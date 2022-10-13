Thank God this Phil Mickelson tattoo of himself isn't permanent, because it's the worst tattoo ever created

Read full article on original website
Related
My mom pressured me to get my wedding cake made by her friend – people are horrified by the resulting ‘monstrosity’
A Reddit user has shared the awkward position she was put in after her mother's friend offered to make her wedding cake, and the result was less than ideal. The woman shared a photo of the potential wedding cake - and Reddit users were left in shock by the image.
Carrie Underwood Reveals She'll Go 'Home A Lot' During New Tour As Whispers Of Marital Strife Rage On
Country superstar Carrie Underwood is going the extra mile to try and keep her home life intact as rumors persist about the state of her and Mike Fisher's marriage. The singer kicks off her Denim & Rhinestones tour on Saturday, October 15, but since their eldest child, 7-year-old Jacob, is now in school, the family isn't able to join her on the road.
GolfWRX
Phil Mickelson’s new tattoo has to be seen to be believed
At Phil Mickelson’s LIV press conference this week, reporters asked Lefty all manner of tough questions. As reported today, the six-time major winner was grilled on his initial outlook on LIV and its Saudi rulers, as well as any regrets he may have when leaving the PGA Tour. He...
Phil Mickelson denies giving infamous interview in which he made scathing comments about Saudi Arabia — even though he previously admitted to it
Golf writer Alan Shipnuck said in February that Mickelson told him that Saudi Arabia has a "horrible record on human rights."
RELATED PEOPLE
If You Think You've Heard it All From Phil Mickelson, Listen to This
The Hall of Famer went into exile for months as a result of incendiary comments made to reporter Alan Shipnuck, but now claims the interview never happened.
Who Is Amy Schneider’s Wife Genevieve Davis? Details on the ‘Jeopardy!’ Champion’s New Spouse
She’s still winning! 40-day Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider revealed on September 28 that she had secretly married her fiancée, Genevieve Davis, in a May ceremony. Get to know the quiz show legend’s new wife. What Is Genevieve Davis’ Job?. She has worked as a nanny and...
Christie Brinkley, 68, Slays In Low-Cut Blue Swimsuit & White Cover-Up On A Boat With Friends
Christie Brinkley has been rocking a slew of fabulous swimsuits all summer and for her last hoorah she ended the summer with a bang. The 68-year-old rocked a plunging blue one-piece swimsuit with a white cover-up on top while enjoying the sun with friends on a boat. Christie posted the...
Tim McGraw Falls While Performing Onstage In Arizona: Watch
Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The “Humble and Kind” singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage’s catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pat Sajak of 'Wheel of Fortune' Has Been Photographed With Marjorie Taylor Greene
Although long-time Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak's tenure as a game show host is winding down, he recently made headlines for reasons outside of his job occupation. Pat was photographed with Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, sparking a wave of outrage on Twitter. What are Pat's political views? And is...
Jinger Duggar breaks all the family’s rules as she struts in tight jeans – and dad’s ‘favorite’ daughter Jessa chimes in
JINGER Duggar has been breaking her family's strict rules yet again - and this time her sister Jessa Seewald has had her say. The former Counting On star's husband, Jeremy Vuolo, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a slow-motion video of Jinger walking along the path outside their home.
AOL Corp
'Jeopardy!' champ Amy Schneider marries fiancée Genevieve Davis: 'I’m so lucky to share my life with her'
Jeopardy! star Amy Schneider announced that she and her fiancée Genevieve Davis are officially married. The Jeopardy! champion, 43, took to social media on Tuesday to announce that she and Davis tied the knot on May 9 after nearly three months of being engaged. "A year ago today, I...
‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34 Fans Are Worried About Phil Keoghan — ‘He Has Lower Energy Than Usual’
Some fans noticed that host Phil Keoghan was a little off in the first two episodes of 'The Amazing Race' Season 34 on CBS.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Huge Buck May Have the Most Bizarre Yet Incredible Rack You’ll See This Season: VIDEO
If you consider yourself an outdoorsman (or woman) by any measure, then you’ve certainly seen, at least in photos, some pretty cool non-typical white-tailed bucks before. However, with deer hunting season just kicking off in some states, we’re celebrating with this super awesome video of the most bizarre non-typical buck you’ll ever see. Pay close attention to the antler on the right side of the deer’s head facing out.
LOOK: Kelsea Ballerini Leaves Little to the Imagination in Photo Teasing New Album
Kelsea Ballerini is releasing her most personal album to date at midnight. Subject to Change already has a couple of singles. already has five singles that went to country radio. “HEARTFIRST” was first, and the poppier track is still a smash on the charts. Then there were “LOVE IS A COWBOY” and “THE LITTLE THINGS.” “WHAT I HAVE” is already in regular rotation, too. The track is a much more tender song. And that’s what this record is about. It’s a pretty revealing look at the things that have gone on in Ballerini’s life as she went through a divorce. The latest track dropped a week ago. It’s titled “IF YOU GO DOWN (I’M GOING DOWN TOO).”
Bride super glues her ears to her head for wedding pics but people are divided
It's every bride's dream to look perfect on her wedding day, but if you're breaking out the super glue to adjust your appearance - perhaps that's a sign you might have taken things a step too far. And that's exactly what one bride resorted to ahead of her big day,...
Jeopardy! contestant fumes over ‘lack of help’ on-stage & slams a major issue that players ‘shouldn’t have to lose over’
A JEOPARDY contestant has fumed over a major issue with the game show she said left her feeling helpless against Amy Schneider. Terry Wolfisch Cole had enough earnings to defeat the 40-time champ in the last round. Amy faced Terry - a professional storyteller from West Simsbury, Connecticut - and...
Slate
Help! My Son Caught His Fiancé in Bed With His Brother.
Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) Two months ago, my older son “Carl” was supposed to get married to his fiancé “Lisa.” Unfortunately, the night before, Carl discovered Lisa having sex in her hotel room with his older brother “Brad.” This was not out of character for Brad, who I have been estranged from for several years but who Carl remained in touch with. Of course, I was supportive of Carl immediately ending things with Lisa, and I managed the logistics of the canceled wedding.
Golf Digest
Pray for Jordan Spieth after getting savagely roasted for his Masters collapse by John Isner
Earlier this morning we warned you that a giant wave of pickleball content was coming. Well, an hour later, it's official. The Loop is now a pickleball site and we are henceforth changing our name to THE PICKLE. OK, not really. At least, not yet. But get a couple golfers...
I broke down in tears after my mum invited 40 people to her birthday & no one came – she spent hours cleaning the house
PLANNING a birthday party can be stressful, and heartbreaking if people don’t show up. One daughter revealed she broke down in tears after her mum spent all day cleaning the house for her own birthday, and then not one of the 40 guests came. TikTok user Addie, who posts...
Comments / 0