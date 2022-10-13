Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
In Rehoboth, no appetite for live music on patios
Rehoboth Beach commissioners may have recently approved an expansion of outdoor dining space for restaurant patios on private property, but there is no appetite to allow that larger dining space to have amplified music, speakers or live entertainment. Currently, city code does not allow those things on restaurant dining patios....
WMDT.com
Rehoboth Beach to end outdoor public dining by November 1st.
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Restaurants in Rehoboth beach have until November first to remove their outdoor dining sections that go out onto the sidewalks of Rehoboth, a pandemic staple that the town says was a success for businesses and will be returning next season with a more defined permitting process.
Cape Gazette
Real Estate Market Update for Rehoboth, Lewes, Bethany, and Fenwick Island Areas
I believe that having better information about your local market allows you to make better real estate decisions. If you're in the market to buy or sell a home, just give me a call. Click the links to view the Market Reports and let me know if you have any...
delawarepublic.org
City of Seaford set to debut a new community garden in April 2023
Volunteers are needed to help finish construction of a new community garden in Seaford. The Seaford Community Garden is the brainchild of Cassandra Dayton who has been gardening since she was a child. “So the wheels again start turning and I said to myself, 'why not pass on the passion,...
Cape Gazette
LAND LISTING FOR SALE - MILLSBORO
Build your new beach home in Long Neck's Premier Waterfront Community! Quiet community on the Indian River Bay, with its own crabbing, fishing, kayak/paddleboard Community Dock! If you love natural vistas, the sound of birds and the aromas of the beach, then this lot in High View is for you! Cleared, backs to small wetland area & community pond. Build up & over. Plenty of room to extend the deck off your second or third floor to overlook the community small pond. Sit here to bird watch or sun bathe! Back corners of lot are staked. Public water, County Sewer. No builder tie in! Long Neck road is a peninsula surrounded by the Rehoboth Bay, Indian River Bay and Massy's Landing, offering lots of opportunity for fishing, crabbing, clamming The area offers restaurants, marinas, wildlife & fishing spots.. OH my! Take a golf cart ride to the waterfront restaurants in Pot Nets, or launch your boat at Massey's, less than 1/2 mile away and cruise over to Dewey for the day /night!
Cape Gazette
Water Lili clothing boutique earns Best of 2022 accolades
Local boutique Water Lili was named Sussex County’s Best Clothing Store for Women and Best Boutique Store in the Shopping and Services category of Coastal Style magazine’s Best of 2022 competition. This year marks Water Lili’s first nominations and first wins in the competition. Coastal Style, a...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth Christmas parade seeks community entries
The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company will host and present this year's Rehoboth Beach Hometown Christmas Parade at 6 p.m., Monday, Dec. 5, with the goal to make this year’s event the best ever. Residents, guests, visitors and family members home for the holidays are encouraged to take advantage...
rehobothfoodie.com
Lewes Oyster House OPEN
The Rehoboth Foodie is pleased to tell you that the new Lewes Oyster House is open! DelawareToday’s ‘Best of Delaware’ award-winning chef Sean Corea, hospitality Swiss Army knife Tom Little and business partner Tim Bartley have joined forces to open their brand new eatery in the iconic Walsh Building on Second Street in Lewes – the location of the original Rose & Crown and Jerry's Seafood.
Cape Gazette
NEW LISTING-1003 S BAY BREEZE CT~LEWES
1003 S Bay Breeze Court, Lewes, DE 19958 ~ Your Dynamic Dream Home Can Be Built on This 1.02 Acre of Wooded Wonderland Nestled in the Heart of Sought-After Lewes! Bay Oaks Subdivision Which Offers 44, 1+ Acre Homesites is Far From the Crowd! This Property, Boosting of a Thick Forest of Mature Trees, is Nestled in a Quiet Cove Setting and Perfect for the Serenity and Luxury You Deserve! Coastal One Highway is But 10 Minutes Away Which Offers Trendy Shops, Good Eats and Close to the Beach! Once You See This Property, You'll Be SOLD! Approved Site Plans for a 3 Bedroom Home and Septic Can Be Conveyed.
