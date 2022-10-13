ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Ronald Acuña Jr. explained why there was no way he was leaving Game 2 despite the painful HBP

By Andrew Joseph
 3 days ago
Following a similar script to last year’s World Series run, the Atlanta Braves bounced back in Game 2 of the NLDS after dropping the opener. But nobody in Atlanta wanted to go through another postseason run without superstar outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr.

That was a very real concern on Wednesday night.

Facing Phillies ace Zach Wheeler in the sixth inning, Acuña took a 96 mph fastball to the right arm, which was left exposed as he loaded for a swing. Acuña was in serious pain and needed extended work from the training staff. But, astonishingly, the Braves star would remain in the game.

Acuna said after the game that he had very little feeling in his arm and was initially unable to squeeze the team trainer’s hand. That was a sure sign that Acuña needed to leave the game, but having already missed an entire postseason, Acuña was not about to miss another.

He said via team translator Franco Garcia:

“They kept asking me to squeeze their hand. I kept letting them know that I wasn’t able to do that. And so then they said, ‘We gotta get you out of the game.’ I said, ‘Already missed one postseason. I’m not missing another one. I’m not getting out of the game.'”

The Braves seemed to rally around that moment, scoring all three of their runs in that half inning.

Baseball fans also had a ton of respect for Acuña’s toughness.

This was how Twitter reacted

He’ll have some time to rest that arm too as the Braves are off Thursday before Friday’s Game 3 in Philadelphia.

