Rehoboth Beach, DE

Cape Gazette

In Rehoboth, no appetite for live music on patios

Rehoboth Beach commissioners may have recently approved an expansion of outdoor dining space for restaurant patios on private property, but there is no appetite to allow that larger dining space to have amplified music, speakers or live entertainment. Currently, city code does not allow those things on restaurant dining patios....
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

Rehoboth Beach to end outdoor public dining by November 1st.

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Restaurants in Rehoboth beach have until November first to remove their outdoor dining sections that go out onto the sidewalks of Rehoboth, a pandemic staple that the town says was a success for businesses and will be returning next season with a more defined permitting process.
delawarepublic.org

City of Seaford set to debut a new community garden in April 2023

Volunteers are needed to help finish construction of a new community garden in Seaford. The Seaford Community Garden is the brainchild of Cassandra Dayton who has been gardening since she was a child. “So the wheels again start turning and I said to myself, 'why not pass on the passion,...
SEAFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

LAND LISTING FOR SALE - MILLSBORO

Build your new beach home in Long Neck's Premier Waterfront Community! Quiet community on the Indian River Bay, with its own crabbing, fishing, kayak/paddleboard Community Dock! If you love natural vistas, the sound of birds and the aromas of the beach, then this lot in High View is for you! Cleared, backs to small wetland area & community pond. Build up & over. Plenty of room to extend the deck off your second or third floor to overlook the community small pond. Sit here to bird watch or sun bathe! Back corners of lot are staked. Public water, County Sewer. No builder tie in! Long Neck road is a peninsula surrounded by the Rehoboth Bay, Indian River Bay and Massy's Landing, offering lots of opportunity for fishing, crabbing, clamming The area offers restaurants, marinas, wildlife & fishing spots.. OH my! Take a golf cart ride to the waterfront restaurants in Pot Nets, or launch your boat at Massey's, less than 1/2 mile away and cruise over to Dewey for the day /night!
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Water Lili clothing boutique earns Best of 2022 accolades

Local boutique Water Lili was named Sussex County’s Best Clothing Store for Women and Best Boutique Store in the Shopping and Services category of Coastal Style magazine’s Best of 2022 competition. This year marks Water Lili’s first nominations and first wins in the competition. Coastal Style, a...
BETHANY BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth Christmas parade seeks community entries

The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company will host and present this year's Rehoboth Beach Hometown Christmas Parade at 6 p.m., Monday, Dec. 5, with the goal to make this year’s event the best ever. Residents, guests, visitors and family members home for the holidays are encouraged to take advantage...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
rehobothfoodie.com

Lewes Oyster House OPEN

The Rehoboth Foodie is pleased to tell you that the new Lewes Oyster House is open! DelawareToday’s ‘Best of Delaware’ award-winning chef Sean Corea, hospitality Swiss Army knife Tom Little and business partner Tim Bartley have joined forces to open their brand new eatery in the iconic Walsh Building on Second Street in Lewes – the location of the original Rose & Crown and Jerry's Seafood.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

NEW LISTING-1003 S BAY BREEZE CT~LEWES

1003 S Bay Breeze Court, Lewes, DE 19958 ~ Your Dynamic Dream Home Can Be Built on This 1.02 Acre of Wooded Wonderland Nestled in the Heart of Sought-After Lewes! Bay Oaks Subdivision Which Offers 44, 1+ Acre Homesites is Far From the Crowd! This Property, Boosting of a Thick Forest of Mature Trees, is Nestled in a Quiet Cove Setting and Perfect for the Serenity and Luxury You Deserve! Coastal One Highway is But 10 Minutes Away Which Offers Trendy Shops, Good Eats and Close to the Beach! Once You See This Property, You'll Be SOLD! Approved Site Plans for a 3 Bedroom Home and Septic Can Be Conveyed.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes paths draw concerns from residents

When the 34-unit Mariner’s Retreat subdivision was approved by Lewes Mayor and City council in 2016, 15 conditions were attached for any future development of the site. One of those conditions regarding bicycle and pedestrian paths is now at the center of controversy as the project nears completion. The...
Commercial Observer

Hardware Store Inks Space in Maryland’s Easton Plaza Shopping Center

Harbor Freight Tools USA, a retail hardware chain, is bringing a new store to Easton, Md. The company has inked a 10-year, 16,200-square-foot lease at Easton Plaza Shopping Center, a 151,959-square-foot center, with landlord Easton Shopping Center LLC. Divaris Real Estate of Tysons, Va., represented the owner in the deal.
EASTON, MD
Cape Gazette

Bests’ Ace Hardware in Lewes officially moves to new location

After 54 years at Five Points outside Lewes, Bests’ Ace Hardware has moved. A sign on the door says, “Closed as of 10/7/22!!”. The new store is now open around the corner on Route 9 at 32437 Lewes-Georgetown Highway. The Best family has been operating a business in...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Sussex P&Z unanimously approves Black Oak

Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission has approved a preliminary site plan for the Black Oak cluster subdivision on New Road, just outside Lewes city limits. At its Oct. 13 meeting, commissioners voted 5-0 for approval of the plan, which includes 127 single-family lots on 77 acres. The property is...
LEWES, DE
Ocean City Today

Ocean City beach franchise terminated, owner debarred after non-payment

Final year of 57th to 59th Street contract to be auctioned. A midtown beach stand parcel will join 14 south-end spots for auction this year after the franchisee failed to come through with overdue payments. Frank “Randy” Dougherty, the owner and proprietor of Randy’s Rentals beach gear stand, came to...
OCEAN CITY, MD
The Dispatch

Harrison Group Adds Dunes Suites, Dunes Court In OC

BERLIN — Harrison Group Resort Hotels & Restaurants announced this week it has added Dune Suites and Dunes Court, both located at 28th Street in Ocean City, to the growing oceanfront hotel portfolio and look forward to welcoming guests to both of these coastal destination resort properties. Dune Suites...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Native American Day at Nanticoke Indian Museum Nov. 5

The Nanticoke Indian Association Inc. presents Native American Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Nanticoke Indian Museum, 2673 John J. Williams Highway, Millsboro. There is no rain date if canceled due to inclement weather. Featured speakers will be Ragghi Rain and Karelle Hall, discussing...
MILLSBORO, DE
WMDT.com

18th annual Cruise for a Cause benefits Alton family

DELMAR, Del. – The Wheels That Heal car club is hosting its 18th annual Cruise for a Cause and this year’s beneficiary is Joshua Alton and his family. Last year, Stephen Decatur graduate, Josh Alton was diagnosed with stage 4 Metastatic Ewing Sarcoma. His cancer started with a tumor in his spine, now leaving him paralyzed, and has spread throughout his body.
DELMAR, DE

