The NFL will expand to Black Friday beginning next season. The league announced Tuesday that Amazon Prime Video will stream a game on the day after Thanksgiving. The first Black Friday game will kick off at 3 p.m. EST on Nov. 23, 2023. The teams will be announced in May when the regular-season schedule is expected to be released. Prime Video is in its first season as the exclusive carrier of “Thursday Night Football” and will expand to 16 games next season. The package, which goes through the 2033 season, averages $1.2 billion per season but Amazon will pay between $50 million and $70 million per year for the additional game.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 17 MINUTES AGO