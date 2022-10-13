Read full article on original website
The US and EU must support climate loss and damage action
From unprecedented flooding in Yellowstone National Park to historic wildfires right outside of London, climate change once again directly altered many people’s lives in the United States and Europe this summer. Yet climate change still disproportionately affects vulnerable nations that have contributed least to the problem, a fact made...
Is China Really Using Ex-UK Military Pilots For Tactics Insights? Sure Seems Like it
PLAAFThe U.K. Ministry of Defense admits that dozens of its veteran military pilots are now assisting the Chinese, notably in fighter tactics.
Israel vexed as Australia reverses recognition of 'capital' Jerusalem
Australia said it would no longer recognise west Jerusalem as Israel's capital Tuesday, a policy reversal that prompted a curt rebuke from the Jewish state but was cheered by Palestinians. "The US position is that our embassy will remain in Jerusalem, which we recognise as Israel's capital," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said in Washington.
