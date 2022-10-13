Read full article on original website
Lawrence Ryan
2d ago
World Wide inflation and gas prices must also be Biden's fault....😆. It definitely wasn't at all the affects of a once in century pandemic (now endemic) made worse by misinformation that caused the economic issues we have currently.
Margaret Lubash
1d ago
I was in Ocean City for a week in early August. It was a busy as I’ve ever seen it. He negotiated the lease, he owes the money.
WBOC
Maryland Route 90 Expansion Options
WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- The Maryland Department of Transportation has put out a survey asking the public what improvements they want to see on Route 90. It asks which areas they feel need to be improved the most, and provides several concepts for how the two-lane highway could be expanded.
Cape Gazette
Real Estate Market Update for Rehoboth, Lewes, Bethany, and Fenwick Island Areas
I believe that having better information about your local market allows you to make better real estate decisions. If you're in the market to buy or sell a home, just give me a call. Click the links to view the Market Reports and let me know if you have any...
Another NJ Shore Restaurant is (Almost) Closing For Good in Wildwood
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in the Garden State that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one. This year, it seems to be particularly brutal as eateries that have been around for decades have pulled the plug. A...
WMDT.com
Rehoboth Beach to end outdoor public dining by November 1st.
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Restaurants in Rehoboth beach have until November first to remove their outdoor dining sections that go out onto the sidewalks of Rehoboth, a pandemic staple that the town says was a success for businesses and will be returning next season with a more defined permitting process.
Cape Gazette
LAND LISTING FOR SALE - MILLSBORO
Build your new beach home in Long Neck's Premier Waterfront Community! Quiet community on the Indian River Bay, with its own crabbing, fishing, kayak/paddleboard Community Dock! If you love natural vistas, the sound of birds and the aromas of the beach, then this lot in High View is for you! Cleared, backs to small wetland area & community pond. Build up & over. Plenty of room to extend the deck off your second or third floor to overlook the community small pond. Sit here to bird watch or sun bathe! Back corners of lot are staked. Public water, County Sewer. No builder tie in! Long Neck road is a peninsula surrounded by the Rehoboth Bay, Indian River Bay and Massy's Landing, offering lots of opportunity for fishing, crabbing, clamming The area offers restaurants, marinas, wildlife & fishing spots.. OH my! Take a golf cart ride to the waterfront restaurants in Pot Nets, or launch your boat at Massey's, less than 1/2 mile away and cruise over to Dewey for the day /night!
Ocean City Today
Updates planned for Ocean City's Eagles Landing Golf Course
Master plan discussed with rec and parks committee. More than 30 years ago, the lush green slopes and fairways of the city-run Eagles Landing Golf Course were built on a “very modest budget” off Route 611. Now, officials are working to ensure the popular course has the infrastructure...
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – October 14, 2022
The Paddock was built by Gabby Mancini on 18th Street and Philadelphia Avenue in what was then considered “way up the beach.” It opened in 1953 as a bar and restaurant specializing in live entertainment. The interior was knotty pine and had a mural painted over the bar featuring horse racing.
Bay Journal
Salmon farm developer withdraws discharge permit request amid sturgeon concerns
Facing growing public pushback, a Norwegian company hoping to build a large indoor salmon farm on Maryland’s Eastern Shore has — at least for now — dropped its bid for a permit to discharge wastewater into the only waterway in the state where endangered Atlantic sturgeon are known to spawn.
WMDT.com
City of Cambridge passes new restrictions on short term rentals
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – The City of Cambridge has added new restrictions on short term rentals. Recently, the City passed ordinance no. 1204, which requires those who wish to use their property for short term rentals to apply for a permit. The ordinance is effective immediately. However, City staff are still in the process of creating a system in which they can implement the approved short term rental program.
WMDT.com
CAMP Rehoboth’s Block Party celebration makes big return after 3-year hiatus
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- After 3 years, CAMP Rehoboth’s annual Block Party celebration made its highly anticipated return and brought out residents and visitors of all ages for an afternoon of fun. “It was hard. We had 4 years under our belts and it was becoming very successful. Then rain...
