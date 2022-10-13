Read full article on original website
swineweb.com
Farmers and feed mills advised to safeguard feed quality
Part of ‘battening down the hatches’ in the face of global disruptions, rising costs. Taking steps to mitigate mycotoxins and other contaminants in feed is a top priority post-harvest 2022, as feed mills and livestock farmers seek to get the most value out of every feed dollar, say grain management experts.
Phys.org
Corn plants with tillers work well in restrictive environments
Undeniably, corn is one of the world's most important crops. From feeding humans and livestock, to its many industrial uses, humans have been growing it for approximately 10,000 years. Traditionally, corn was grown in the most productive regions in the world. These regions have healthy soils, adequate rainfall, and more....
How Is Organic Produce Grown? The Positive Impacts of Organic Farming
You’re in the produce aisle at the store. You see two signs right next to each other: one for organic bananas and the other for nonorganic, or conventional, bananas. This might’ve led you to wonder about how organic foods are grown and what makes them different. Organic food...
swineweb.com
Stockperson Training Videos Give Pork Producers Head Start in Training Swine Barn Workers
A series of over 100 videos and printed resources produced by the Canadian Pork Council is helping pork producers get a head start in training new swine barn workers. An initiative under which the Canadian Pork Council, in collaboration with the provincial pork organizations, producers and other pork sector experts from across Canada developed over 100 training resources for swine farm stockpersons will be among the topics discussed as part of Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium 2022 next month in Saskatoon. Mark Fynn, the training resources coordinator with the Canadian Pork Council, explains teams of subject experts were brought together to provide information for the production of videos and printed resources covering 10 topics including biosecurity, humane transport and husbandry practices that can be used to train new workers.
vinlove.net
Upland farmers change their lives thanks to the integrated farming model
HA GIANG – Many local farmers increase their income and stabilize their lives by boldly changing crops and livestock with high economic value. Mai Thuy Dua, Tai Vai village, Ngoc Duong commune, and Ha Giang city are one of the farmers who successfully developed an integrated economic model, bringing high efficiency.
Bill Gates Called Out By Farmer For Secretly Buying Up US Farmland: 'I Don't Want Him To Control A Single Acre'
This article was originally published on Aug. 6, 2022. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is well known for his philanthropy and his crusade against climate change. The billionaire recently came under severe criticism from a fourth-generation farmer in South Georgia for his farmland ownership in the U.S. Will Harris, who owns...
Teens are pouring milk out in grocery stores in new trend to raise awareness about dairy production emissions
Some environmentalists are going into grocery stores, grabbing milk cartons, and pouring their contents out onto the floor to raise awareness for meat and dairy production emissions.
wealthinsidermag.com
: As food prices rise, this Detroit mother is forced to choose between paying her energy bill or buying groceries
Tramena ONeil, 50, is making changes to her food budget to accommodate the rise in food prices. The mother of five works as a part-time parent outreach coordinator for Southeast High School in Detroit, and has a 17-year-old son still at home. “I have to do what I have to...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Rooftop wind energy innovation claims 50% more energy than solar at same cost
A new bladeless wind energy unit, patented by Aeromine Technologies, is tackling the challenge of competing with rooftop solar as a local source of clean energy that can be integrated with the built environment. The scalable, “motionless” wind energy unit can produce 50% more energy than rooftop solar at the same cost, said the company.
Billions in USDA Conservation Funding Went to Farmers for Programs that Were Not ‘Climate-Smart,’ a New Study Finds
The Biden administration has said it will rely on the nation’s farmers to help achieve the country’s climate goals, but the U.S. Department of Agriculture is paying them millions of dollars for practices that don’t achieve those targets—and in some cases, increase greenhouse gas emissions. A...
Why your grocery bill is about to get even more expensive as farmers watch their fruit and veggie crops go underwater again
Consumers are being warned the price of fruit and vegetables could be on the rise after flooding across NSW and Victoria's impacted key agricultural areas. Agriculture minister Murray Watt joined Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday to assess the flood damage around Forbes in central western NSW. He told a...
rigzone.com
USA Underground Storage Injection 2nd Largest on Record
'This boost in gas stocks, resulting from increased domestic supply amid easing demand, means storage levels are now just eight percent below the five-year average'. In a new North America gas and LNG market update report, Rystad Energy Vice President Emily McClain highlighted that last week’s underground storage injection of 129 billion cubic feet was the second largest since the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) began reporting weekly storage data in January 2010.
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates $15m to help provide glasses to farmers in developing countries
MacKenzie Scott, the billionaire philanthropist and former wife of the Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated $15m (£13.5m) to a social enterprise that helps provide glasses to farmers in developing countries. Scott’s donation to VisionSpring is believed to be the largest single private donation towards helping solve the problem...
natureworldnews.com
Ancient Solution to a Modern-Day Problem: Designer Uses Non-Electric Air-Conditioning System
An ancient solution of using a non-electric air-conditioning system to solve a modern-day problem has been reinvented by a designer employing an innovative twist. By incorporating the air conditioning into a contemporary, stylish wall ornament that effectively regulates indoor temperatures without using a single watt of electricity, the designer was able to address thermal discomfort as well as energy consumption reduction and interior aesthetics.
Importing more foreign farm workers is sowing the seeds of destruction
Citing labor shortages and rising production costs, the agricultural lobby is once again pushing the federal government to pass legislation that would increase the number of foreign agricultural workers permitted to enter the United States. The existing agricultural worker program — known as the H-2A nonimmigrant visa — admits laborers...
California’s 2022 Tomato Crop Falls Far Below Target: Here’s Why
California’s farms are struggling. The state’s 2022 tomato crop has fallen far below its target, and it’s due to the water crisis. The state has been dealing with a drought, and it is affecting the crops. Along with the drought, rising interest rates and inflation have contributed to the lack of tomatoes.
swineweb.com
Hog Farmers Encouraged to View Themselves as Food Producers Not Commodity Producers Hog Farmers Encouraged to View Themselves as Food Producers Not Commodity Producers
The General Manager of Manitoba Pork is encouraging pork producers to shift their perspectives and look at themselves as producers of food rather than as producers of commodities. An article being circulated through Manitoba community newspapers and posted to the Manitoba Pork web site examines the question consumers are typically asking, “Where does my food come?” Cam Dahl, the General Manager of Manitoba Pork, observes consumers around the world, especially our high value markets, are asking about how their food is produced and we need to have the answers to those questions as food producers.
Kearney Hub
'Best before' labels blamed for some food waste
As awareness grows around the world about the problem of food waste, one culprit in particular is drawing scrutiny: “best before” labels. Manufacturers have used the labels for decades to estimate peak freshness. Unlike “use by” labels, which are found on perishable foods like meat and dairy, “best before” labels have nothing to do with safety and may encourage consumers to throw away food that’s perfectly fine to eat.
Missouri study: 82% of farmstead income is earned outside the farm
(The Center Square) – Research shows more farmers aren’t relying on the harvest to make ends meet, and the trend is changing the economic distance between rural and urban communities. “I don’t want to paint this as challenge for agriculture,” Alan Spell, an assistant extension professor at the...
Inhabitat.com
Is agrivoltaic farming the future of food and energy?
The world has a problem. We’re facing water, energy and food shortages in the upcoming years. But the wheels are turning to find solutions for all of these issues. Not surprisingly, solar power is at the heart of the discussion, especially as it pertains to agriculture. What is agrivoltaics?
