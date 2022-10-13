ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

KPVI Newschannel 6

Differences distinguish US Senate candidates at debate

Hoosiers unquestionably are choosing between two competing policy agendas when they select who they want representing them in the U.S. Senate for the next six years. The differences between Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Thomas McDermott Jr., the five-term mayor of Hammond, and first-term Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young concerning the role of the federal government and what each hopes to accomplish as part of it were stark Sunday night in the sole debate between the candidates prior to Election Day.
INDIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

U.S. Attorney Peter Leary announces $128,947 in Justice Department grants

MACON — U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary announced recently that the Department of Justice has awarded $128,947 to support the Project Safe Neighborhoods Program in the Middle District of Georgia. Funding will support community efforts to address the epidemic of gun crime and serious violence. This grant is one...
GEORGIA STATE