Cape Gazette
NEW LISTING-1003 S BAY BREEZE CT~LEWES
1003 S Bay Breeze Court, Lewes, DE 19958 ~ Your Dynamic Dream Home Can Be Built on This 1.02 Acre of Wooded Wonderland Nestled in the Heart of Sought-After Lewes! Bay Oaks Subdivision Which Offers 44, 1+ Acre Homesites is Far From the Crowd! This Property, Boosting of a Thick Forest of Mature Trees, is Nestled in a Quiet Cove Setting and Perfect for the Serenity and Luxury You Deserve! Coastal One Highway is But 10 Minutes Away Which Offers Trendy Shops, Good Eats and Close to the Beach! Once You See This Property, You'll Be SOLD! Approved Site Plans for a 3 Bedroom Home and Septic Can Be Conveyed.
WMDT.com
City of Salisbury issues traffic alert as roadwork begins on Carroll Street
SALISBURY, Md. – The City of Salisbury is issuing a traffic alert as roadwork begins on Carroll Street. A private contractor will be installing a protected bike lane from Riverside Circle to Division Street. Realignments between Route 13 Business and Division Street will also be taking place. The City says work will continue 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, until work is complete.
WMDT.com
Ocean City staple restaurant closing its doors, city officials hoping tourism continues thriving
OCEAN CITY, Md.- Soon coastal highway in Ocean City will never look the same, as the original Rosenfeld’s Jewish Deli is permanently closing its doors. Owner Warren Rosenfeld says its something that started off as just a dream. “When it opened I was very sentimental about it carrying on sort of the family name. My dad was a holocaust survivor and my grandparents came over from Germany in 1939,” Rosenfeld said.
31 arrested in Ocean City during Endless Summer Cruisin' week
Ocean City police arrested 31 people this past week, mostly on driving-related charges and drinking/drugs, during a time when the town instituted special speed limits and increased penalties
WMDT.com
Wes Moore celebrates birthday on Eastern Shore, says he plans to fight for H2B visa workers if elected
POCOMOKE CITY, Md- Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore visited the Eastern Shore Saturday, celebrating his birthday at a Fish Fry event in Pocomoke City, and pledging to make sure issues crucial to the area receive attention in Annapolis. Moore tells us on the issue of H2b visa workers, he’s glad...
Cape Gazette
Water Lili clothing boutique earns Best of 2022 accolades
Local boutique Water Lili was named Sussex County’s Best Clothing Store for Women and Best Boutique Store in the Shopping and Services category of Coastal Style magazine’s Best of 2022 competition. This year marks Water Lili’s first nominations and first wins in the competition. Coastal Style, a...
Cape Gazette
Sussex P&Z unanimously approves Black Oak
Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission has approved a preliminary site plan for the Black Oak cluster subdivision on New Road, just outside Lewes city limits. At its Oct. 13 meeting, commissioners voted 5-0 for approval of the plan, which includes 127 single-family lots on 77 acres. The property is...
Cape Gazette
Two men arrested for robbery at Rehoboth Wawa
Delaware State Police have arrested two men in connection with an Oct. 15 robbery at Wawa at 31055 Veterans Way in Rehoboth Beach. Police say at 10:34 p.m., Francisco Martinez, 19, of Millsboro, and Kyle Kilgo, 19, of Rehoboth, grabbed a 39-year-old man leaving the Wawa parking lot on his scooter and threatened to kill him if he did not give them his wallet, scooter and personal belongings. Police say the victim was physically assaulted and had a knife and handgun pulled on him.
Cape Gazette
Lewes paths draw concerns from residents
When the 34-unit Mariner’s Retreat subdivision was approved by Lewes Mayor and City council in 2016, 15 conditions were attached for any future development of the site. One of those conditions regarding bicycle and pedestrian paths is now at the center of controversy as the project nears completion. The...
WMDT.com
Delaware Teacher of the Year announced
MILFORD, Del. – A Milford teacher has been named Delaware State Teacher of the Year. Ashley Lockwood of Lulu Ross Elementary is now the First State’s nominee for National Teacher of the Year. Lockwood hopes to use her new position in order to advocate for the betterment of underserved student populations.
