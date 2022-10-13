ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Panhandle Post

Nebraska has abundant fur harvesting opportunities

Nebraska offers long seasons and abundant opportunities to harvest furbearers and coyotes throughout the state. These animals are common in Nebraska, and most are found statewide. Regulated harvest of these mammals is an important management tool for controlling populations to reduce problems they can cause people and property. Hunting and...
NEBRASKA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska

If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska State Patrol identified body found in trunk

Gusty northwest winds up to 30mph at times will bring a much cooler day to the area. Highs only reach the upper 50s in the Omaha metro, to around 60 in Lincoln. Feeling nice this evening but a big Fall chill is on the way for next week. Two Omaha...
WOWT

“Super pest” returns to Nebraska, threatens potato farmers

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Farmers are once again seeing a familiar foe that can cause significant damage to their crops. The Colorado Potato Beetle is a “super pest” that’s been around since 1859. It has Nebraska roots with its origin being the Grand Island and Kearney area.
KEARNEY, NE
Nebraska State
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Nebraska

What is your favourite comfort? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side, this article is for your, especially if you live in Nebraska. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

New hope coming for Nebraska families with missing loved ones

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — For more than 20 years, the family of a Lincoln mother of three has been working tirelessly to find her. Now the Gina for Missing Persons Foundation says it’s close to getting support that could provide long-awaited answers to families across Nebraska. The nonprofit...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska prepares for mass casualty events

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is co-hosting a two-day conference this week to prepare for mass casualty attacks. The focus is the importance of a multi-disciplinary approach and how it can be tailored to fit almost any situation. The conference is being...
kmaland.com

Nebraska Military Veterans Wanted for Service in Ag Industry

(KMAland) -- This winter, military veterans will have an opportunity to translate hard-won skills on the battlefield into Nebraska's fields and pastures through "Putting the Pieces Together," a U.S. Department of Agriculture-backed program. Martin Neal served 31 years in the U.S. Army and Army National Guard, and is hosting the...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Rural Nebraska emergency services encouraged to apply for equipment grants

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Rural emergency services across Nebraska are being encouraged to apply for funds to update their equipment. The EMS Equipment Grant provides $5 million for the one-time purchase of emergency medical equipment. The Rural Ambulance Replacement Grant sets aside $20 million for Nebraska Emergency Medical Services...
NEBRASKA STATE
Kearney Hub

Iowa company with elevator in Lexington surrenders grain dealer license

LINCOLN — Global Processing Inc. of Kanawha, Iowa, on Wednesday surrendered its Nebraska grain dealer license to the Nebraska Public Service Commission. The company owns and operates facilities in Lexington and Haigler. On Oct. 7, members of the PSC Grain Department conducted an examination of the Haigler and Lexington...
LEXINGTON, NE
WOWT

Nebraska State Patrol: New York woman found with 103 pounds of suspected marijuana

SIDNEY, Neb. (WOWT) - A New York woman was arrested in Nebraska after allegedly being caught with more than 100 pounds of suspected marijuana during a traffic stop. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, around 10:15 p.m. Mountain Time Thursday, a trooper saw a Mazda CX9 speeding on I-80 east near Sunol.

