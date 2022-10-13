Hoosiers unquestionably are choosing between two competing policy agendas when they select who they want representing them in the U.S. Senate for the next six years. The differences between Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Thomas McDermott Jr., the five-term mayor of Hammond, and first-term Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young concerning the role of the federal government and what each hopes to accomplish as part of it were stark Sunday night in the sole debate between the candidates prior to Election Day.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO