "As It Was" singer's final concert at New York's Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, wearing a plunging Stella McCartney cut-out dress. The floor-sweeping gown matched the boho vibe of Harry's House,...
Salma Hayek opened up about her experience shooting ‘Wild Wild West’, and how at certain points she didn’t even want to be seen in the iflm.
While jeggings may remain one of the most controversial Millennial-loved trends, maybe ever, Megan Fox just made a case for their return to the mainstream while taking the skintight pants to a whole new level. On Sunday, the actress shared a trio of photos on Instagram showcasing the full body-hugging...
Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
Her little girl! Julia Roberts and Danny Moder became parents in 2004 when they welcomed their adorable twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus. Over the years, the Oscar winner’s only daughter has grown up to be her spitting image. Hazel’s rare photos and public outings are proof that she is her mom’s mini-me.
Kanye West hit out at Kim Kardashian’s “heroin addict” ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson and talk show host Trevor Noah in his latest wild rant.The rapper made a string of disparaging comments during an appearance on the Drink Champs podcast on Saturday with rapper N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN.And he even blamed “Jewish Zionists” for Kim Kardashian talking about having sex with Davidson on an episode of her family’s Hulu reality TV show.West, who has been widely criticised for a series of antisemitic comments over the past week, defended himself on the podcast.“We Jew so I can’t be antisemite,” he told the hosts...
Julia Roberts was honored for her more than three-decade-long silver screen career at the star-studded Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles Saturday night. Roberts, 54, took home the Icon Award at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, which celebrated the global cultural impact of the “Pretty Woman” actress’ work.
Jennifer Aniston, 53, was spotted in Coney Island, New York with her new co-star, Mad Men actor, Jon Hamm, 51. They were filming the third season of her Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show. The Friends veteran flaunted her flawless figure in faded denim jeans and a grey pullover sweater...
Kim Kardashian sees herself dating "absolutely no one" after recent split with Pete Davidson. The influencer added that she is not looking to date right now but wants something "chill." "I'm not looking for anything. I think I really just need to be by myself and focus and finish school...
On September 28, "Blonde" premieres on Netflix. Loosely based on the life and career of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe — and adapted from a Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name — the film stars Ana de Armas in the titular role, per IndieWire. "Blonde" has already been under fire for its NC-17 rating and alleged graphic content. According to IndieWire (and as originally reported by Deadline), de Armas continuously tapped into the darker sides of the icon on set. "I knew I had to let myself open and go to places that I knew were going to be uncomfortable, dark, and vulnerable," she said. "That's where I found the connection with this person." As a result, the "Knives Out" actress dreamed about Marilyn all throughout filming. "She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamed about, she was all I could talk about," said de Armas, per IndieWire.
Ana de Armas is earning some of the best reviews of her career for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” and yet she’s well aware that it will be her nude scenes that end up getting the most exposure online. As the actor said during her Variety cover story interview, “I know what’s going to go viral, and it’s disgusting.” “Blonde” is set to stream globally on Netflix starting Sept. 28, which means viewers will have the ability to clip scenes from the film or take screenshots and share them online. De Armas expects her nude scenes to...
Frequent method actor Christian Bale typically has no problem morphing into his characters on set. But on his latest film, David O. Russell’s “Amsterdam,” he ran into an obstacle: his co-star Chris Rock. Bale says the director had Rock tell him some stories while on set, but...
Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
Meghan Markle has been a fixture of the British tabloids since she began dating Prince Harry. Royal expert Kristen Meinzer says the press will forget Meghan once Prince William's kids are older. The British press left Prince Harry and Prince William alone until they entered their teens and 20s. From...
John Travolta is having a ruff time trying to get any words out. The Old Dogs actor, 68, shared a short and sweet clip on Instagram featuring his son's own dog, as it slobbered all over his face on Friday. "This is how Ben's dog Peanut wakes me up," Travolta...
Michelle Obama sure knows how to make a statement and that’s exactly what she did when she attended the after-party for George Clooney’s Albie Awards at The Mark Hotel in New York City on Sept. 29. The 58-year-old looked stunning when she wore a hot pink pantsuit with a matching blouse.
Lolahol, aka Lourdes "Lola" Leon, is treating us to more new music. After releasing her debut single, "Lock&Key," last month, Madonna's 25-year-old daughter recently teamed up with Brooklyn-based artist J!mmy for a new song, "Love Me Still," which comes with an accompanying music video helmed by Ukrainian director Alyssa Trawkina.
We saw London, we saw France, we saw Charlize Theron and Kristen Stewart in strikingly sheer gowns at the U.K. premiere of Snow White and The Huntsman. While Theron flashed a pair of sexy hotpants underneath her Christian Dior Haute Couture, Stewart worked a more goth version of the layered look in Marchesa's lace dress and embroidered skeleton illusion bodysuit.
