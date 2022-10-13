Rugby World Cup: England have mental edge over France, but you never know what version of France they will face

Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
T20 World Cup: Namibia stun Sri Lanka with 55-run win as tournament begins with upset
Sri Lanka slumped to a shock 55-run defeat to Namibia in the opening game of the T20 World Cup with the 2014 champions crumbling in a chase of 164 in Geelong. Sri Lanka, viewed as the strong favourites to win Group A and advance to England's Super 12 pool after triumphing at the recent Asia Cup, were rolled for 108 in exactly 19 overs as Namibia pulled off a famous victory.
SkySports
Rugby League World Cup: Tonga aiming to complete rise on RL's biggest stage
If Kristian Woolf was unsure of what to expect when he first walked into camp with the Tonga national team nine years ago, it did not take long for him to recognise the potential which has led them going into this year's Rugby League World Cup as one of the title contenders.
SkySports
James Haskell: Wasps administration a dark day for rugby | 'We need a franchise model'
James Haskell believes the financial problems which have forced Wasps and Worcester Warriors into administration are indicative of a wider issue facing professional rugby union in England. The 37-year-old former England flanker enjoyed two successful spells with Wasps during a 17-year professional career and was devastated by the plight of...
SkySports
Rugby League World Cup: Dom Young vows more to come after two tries in England opener
If you are not regular watcher of the NRL and were wondering ahead of the Rugby League World Cup what all the fuss with Dom Young was about, wonder no more. The Newcastle Knights winger could hardly have asked for a better start to his international career. After showing a glimpse of what he could do with a try and two assists in England's warm-up victory over Fiji, Young announced himself on the sport's biggest stage in style in the tournament opener on Saturday.
SkySports
RFU and Gallagher Premiership bosses to face parliamentary committee over rugby union's financial crisis
The RFU and Gallagher Premiership will face a parliamentary committee next month to address the sport’s financial crisis. Wasps joined Worcester Warriors in administration on Monday, making 167 members of staff, including players and coaches, redundant. Both clubs had already been suspended from the Gallagher Premiership, which now contains 11 teams after kicking off the 2022/23 season with 13.
SkySports
Claressa Shields says Savannah Marshall must come to US for a rematch, but she would return to UK for Natasha Jonas fight
If Savannah Marshall wants a rematch with Claressa Shields, she’ll have to travel to the USA to take on the undisputed middleweight champion once again. Shields defeated Marshall in an epic battle for the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO middleweight titles at a packed O2 Arena in London on Saturday in a show that broke viewing records.
SkySports
Rugby League World Cup 2021: Talking points and team news for Sunday's three group games
We take a look at what is being said and team news ahead of Sunday's three group matches in the Rugby League World Cup... Nathan Graham is preparing Scotland for a step into the unknown when they face Italy in their first Group B match at Newcastle's Kingston Park (2.30pm).
SkySports
England bowler Reece Topley an injury doubt for T20 World Cup opener vs Afghanistan after rolled ankle
England bowler Reece Topley has emerged an an injury doubt ahead of their first T20 World Cup match vs Afghanistan on Saturday. Topley rolled his left ankle on a piece of advertisement foam on the boundary during some catching drills at Brisbane on Monday afternoon and did not feature in the final warm-up against Pakistan.
SkySports
T20 World Cup: Scotland have 'unfinished business' and would 'love' showdown with England
Mark Watt insists Scotland have "unfinished business" at the T20 World Cup and would welcome a showdown against England in the next round. Scotland made the ideal start to the first round with a shock victory over two-time champions West Indies in Hobart on Monday, while a victory over Ireland on Wednesday would all but guarantee their progress into the Super 12s.
SkySports
England race to victory over Pakistan in final T20 World Cup warm-up
Over-by-over commentary as England play their final T20 World Cup warm-up match against Pakistan. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.
SkySports
Cadan Murley earns first England call-up for autumn series, Henry Slade and Elliot Daly miss out
Eddie Jones has handed Cadan Murley a first England call-up for the Autumn Nations Series, while Henry Slade and Elliot Daly miss out on selection. Murley previously played for England at U18 and U20s level and is part of a 36-player squad that will meet up on Monday for a five-day training camp in Jersey.
SkySports
Wasps: Gallagher Premiership club placed into administration | 167 players, staff made redundant
Wasps have been placed into administration and have immediately ceased trading, a statement from the club has announced. Wasps Holdings Limited is the trading company for Wasps men's and women's rugby teams, and Wasps netball. The company has now ceased trading, with Andrew Sheridan and Rajnesh Mittal of FRP appointed as administrators.
SkySports
Andalucia Masters: LIV rebel Adrian Otaegui triumphs on DP World Tour
Spain's Adrian Otaegui, who successfully challenged sanctions imposed by the DP World Tour for competing in LIV Golf events, cruised to a commanding victory in the Andalucia Masters. Otaegui took a six-shot lead into the final round at Valderrama and was never in danger of being caught, a closing 68...
SkySports
Tony Yeboah: Pioneering African whose Liverpool wonder goal sparked Leeds United love affair
Tony Yeboah. A name synonymous with the spectacular, etched into Premier League history. His goals against Liverpool and Wimbledon at the start to the 1995/96 Premier League season, a season the Ghanaian would end being crowned Leeds United's Player of the Year, were the iconic moments of a career which left an indelible mark at Elland Road and beyond.
SkySports
Graham Potter admits he finds criticism of Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount 'strange'
Chelsea head coach Graham Potter admits he cannot understand why there is "mixed opinion" about Mason Mount and says criticism of the England midfielder is "strange". Mount scored twice for Chelsea in their Super Sunday victory over Aston Villa at the weekend and is set to be a key player for Gareth Southgate's England at next month's World Cup.
SkySports
Justin Tipuric, Ken Owens, Leigh Halfpenny return to Wales squad for autumn internationals; Dan Biggar ruled out
Tipuric (shoulder), Owens (back) and Halfpenny (knee) each make their returns as part of a 35-man squad picked by head coach Wayne Pivac to face New Zealand, Argentina, Georgia and Australia next month in the Autumn Nations Series. Skipper Dan Biggar is not included, however, due to a knee injury...
Traveling to France during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go
If you're planning a trip to France, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the global coronavirus pandemic.
SkySports
Leeds 0-1 Arsenal: Bukayo Saka keeps Gunners top and Patrick Bamford misses a penalty as VAR drama strikes again
Bukayo Saka continued his fine form to keep Arsenal on top of the Premier League with a 1-0 win at Leeds – but the visitors were lucky to escape with victory as Patrick Bamford missed a second-half penalty. In a bizarre start to the game, a power cut after...
SkySports
Pat Cummins succeeds Aaron Finch as Australia's one-day international captain
Test skipper Pat Cummins will also captain Australia in one-day internationals after being named as the replacement for Aaron Finch by Cricket Australia on Tuesday. The 29-year-old becomes Australia's 27th one-day captain and the first fast bowler to hold the post after impressing in his first year as Test captain.
SkySports
Manchester United receive boost in their prolonged pursuit of Frenkie de Jong - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers... Frenkie de Jong insists he fully expected Barcelona to leave him on the bench in bigger matches in a bid to force him out of the club, with Manchester United still showing interest in the midfielder. Manchester United have reportedly...
Comments / 0