Read full article on original website
Related
toofab.com
Lisa Rinna Flips Off Fans Who Booed Her Entrance to RHOBH Panel During Bravocon
While another fan asked Andy Cohen: "Can we get Lisa Rinna fired now?" Though others may find a crowd of boos disheartening, Lisa Rinna is treating it as a milestone in her career. The 59-year-old reality star returned to Bravocon in New York City for the "Real Housewives of Beverly...
Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber spotted hugging at the Academy Museum Gala
Fans are “happy” about recent photos where Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez are hugging and posing for pictures together at the Academy Museum Gala.This reunion comes after the 25-year-old model spoke candidly about her relationship with her husband Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend, claiming they owe each other nothing but “respect”.In the photos, taken by photographer Tyrell Hampton, Gomez and the Rhode beauty founder can be seen smiling, with one photo showing them sharing a hug.For the event, Bieber wore a sultry strapless gown from Saint Laurent’s spring/summer 2023 collection, while Gomez chose a chic black suit with satin lapels and...
Comments / 0