Cape Gazette
Lewes paths draw concerns from residents
When the 34-unit Mariner’s Retreat subdivision was approved by Lewes Mayor and City council in 2016, 15 conditions were attached for any future development of the site. One of those conditions regarding bicycle and pedestrian paths is now at the center of controversy as the project nears completion. The...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware's Native Plant Society offers free symposium 'From Backyards to Buffers - Reclaiming Nature Through Better Design'
The Delaware Native Plant Society will host an educational symposium this month regarding the benefits of vegetated backyards and buffers. For nearly 25 years, the Delaware Native Plant Society has promoted the use and conservation of native plants in the First State. And on October 29, 2022 the group will...
Commercial Observer
Hardware Store Inks Space in Maryland’s Easton Plaza Shopping Center
Harbor Freight Tools USA, a retail hardware chain, is bringing a new store to Easton, Md. The company has inked a 10-year, 16,200-square-foot lease at Easton Plaza Shopping Center, a 151,959-square-foot center, with landlord Easton Shopping Center LLC. Divaris Real Estate of Tysons, Va., represented the owner in the deal.
Cape Gazette
Bests’ Ace Hardware in Lewes officially moves to new location
After 54 years at Five Points outside Lewes, Bests’ Ace Hardware has moved. A sign on the door says, “Closed as of 10/7/22!!”. The new store is now open around the corner on Route 9 at 32437 Lewes-Georgetown Highway. The Best family has been operating a business in...
Cape Gazette
Sussex P&Z unanimously approves Black Oak
Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission has approved a preliminary site plan for the Black Oak cluster subdivision on New Road, just outside Lewes city limits. At its Oct. 13 meeting, commissioners voted 5-0 for approval of the plan, which includes 127 single-family lots on 77 acres. The property is...
Ocean City Today
Ocean City beach franchise terminated, owner debarred after non-payment
Final year of 57th to 59th Street contract to be auctioned. A midtown beach stand parcel will join 14 south-end spots for auction this year after the franchisee failed to come through with overdue payments. Frank “Randy” Dougherty, the owner and proprietor of Randy’s Rentals beach gear stand, came to...
The Dispatch
Harrison Group Adds Dunes Suites, Dunes Court In OC
BERLIN — Harrison Group Resort Hotels & Restaurants announced this week it has added Dune Suites and Dunes Court, both located at 28th Street in Ocean City, to the growing oceanfront hotel portfolio and look forward to welcoming guests to both of these coastal destination resort properties. Dune Suites...
Every South Jersey Restaurant That’s Been on The Food Network
Don't you love The Food Network? Me, too. What I like even more is when I see a restaurant I have been to or have heard of being featured. It doesn't happen all the time, but it does happen. Here's proof. We put together a gallery of every South Jersey...
Cape Gazette
Native American Day at Nanticoke Indian Museum Nov. 5
The Nanticoke Indian Association Inc. presents Native American Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Nanticoke Indian Museum, 2673 John J. Williams Highway, Millsboro. There is no rain date if canceled due to inclement weather. Featured speakers will be Ragghi Rain and Karelle Hall, discussing...
Another NJ Shore Restaurant is (Almost) Closing For Good in Wildwood
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in the Garden State that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one. This year, it seems to be particularly brutal as eateries that have been around for decades have pulled the plug. A...
WMDT.com
18th annual Cruise for a Cause benefits Alton family
DELMAR, Del. – The Wheels That Heal car club is hosting its 18th annual Cruise for a Cause and this year’s beneficiary is Joshua Alton and his family. Last year, Stephen Decatur graduate, Josh Alton was diagnosed with stage 4 Metastatic Ewing Sarcoma. His cancer started with a tumor in his spine, now leaving him paralyzed, and has spread throughout his body.
