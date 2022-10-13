ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whataburger Adds 'Bold' Menu Item That'll Put You In The Fall Spirit

By Dani Medina
 3 days ago
Photo: Whataburger

Whataburger's newest menu item is "all that and a bag of (corn) chips!" — and it came at the perfect time for "chili weather."

Introducing the Whataburger Chili Cheese Burger: two fresh beef patties with two slices of American cheese, topped with Whataburger's own beef chili, corn chips, mustard and onions on a toasted bun. If you're not that hungry, you can also snag this limited time item in the Jr. size, the burger chain said in a news release.

"Whataburger aims to consistently raise the bar by offering bold new burgers. The Whataburger Chili Cheese Burger delivers a lot of flavor and texture, with our original-recipe chili – made from the same never-frozen beef as our 100% beef patties – combining with crunchy corn chips, tangy mustard and crisp onions to deliver an experience that’s all-new and yet somehow satisfyingly familiar," said Whataburger Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Rich Scheffler .

The Chili Cheese Burger is among the latest offerings the fast food chain added to its menu . Earlier this month, Whataburger introduced the Breakfast Bowl, which features a biscuit, gravy, scrambled eggs, hash browns, shredded Cheddar Jack cheese and your choice of bacon or sausage in a perfectly-sized bowl. There's also the White Chocolate Raspberry Shake, which is made with a vanilla shake base plus a combination of white chocolate and raspberry flavors.

Taste Of Home

I Made An Old-Fashioned Oatmeal Pie and It Was Sublime

I came across a vintage oatmeal pie recipe and my curiosity was piqued. Can a pie filling made of sugar, oats and not much else really be that good? Oh my goodness, is it ever! And because it’s so easy to prepare, this pie will definitely be making an appearance for the holidays, Pi Day—any day we’re craving an indulgent dessert.
RECIPES
