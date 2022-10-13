Read full article on original website
Nebraska has abundant fur harvesting opportunities
Nebraska offers long seasons and abundant opportunities to harvest furbearers and coyotes throughout the state. These animals are common in Nebraska, and most are found statewide. Regulated harvest of these mammals is an important management tool for controlling populations to reduce problems they can cause people and property. Hunting and...
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
WOWT
Nebraska State Patrol identified body found in trunk
Gusty northwest winds up to 30mph at times will bring a much cooler day to the area. Highs only reach the upper 50s in the Omaha metro, to around 60 in Lincoln. Feeling nice this evening but a big Fall chill is on the way for next week. Two Omaha...
WOWT
“Super pest” returns to Nebraska, threatens potato farmers
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Farmers are once again seeing a familiar foe that can cause significant damage to their crops. The Colorado Potato Beetle is a “super pest” that’s been around since 1859. It has Nebraska roots with its origin being the Grand Island and Kearney area.
klkntv.com
Nebraska farmers asked to help fight wildfires amid dangerous conditions
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska farmers are being called on to help battle wildfires, with one agency saying it cannot handle these out-of-control blazes without their assistance. Osceola Fire and Rescue sent the plea on social media after at least a dozen departments from across the state spent hours...
etxview.com
Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem. Three Nebraska towns are trying to solve it.
From breakfast to dinner rush, Chara Pech stood behind the counter at Burger King. After moving to Hastings, she worked 70-hour weeks as a supervisor at the fast food chain. With four kids at home, she couldn’t afford to work fewer shifts. Getting a higher-paying job seemed like it would require too many hours back in school.
4 Great Burger Places in Nebraska
What is your favourite comfort? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side, this article is for your, especially if you live in Nebraska. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
3 News Now
Carol Blood doubles her fundraising for Nebraska governor but still trails Jim Pillen’s
State Sen. Carol Blood more than doubled her fundraising for the Nebraska governor’s race this summer. But she was significantly outraised by her GOP opponent, University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen. Blood, the Democratic nominee, raised $262,000 in the third quarter: $242,000 from individuals and about $19,000 from political...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers ticket 116 for speeding in construction zones during campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska troopers made sure drivers were following the rules of the road near construction zones in a recent enforcement campaign. The Nebraska State Patrol’s campaign began on June 1 and ended on Sept. 30. During that time, extra troopers were on patrol in and...
klkntv.com
New hope coming for Nebraska families with missing loved ones
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — For more than 20 years, the family of a Lincoln mother of three has been working tirelessly to find her. Now the Gina for Missing Persons Foundation says it’s close to getting support that could provide long-awaited answers to families across Nebraska. The nonprofit...
klkntv.com
Nebraska prepares for mass casualty events
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is co-hosting a two-day conference this week to prepare for mass casualty attacks. The focus is the importance of a multi-disciplinary approach and how it can be tailored to fit almost any situation. The conference is being...
kmaland.com
Nebraska Military Veterans Wanted for Service in Ag Industry
(KMAland) -- This winter, military veterans will have an opportunity to translate hard-won skills on the battlefield into Nebraska's fields and pastures through "Putting the Pieces Together," a U.S. Department of Agriculture-backed program. Martin Neal served 31 years in the U.S. Army and Army National Guard, and is hosting the...
cowboystatedaily.com
klkntv.com
Rural Nebraska emergency services encouraged to apply for equipment grants
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Rural emergency services across Nebraska are being encouraged to apply for funds to update their equipment. The EMS Equipment Grant provides $5 million for the one-time purchase of emergency medical equipment. The Rural Ambulance Replacement Grant sets aside $20 million for Nebraska Emergency Medical Services...
KUTV
Kearney Hub
Iowa company with elevator in Lexington surrenders grain dealer license
LINCOLN — Global Processing Inc. of Kanawha, Iowa, on Wednesday surrendered its Nebraska grain dealer license to the Nebraska Public Service Commission. The company owns and operates facilities in Lexington and Haigler. On Oct. 7, members of the PSC Grain Department conducted an examination of the Haigler and Lexington...
WOWT
Nebraska State Patrol: New York woman found with 103 pounds of suspected marijuana
SIDNEY, Neb. (WOWT) - A New York woman was arrested in Nebraska after allegedly being caught with more than 100 pounds of suspected marijuana during a traffic stop. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, around 10:15 p.m. Mountain Time Thursday, a trooper saw a Mazda CX9 speeding on I-80 east near Sunol.
KETV.com
Meet Clint, the pet of the week available for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society
OMAHA, Neb. — Each week, KETV NewsWatch 7 will be showcasing an animal up for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. Clint is a mellow, low-maintenance boy looking for his forever home to lounge in with his family. The 4-year-old Pit Bull Terrier and Bulldog mix likes to mosey...
klkntv.com
What should Nebraska do with $5.2 million in unspent COVID relief?
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Most of the state has ended the emergency rental and utility assistance offered during the pandemic. But of the $6.4 million allocated for the relief, there is $5.2 million left. And the money is use it or lose it. “Because of the lack of participation...
